Hardspace: Shipbreaker's campaign Act 2 out now with 'Admin Oversight' update!
Blackbird Interactive and Focus Entertainment's acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, just received a free Early Access major update!In addition to the eagerly anticipated continuation of the game's single player campaign, the Admin Oversight update introduces a brand new 3D hub - the HAB - as well as a host of improved and brand new gameplay features, like the revamped scanner tool. See screenshots below and enjoy a 33% discount on Steam to celebrate the update!
LYNX begins its internal investigations!
The second act of the Hardspace: Shipbreaker saga continues in Admin Oversight! After the epic conclusion of Act 1, LYNX has decided to send Administrator Hal Rhodes to oversee operations. Will he find the evidence of the agitators he's looking for? Find out what happens as you work your way through Certification Rank 8 to 18, where you will unlock the Armadillo Utility Rig! This beat-up old ship could be your ticket out of LYNX's servitude - if you manage to find the parts to repair it.
The long-awaited 3D HAB also arrives in this update. This traversable living space provides Shipbreakers with a prefabricated but cosy place to unwind between shifts, monitor their career progression, upgrade or repair their tools, and even ponder which insect-based meal to eat. From up there, you can gaze longingly out the viewport at the hustle-and-bustle around Earth, and the Railgate sending people off to brighter futures in the outer colonies.
Finally, the Admin Oversight includes several bug fixes, tweaks, optimizations, and a visual overhaul of the Scanner modes. You can now scan ships with better clarity and readability!
Racking up debt has never been cheaper!
To celebrate the release of the Admin Oversight update, Hardspace: Shipbreaker will be 33% off for a limited time on Steam. With hours of new single player content and the ongoing addition of ships and tools all throughout Early Access, there has never been a better time to become a registered Lynx Employee!
Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactiveu2019s acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game is on a roll!u00a0Fresh off a double win at theu00a02021 Canadian Game Awardsu00a0- that saw it take home both theu00a0u201cBest Game Designu201du00a0andu00a0u201cFanu2019s Choiceu201d awardsu00a0-u00a0the gameu2019s opening cinematicu00a0has now been selected as part of the prestigious Electronic Theater atu00a0SIGGRAPH,u00a0the premiere conference for computer graphics.A bitter-sweet opening, setting the tone for a blue-collar worker dystopiaHuman warmth and intimacy clash with the daunting scale and indifference of outer space in the first few seconds of the introduction sequence, as the player gets indentured to Lynx - a massive corporation that has industrialized much of the solar system. How can workers who take pride in their job fight for their rights? Players will have to playu00a0the first few recently released chapters of the upcoming Career Modeu00a0to find out.More content to come during the gameu2019s already successful Early AccessHardspace: Shipbreakeru00a0hit Early Access on Steam in June 2020 and has been continuously enriched with new content thanks to the close partnership between the dev team and the community.u00a0With new ships, story, and additional content coming in the future, thereu2019s never been a better time to sign up to become a registered Lynx Employee and join our ever-growing community of shipbreakers on our social channels.The game offers a strong sense of place through highly interactive physics-driven hazardous environments, immersive audio, and a three-dimensional approach to problem-solving in Zero-G.u00a0It is currently available onu00a0Steam Early Access, and can be purchased at a discount through theu00a0bundle including the game + OST. Console releases are planned at a later date.','string_id':'3a88c9f0ad8240f4b40839a6ff3772c8','game':{'old_id':null,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'hardspace-shipbreaker','has_standard_edition':1,'order':9,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-02-13 16:20:50','updated_at':'2021-09-06 13:57:32','string_license_id':'b2868ec725504ad69b1a491bbd7d6807','string_name_id':'8fd8b84ae7064ff99585fefb1594bf68','string_description_id':'8fd8bc4c722e45e1b765b344ded76c34','string_copyright_id':'8fe4bbda337f4013b5e673ec6c3c2479','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker','created_at':'2020-02-13 16:01:16','updated_at':'2020-02-13 16:01:16','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'8fd8b84ae7064ff99585fefb1594bf68'},'license':{'name':'Hardspace','slug':'hardspace','color':'#efcf3f','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-02-13 16:00:23','updated_at':'2020-03-19 11:17:14','string_id':'b2868ec725504ad69b1a491bbd7d6807'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HSSB_Web-1920x600','filename':'24062020_90e22c5e1431419fa1ab2fb9f019d1cb.