Focus Home Interactive : Release announced for August 24 & available now for Pre-Order!

23 June 2021 / Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games, today revealed that Aliens: Fireteam Elite, the new cooperative third-person survival shooter set within the Alien universe, will release on August 24, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Steam™. Pre-orders are now available across all platforms, with two editions available for purchase.

In Aliens: Fireteam Elite,players will fight through four unique campaigns as a fully customizable Colonial Marine against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Deluxe Edition)

This edition includes the Endeavor Pass and the Endeavor Veteran Pack, which will also be available for purchase separately.

The Endeavor Pass will contain four cosmetic DLC bundles -- including class kit skins, weapon colors, head accessories and more -- that will be released alongside free major gameplay updates!

The Endeavor Veteran Pack will contain over 20 cosmetic items, including armor kit skins, emotes, weapon colors and decals.

Pre-order offer

Pre-ordering either edition of the game also grants access to the Hardened Marine Pack, which includes a Bandana head accessory, Red Digital Camo weapon colors, 3 weapon decals, and a 'Chestburster' emote.

Details about each edition and full pre-order information are available [HERE].