Focus Home Interactive : Disponible sur Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 et Nintendo Switch !

Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive are thrilled to announce that the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence, is now available digitally as an enhanced version on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5! This enhanced version features 60 FPS, audio optimizations, enhanced graphics with up to 4K UHD, and faster load times offered by the new generation consoles. Physical PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copies will be available in retail stores on October 19.

Watch our new Launch Trailer and follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo along a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history, in never-before-seen detail on next-generation consoles.

Nintendo Switch players are now able to play the critically acclaimed game for the first time! A Plague Tale: Innocence also releases today on the Nintendo Switch system as a cloud version, allowing players to pick it up digitally and play using cloud streaming technology.

Get A Plague Tale: Innocence now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on digital stores. Physical PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copies will be available in retail stores on October 19. Stay tuned for news about its recently announced sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, revealed at E3 2021 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and releasing on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022.