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/24062020_90e22c5e1431419fa1ab2fb9f019d1cb.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'276461','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-06-24 17:00:13','updated_at':'2021-01-13 18:05:32','minified_at':'2021-01-13 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'1a03cf4b1ddc4eb09308bd15dcfb2a8c','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactiveu2019s acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game is on a roll! Fresh off a double win at the 2021 Canadian Game Awards - that saw it take home both the u201cBest Game Designu201d and u201cFanu2019s Choiceu201d awards - the gameu2019s opening cinematic has now been selected as part of the prestigious Electronic Theater at SIGGRAPH, the premiere conference for computer graphics.A bitter-sweet opening, setting the tone for a blue-collar worker dystopiaHuman warmth and intimacy clash with the daunting scale and indifference of outer space in the first few seconds of the introduction sequence, as the player gets indentured to Lynx - a massive corporation that has industrialized much of the solar system. How can workers who take pride in their job fight for their rights? Players will have to play the first few recently released chapters of the upcoming Career Mode to find out.More content to come during the gameu2019s already successful Early AccessHardspace: Shipbreaker hit Early Access on Steam in June 2020 and has been continuously enriched with new content thanks to the close partnership between the dev team and the community. With new ships, story, and additional content coming in the future, thereu2019s never been a better time to sign up to become a registered Lynx Employee and join our ever-growing community of shipbreakers on our social channels.The game offers a strong sense of place through highly interactive physics-driven hazardous environments, immersive audio, and a three-dimensional approach to problem-solving in Zero-G. It is currently available on Steam Early Access, and can be purchased at a discount through the bundle including the game + OST. Console releases are planned at a later date.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-08-09 14:29:15','updated_at':'2021-08-09 14:29:15','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'941cc0db553f4b24a2c0bf49e76f790d','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker nominated at SIGGRAPH 2021','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker-nominated-at-siggraph-2021','created_at':'2021-08-09 14:26:39','updated_at':'2021-08-09 14:26:39','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'941cbfed46ba46ca84f9dd356b9b12b1'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker nominated at SIGGRAPH 2021','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker-nominated-at-siggraph-2021','created_at':'2021-08-09 14:26:17','updated_at':'2021-08-09 14:26:17','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'941cbfcbba914c0e83c1afe61b12ccbd'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HSSB_SIGGRAPH_Cardnews_280x190','filename':'09082021_941cc1483c794607957093b5ab51f502.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/09082021_941cc1483c794607957093b5ab51f502.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'67869','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-08-09 14:30:30','updated_at':'2021-08-09 14:30:30','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'f750018da92746d5855e12fbde07b4b5','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HSSB_SIGGRAPH_1920x600','filename':'09082021_941cc117d21e4215b484171261e651f8.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/09082021_941cc117d21e4215b484171261e651f8.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'979771','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-08-09 14:29:58','updated_at':'2021-08-09 14:29:58','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'7cc362f4a13346db81c5f91f7cf62355','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>
Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactiveu2019s acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game,u00a0Hardspace: Shipbreaker, hasu00a0launched its newest Early Access free update, the u201cPretty Radu201d update. Discover the latest additions, featuringu00a0a brand-new elemental system, Radiation,u00a0in new screenshots, andu00a0grab the game today at 30% off on Steam. New tou00a0Hardspace? You can check below our Gameplay Overview Trailer that introduces you to the unique gameplay of this spaceship salvaging game.A brand-new hazard has made its way to the ships in Hardspace!The radiation hazard has arrivedu00a0on LYNXu2019s salvage bays, and now you will need to protect yourself while extracting radiation filters from high-danger ships!The