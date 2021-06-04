Log in
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
Focus Home Interactive : Warhammer Skulls Festival brings discounts and new content!

06/04/2021 | 06:11am EDT
4 June 2021

The Warhammer Skulls Festival brings discounts and new content to Focus Home Interactive and Games Workshop video games!

Today marks the beginning of Games Workshop's annual 'Warhammer Skulls' event for the fifth year running! The week-long event runs from June 3rd to June 10th, during which games from the Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 universe enjoy time-limited discounts and free new content on PC (Steam, GeForce Now, and other e-tailers), and for the first time on the Xbox Store!

Necromunda: Hired Gun, launched this week, receives free new content

The indie fast-paced FPS from the small, passionate team at Streum On Studio released on June 1st. To celebrate its release and the Warhammer Skulls event, bounty hunters get the Corsair Skin Set for free on all platforms - fulfill your contracts in style! You can also get the game at 15% off on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Conquer the Mortal Realms in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, available now with a special launch discount!

The action-packed, turn-based strategy game developed by Gasket Games launched May 27 with full crossplay support on all platforms! Storm Ground is based on Games Workshop's iconic fantasy IP 'Age of Sigmar' - a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Chaos & Death across a multitude of realms. As part of the game's launch and the Skulls event, enjoy a 15% discount on Xbox One and PC.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars welcomes the brand-new Servo-Tech class for free!

Necromunda: Underhive Wars, the third-person tactical action game set in Games Workshop's iconic far-future cityscape, is adding a new free class to celebrate this year's Skulls event. Capable of hacking into dome subsystems and playable with any gang, Servo-Techs use gadgets and their versatile Servo-Skull to manipulate the battlefield from a safe distance. The game and its DLCs are available for up to 75% off on Xbox One and up to 60% off on PC!

Space Hulk: Tactics adds two free Hive fleet skins and receives huge discounts!

The tactical-RPG Space Hulk: Tactics receives two new Genestealer Hive Fleets, the Gorgon and the Kronos! During the Skulls event, the game is available at a 75% discount on Xbox, while the base game and its OST get up to 80% off on PC.

Up to 80% off other fantastic Games Workshop titles

Other Games Workshop games from the Focus Home Interactive catalogue also benefit from exceptional discounts: the real-time strategy games Battlefleet Gothic: Armada I and II, as well as their DLC, get up to 80% off on PC, while the FPS Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition is discounted up to 75%. See all the amazing discounts here on Steam and Xbox!

Blood for the Blood God! Skulls for the Skull Throne!

Terms of Use of www.youtube.com.','rememberChoice':'Remember my choice*','text2':'*Your choice will be saved for playing any Youtube videos embedded on our website, on your next visits to this website. You can change your choice at any time by clicking on the gear icon at the bottom left of your screen','text3':'More information can be found in our Cookie Policy.'}'>

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
