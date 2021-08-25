Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Focus Home Interactive
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Focus Home Interactive : Une nouvelle bande-annonce avant le lancement du jeu le 21 septembre

08/25/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pre-order the next evolution of the hit co-op zombie shooter today for two days of early access to new story episodes, game modes, and 4K|60 FPS action on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have revealed an all-new trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, the next evolution of the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film, launching on September 21, 2021, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, with backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K|60 FPS.

World War Z: Aftermath is available to pre-order today for $39.99, but players who own the original World War Z can upgrade to Aftermath for $19.99 on their respective platforms. World War Z: Aftermath: Deluxe Edition features two savage bonus melee weapons, the Sledgehammer and Dual Cleavers, as well as the ornate weapon skins in the Explorer Weapon Skins Pack, and is available to pre-order for $49.99.

Pre-orders for PlayStation begin on August 26th.

All pre-orders include two days' early access to the full game starting September 19.

Powered by the next generation of Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine™, World War Z: Aftermath lets you play with up to three friends or on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in two totally new story episodes set in the city of Rome including Vatican City, and in Russia's snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

The true next-generation edition of World War Z: Aftermath will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022 with a free upgrade and additional enhancements, including the new Horde Mode XL.

For more info, visit www.WWZgame.com, and follow the series on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
11:21aWORLD WAR Z : Aftermath Gets All-New Trailer Ahead of Its September 21 Launch
PU
11:21aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Une nouvelle bande-annonce avant le lancement du jeu le..
PU
08/24ALIENS : Fireteam Elite shows off high-octane action in launch trailer
PU
08/24ALIENS : Fireteam Elite fait parler la poudre avec son trailer de lancement
PU
08/19SEASON 1 : Samhain arrives September 2!
PU
08/19SAISON 1 : Samhain arrive le 2 septembre !
PU
08/19FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Departure of Mr Denis Thebaud from Supervisory Board
PU
08/19Focus Home Interactive Announces Mr. Denis Thébaud Does Not Request the Renew..
CI
08/18FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Governance evolution
PU
08/18FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Aeon Must Die! Le beat'em-up explosif sortira cette ann..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2022 59,3 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 369 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 48,90 €
Average target price 68,53 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jean-François Busnel Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-22.74%369
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.06%2 274 156
SEA LIMITED56.74%167 828
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.87%101 041
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC51.32%89 055
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.74%74 833