radiation is unlike anything youu2019ve faced before. Not only does exposure tou00a0it slowly drain your life away, but it alsou00a0makes the materials around you decay and become brittle. You must take extra special care when moving things around after itu2019s been irradiated. Did we mention itu2019s alsou00a0flammable?Included in this update is a refresh on the HAB UI, streamlining navigation and readability in preparation for the future hub rework. There also have been improvements to the sticker system, and several other optimizations and bug fixes.Join LYNXu2019s ranks with a special 30% discount!This new update expands the endlessly replayableu00a0Hardspace: Shipbreakeru00a0experience even further. Since launch, the game has been packed with new content including new ships, a new tool, a reworked campaign and storyline, customization options and many changes based on the ever-growing communityu2019s feedback. For a limited time starting today,u00a0you can pick upu00a0Hardspace: Shipbreakeru00a0at 30% off.Hardspace: Shipbreakeru00a0is available now onu00a0Steam Early Access. In celebration of todayu2019s Pretty Rad update, the game is currently 30% off on Steam for a limited time. Theu00a0GAME + OST Bundleu00a0is also available for purchase on Steam, with an additional special discount. Console releases are planned at a later date.','string_id':'3567d74f8fb84a1099b6c82b62d9cba1','game':{'old_id':null,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'hardspace-shipbreaker','has_standard_edition':1,'order':9,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-02-13 16:20:50','updated_at':'2021-09-06 13:57:32','string_license_id':'b2868ec725504ad69b1a491bbd7d6807','string_name_id':'8fd8b84ae7064ff99585fefb1594bf68','string_description_id':'8fd8bc4c722e45e1b765b344ded76c34','string_copyright_id':'8fe4bbda337f4013b5e673ec6c3c2479','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker','created_at':'2020-02-13 16:01:16','updated_at':'2020-02-13 16:01:16','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'8fd8b84ae7064ff99585fefb1594bf68'},'license':{'name':'Hardspace','slug':'hardspace','color':'#efcf3f','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-02-13 16:00:23','updated_at':'2020-03-19 11:17:14','string_id':'b2868ec725504ad69b1a491bbd7d6807'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HSSB_Web-1920x600','filename':'24062020_90e22c5e1431419fa1ab2fb9f019d1cb.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/24062020_90e22c5e1431419fa1ab2fb9f019d1cb.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'276461','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-06-24 17:00:13','updated_at':'2021-01-13 18:05:32','minified_at':'2021-01-13 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'1a03cf4b1ddc4eb09308bd15dcfb2a8c','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactiveu2019s acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, has launched its newest Early Access free update, the u201cPretty Radu201d update. Discover the latest additions, featuring a brand-new elemental system, Radiation, in new screenshots, and grab the game today at 30% off on Steam. New to Hardspace? You can check below our Gameplay Overview Trailer that introduces you to the unique gameplay of this spaceship salvaging game.A brand-new hazard has made its way to the ships in Hardspace!The radiation hazard has arrived on LYNXu2019s salvage bays, and now you will need to protect yourself while extracting radiation filters from high-danger ships!The radiation is unlike anything youu2019ve faced before. Not only does exposure to it slowly drain your life away, but it also makes the materials around you decay and become brittle. You must take extra special care when moving things around after itu2019s been irradiated. Did we mention itu2019s also flammable?Included in this update is a refresh on the HAB UI, streamlining navigation and readability in preparation for the future hub rework. There also have been improvements to the sticker system, and several other optimizations and bug fixes.Join LYNXu2019s ranks with a special 30% discount!This new update expands the endlessly replayable Hardspace: Shipbreaker experience even further. Since launch, the game has been packed with new content including new ships, a new tool, a reworked campaign and storyline, customization options and many changes based on the ever-growing communityu2019s feedback. For a limited time starting today, you can pick up Hardspace: Shipbreaker at 30% off.Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Steam Early Access. In celebration of todayu2019s Pretty Rad update, the game is currently 30% off on Steam for a limited time. The GAME + OST Bundle is also available for purchase on Steam, with an additional special discount. Console releases are planned at a later date.