Free Update with New Booster Zombie & Daily Challenges!

27 October 2021 / World War Z: Aftermath

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment introduce a free post-launch update forWorld War Z: Aftermath, the latest release in the ultimate co-op zombie shooter series inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film. The update adds two new action-packed surprises: the deadly new Booster zombie type and Daily Challenges. You can experience both starting today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, with backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K|60 FPS.World War Z: Aftermath will also launch on Google Stadia this winter, with full cross-platform play supported. Check out the new trailer now !

The Free Booster Zombie Update introduces the new Booster zombie type, adding more terror to the battlefield. Armed with concentrated bio samples, it enhances all zombies around it to make them even deadlier. This is one undead enemy you'll want to keep a close watch for. Also added today are World War Z: Aftermath's new Daily Challenges, giving the community new opportunities to earn bonus in-game rewards each day.

Finally, today's update introduces rare Lore Documents that can appear on Daily and Weekly Challenge Maps. Finding all of them on each map unlocks a special passive perk for that level, giving players new discoveries, experiences and rewards when replaying missions through all of the game's zombie-ravaged locations.

Aftermath delivers the definitive World War Z package with all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath's optional first-person mode, decimate the undead with a new melee system, and level eight unique classes with distinct play styles and customizable loadouts.