    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
Focus Home Interactive : acquiert le studio de développement Douze Dixièmes

10/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE today announces the acquisition of Douze Dixièmes, a partner studio of Focus made up of passionate creators from both the animation and video game industries. The meeting of these two worlds brought a unique, Focus-published title to life: Shady Part of Me. The game's bewitching artistic direction and deep, heartfelt narrative received a resoundingly positive critical reception from press and players across the world.

"It is a real pleasure to welcome Douze Dixièmes to the Focus family," said Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive. "The studio has already demonstrated its creative ability with Shady Part of Me, and we are delighted that the Douze Dixièmes team is joining our federation of talents. This acquisition once again demonstrates our ambition to create a strong Group, but also illustrates Focus's desire to support the French video game scene, a major focus of our editorial strategy."

"It is with great excitement and pride that we join Focus Home Interactive today," said George Herrmann, Co-Founder and Chairman of Douze Dixièmes. "Our collaboration on Shady Part of Me convinced us of the expertise of the teams and the great human wealth of Focus. It is full of ideas and with the conviction that we can achieve our vision that we join this growing Group. There is no doubt for Douze Dixièmes that the synergies with the other studios of our new family will bring strength and relevance to our projects, while preserving our quest for engaging visual and narrative experiences."

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 12,1 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net cash 2022 54,1 M 62,9 M 62,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 272 M 317 M 317 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,40 €
Average target price 68,45 €
Spread / Average Target 61,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Laure dHauteville Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-33.96%317
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.72%2 333 154
SEA LIMITED82.52%200 598
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC78.36%105 428
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.54%81 645
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE41.32%71 891