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-06-24 10:04:19','updated_at':'2021-06-24 11:10:18','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'93bfd8d5924842ff876760a35f8c6e62','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker launches a new gameplay update with a discount','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker-launches-a-new-gameplay-update-with-special-discount','created_at':'2021-06-24 10:02:53','updated_at':'2021-06-24 11:32:53','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bfd8526d234223afd5e6e289565947'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker launches a new gameplay update with special discount','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker-launches-a-new-gameplay-update-with-special-discount','created_at':'2021-06-24 10:02:06','updated_at':'2021-06-24 10:02:06','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bfd80a8d304bfc9cb2667c63d226bc'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HSSB-MainArt_280x190','filename':'27072020_91249f97e9954f34bc7cd412023e35eb.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/27072020_91249f97e9954f34bc7cd412023e35eb.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'31595','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 17:47:03','updated_at':'2021-01-13 18:07:08','minified_at':'2021-01-13 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'b7b880d5f7bf43d6ad4a2f3d179b2a87','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'PR_Header_HSSBMainArt','filename':'27072020_91249f7604584d1fbeb83abe441e9b8d.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/27072020_91249f7604584d1fbeb83abe441e9b8d.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'352476','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 17:46:41','updated_at':'2021-01-13 18:05:40','minified_at':'2021-01-13 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'26414825ec93440ea85a826fa769dc8e','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>
Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactiveu2019s acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game,u00a0Hardspace: Shipbreaker, has launched its newest Early Access update, the u201cSalvage Your Futureu201d update.u00a0Building on almost a year of Early Access updates, including new ships, a new salvaging tool, a new game mode and integrated community feedback, this update brings the most substantial changes to the gameu2019s campaign yet!u00a0Discover the update, featuring a complete revamp of the story and progression. Grab the game today at 30% off on Steam.Experience a revamped campaign and meet a brand new cast of charactersYou might be alone in space, but that doesnu2019t mean you have to be lonely!u00a0A whole new cast of characters has been introduced tou00a0Hardspace: Shipbreakeru2019s campaign.u00a0While living out the trials and tribulations of a spaceship salvager, youu2019ll meet and interact with fellow shipbreakers and other LYNX employees from all walks of life.u00a0As part of the tutorial and Act 1 revamp, youu2019ll alsou00a0enjoy a whole new way to learn the ropes, beforeu00a0climbing through 30 Certification ranks!u00a0A host of additions and changes also arrive as part of the Salvage Your Future update, including a redesigned HUD, new stickers to personalize your tools, quality-of-life improvements and more.Join LYNXu2019s ranks with a special 30% discount!Todayu2019s huge update expands the endlessly replayableu00a0Hardspace: Shipbreakeru00a0experience even further. Since launch, the game has been packed with new content including new ships, a new tool, the customizable u201cOpen Shiftu201d difficulty, customization options, components and many changes based on the ever-growing communityu2019s feedback. For a limited time starting today,u00a0you can pick upu00a0Hardspace: Shipbreakeru00a0at 30% offu00a0- thereu2019s never been a better time to dive in. Hardspace: Shipbreakeru00a0is available now onu00a0Steam Early Access. In celebration of todayu2019s Salvage Your Future update, the game is currently 30% off on Steam for a limited time. Theu00a0GAME + OST Bundleu00a0is also available for purchase on Steam, with an additional special discount. Console releases are planned at a later date.','string_id':'1de3a2cd49bd431fb06407b9a3e74e3b','game':{'old_id':null,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'hardspace-shipbreaker','has_standard_edition':1,'order':9,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-02-13 16:20:50','updated_at':'2021-09-06 13:57:32','string_license_id':'b2868ec725504ad69b1a491bbd7d6807','string_name_id':'8fd8b84ae7064ff99585fefb1594bf68','string_description_id':'8fd8bc4c722e45e1b765b344ded76c34','string_copyright_id':'8fe4bbda337f4013b5e673ec6c3c2479','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker','created_at':'2020-02-13 16:01:16','updated_at':'2020-02-13 16:01:16','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'8fd8b84ae7064ff99585fefb1594bf68'},'license':{'name':'Hardspace','slug':'hardspace','color':'#efcf3f','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-02-13 16:00:23','updated_at':'2020-03-19 11:17:14','string_id':'b2868ec725504ad69b1a491bbd7d6807'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HSSB_Web-1920x600','filename':'24062020_90e22c5e1431419fa1ab2fb9f019d1cb.