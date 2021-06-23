Focus Home Interactive : Release announced for August 24 & available now for Pre-Order!

Aliens: Fireteam Elite to Launch for PC and Consoles on August 24, 2021. Available Now for Pre-Order!
Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games, today revealed that Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the new cooperative third-person survival shooter set within the Alien universe, will release on August 24, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Steam™. Pre-orders are now available across all platforms, with two editions available for purchase.
In Aliens: Fireteam Elite,players will fight through four unique campaigns as a fully customizable Colonial Marine against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Deluxe Edition)
This edition includes the Endeavor Pass and the Endeavor Veteran Pack, which will also be available for purchase separately.
The Endeavor Pass will contain four cosmetic DLC bundles -- including class kit skins, weapon colors, head accessories and more -- that will be released alongside free major gameplay updates!
The Endeavor Veteran Pack will contain over 20 cosmetic items, including armor kit skins, emotes, weapon colors and decals.
Pre-order offer
Pre-ordering either edition of the game also grants access to the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes a Bandana head accessory, Red Digital Camo weapon colors, 3 weapon decals, and a 'Chestburster' emote.
Details about each edition and full pre-order information are available [HERE].
Terms of Use of www.youtube.com.','rememberChoice':'Remember my choice*','text2':'*Your choice will be saved for playing any Youtube videos embedded on our website, on your next visits to this website. You can change your choice at any time by clicking on the gear icon at the bottom left of your screen','text3':'More information can be found in our Cookie Policy.'}'>
Related news
Today, Focus Home Interactive is pleased to announce its collaboration with Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games for the release ofu00a0Aliens: Fireteam, which will be released in Summer 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStationu00ae5, PlayStationu00ae4 and PC. Focus will be in charge of publishing the title in Europe and several territories in Asia.Set in the iconicu00a0Alienu00a0universe,u00a0Aliens: Fireteamu00a0is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI team mates, as you and your squad desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.'We are delighted to be helping bring this original title from the legendary Alien universe to fans.u201du00a0saidu00a0John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Home Interactive.u00a0u201cWe were immediately taken in by the game, and are very happy to collaborate with 20th Century Games and Cold Iron on this extremely ambitious project. We were quickly convinced of Cold Iron studio's ability to create a unique and explosive experience.u201du201cWe are very excited to partner with Focus Home Interactive on Aliens: Fireteam,u201du00a0saidu00a0Craig Zinkievich, Head of Cold Iron Studios.u00a0u201cWe respect and admire Focus' work and commitment to their titles, and we are proud to be part of their rich and varied catalog.'','string_id':'312b478d51124d5a9d29cd1c4c66cfab','game':{'old_id':null,'has_custom_page':0,'custom_template_name':null,'has_standard_edition':1,'order':1,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-03-15 18:11:22','updated_at':'2021-06-11 13:16:00','string_license_id':'e848763e92cc4ca593532e0254582332','string_name_id':'92f568771dee42c9a2efec27305b541d','string_description_id':'92f55c5fd627448092865bd2a1a0a69e','string_copyright_id':'69c1d0a2562641a2bb16741da3b8cf00','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'0321118ea3e44ccfb807b726a3d30687','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Aliens: Fireteam Elite','slug':'aliens-fireteam-elite','created_at':'2021-03-15 17:52:52','updated_at':'2021-06-23 16:34:39','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'92f568771dee42c9a2efec27305b541d'},'license':{'name':'Aliens: Fireteam','slug':'aliens-fireteam','color':'#0C3963','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-03-15 18:10:47','updated_at':'2021-03-15 18:10:47','string_id':'e848763e92cc4ca593532e0254582332'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'Alien_Fireteam_header_1920x600','filename':'10062021_93a42ac889c240edb0e4fc299cb669fb.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/aliens-fireteam/images/10062021_93a42ac889c240edb0e4fc299cb669fb.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'300511','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-06-10 15:50:19','updated_at':'2021-06-10 15:50:19','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'0321118ea3e44ccfb807b726a3d30687','string_id':'80a42b124d184fb4b636ba3e220a1815','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'Today, Focus Home Interactive is pleased to announce its collaboration with Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games for the release of Aliens: Fireteam, which will be released in Summer 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStationu00ae5, PlayStationu00ae4 and PC. Focus will be in charge of publishing the title in Europe and several territories in Asia.Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI team mates, as you and your squad desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.'We are delighted to be helping bring this original title from the legendary Alien universe to fans.u201d said John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Home Interactive. u201cWe were immediately taken in by the game, and are very happy to collaborate with 20th Century Games and Cold Iron on this extremely ambitious project. We were quickly convinced of Cold Iron studio's ability to create a unique and explosive experience.u201du201cWe are very excited to partner with Focus Home Interactive on Aliens: Fireteam,u201d said Craig Zinkievich, Head of Cold Iron Studios. u201cWe respect and admire Focus' work and commitment to their titles, and we are proud to be part of their rich and varied catalog.'','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-04-22 11:50:47','updated_at':'2021-06-03 11:07:23','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'934142e8c44c4abda5a8d3e13b7d6493','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Focus Home Interactive teams up with Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century','slug':'aliens-fireteam-will-be-released-in-summer-2021','created_at':'2021-04-22 11:49:53','updated_at':'2021-06-03 14:23:07','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93414297410e4def91f8fe2d35bbec6b'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Focus Home Interactive teams up with Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century to bring Aliens: Fireteam to fans across Europe and a number of Asia/Pacific territories.','slug':'focus-home-interactive-teams-up-with-cold-iron-studios-and-20th-century-to-bring-aliens-fireteam-to-fans-across-europe-and-a-number-of-asiapacific-territories','created_at':'2021-04-22 11:49:21','updated_at':'2021-06-03 11:00:38','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93414266299741f1851f5e8517fccc28'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'focusXcoldiron_cardnews','filename':'22042021_9341e3a4596f4685bdae087cb80369a3.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/aliens-fireteam/images/22042021_9341e3a4596f4685bdae087cb80369a3.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'25593','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-04-22 19:20:16','updated_at':'2021-04-22 19:20:16','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'0321118ea3e44ccfb807b726a3d30687','string_id':'ab721ef1f6254ffeab73d5f0a72d9a07','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'focusXcoldiron_homefocus_1920x600','filename':'22042021_9341e378fa8f4a7d9ff312ffe51c93a4.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/aliens-fireteam/images/22042021_9341e378fa8f4a7d9ff312ffe51c93a4.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'273817','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-04-22 19:19:47','updated_at':'2021-04-22 19:19:47','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'0321118ea3e44ccfb807b726a3d30687','string_id':'ecdc540e15514b8f919e155bfb58e6ec','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>
Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 15:04:02 UTC.