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/24062020_90e22c5e1431419fa1ab2fb9f019d1cb.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'276461','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-06-24 17:00:13','updated_at':'2021-01-13 18:05:32','minified_at':'2021-01-13 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'1a03cf4b1ddc4eb09308bd15dcfb2a8c','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'Blackbird Interactive and Focus Home Interactiveu2019s acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, has launched its newest Early Access update, the u201cSalvage Your Futureu201d update. Building on almost a year of Early Access updates, including new ships, a new salvaging tool, a new game mode and integrated community feedback, this update brings the most substantial changes to the gameu2019s campaign yet! Discover the update, featuring a complete revamp of the story and progression. Grab the game today at 30% off on Steam.Experience a revamped campaign and meet a brand new cast of charactersYou might be alone in space, but that doesnu2019t mean you have to be lonely! A whole new cast of characters has been introduced to Hardspace: Shipbreakeru2019s campaign. While living out the trials and tribulations of a spaceship salvager, youu2019ll meet and interact with fellow shipbreakers and other LYNX employees from all walks of life. As part of the tutorial and Act 1 revamp, youu2019ll also enjoy a whole new way to learn the ropes, before climbing through 30 Certification ranks! A host of additions and changes also arrive as part of the Salvage Your Future update, including a redesigned HUD, new stickers to personalize your tools, quality-of-life improvements and more.Join LYNXu2019s ranks with a special 30% discount!Todayu2019s huge update expands the endlessly replayable Hardspace: Shipbreaker experience even further. Since launch, the game has been packed with new content including new ships, a new tool, the customizable u201cOpen Shiftu201d difficulty, customization options, components and many changes based on the ever-growing communityu2019s feedback. For a limited time starting today, you can pick up Hardspace: Shipbreaker at 30% off - thereu2019s never been a better time to dive in. Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Steam Early Access. In celebration of todayu2019s Salvage Your Future update, the game is currently 30% off on Steam for a limited time. The GAME + OST Bundle is also available for purchase on Steam, with an additional special discount. Console releases are planned at a later date.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-05-07 13:04:31','updated_at':'2021-05-07 13:04:31','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'935f8a0acdc44ce2947a9eaa50412a69','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Major story update with special discount!','slug':'major-story-update-with-special-discount','created_at':'2021-05-07 13:03:39','updated_at':'2021-05-07 13:03:39','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'935f89bb6fd947b3b155f069e11018e2'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Hardspace: Shipbreaker launches major story update with special discount','slug':'hardspace-shipbreaker-launches-major-story-update-with-special-discount','created_at':'2021-05-07 13:03:09','updated_at':'2021-05-07 13:03:09','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'935f898e0cd54443ab3ce814d670a2eb'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HARDSPACE_Cardnews_280x190','filename':'07052021_935f8a8ae5a44c5bb93be76ff9c32c2d.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/07052021_935f8a8ae5a44c5bb93be76ff9c32c2d.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'73226','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-05-07 13:05:57','updated_at':'2021-05-07 13:05:57','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'753c96b1e12a4b02a6ba1dac5168b663','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'HARDSPACE_Header_1920x600','filename':'07052021_935f8a60cc5a4742a08ef2fc77b653ed.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/hardspace-shipbreaker/images/07052021_935f8a60cc5a4742a08ef2fc77b653ed.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'932056','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-05-07 13:05:30','updated_at':'2021-05-07 13:05:30','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'c9557bcf1f094c72bc94e3311459ff0a','string_id':'7322102d69f5474f81122bef749537ad','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>
Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:31:04 UTC.