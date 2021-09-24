Log in
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/24 05:21:54 am
55.1 EUR   -0.90%
05:22aINSURGENCY : Sandstorm sweeps onto consoles September 29
PU
05:22aINSURGENCY : Sandstorm débarque sur consoles le 29 septembre
PU
09/21WORLD WAR Z : Aftermath Has Arrived on Consoles & PC
PU
Insurgency: Sandstorm débarque sur consoles le 29 septembre

09/24/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Insurgency: Sandstorm - Focus Entertainment and New World Interactive's definitive tactical coop shooter, lands on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 29.

Pre-order the critically-acclaimed depiction of modern warfare on consolesnow and tap directly into the blood-pumping intensity enjoyed by millions of players on PC with today's new Trailer.

Experience immersive, tactical combat

In Insurgency: Sandstorm, players are immersed in close-quarters battlegrounds where the smallest of details can give an edge. Thanks to faithful and realistic sound design, the location of an enemy can be discovered just by the sound of their gunfire. Without the crutch of crosshairs, accurate shooting is a result of developed instinct, aim, and proper recoil control.

An entire arsenal of gear, classes, cosmetics, with loads of game modes

Choose to be a Security or Insurgent soldier, and customize your troop with a specialization, weapons loadout, and more. Tactical cooperation between classes is essential, and individual choices can have deadly consequences as you and your team adapt to each evolving situation. Battle through war-torn environments in seven different game modes, from adversarial PvP action to large-scale co-op operations versus enemy AI.

Three editions are available for pre-order

Pre-order Insurgency: Sandstorm, the Gold Edition, or the Deluxe Edition to receive the Warlord Gear Set and the Peacemaker Gear Set. The Deluxe Edition includes Insurgency: Sandstorm and the Year 1 Pass, while the Gold Edition includes the Year 1 pass and Year 2 Pass to be released throughout the year following the game's launch. Each Year Pass includes 16 cosmetic sets, with an additional four instant reward items for those purchasing the Year 2 Pass either in the Gold Edition or standalone.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming September 29 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside enhanced versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K resolution and 60 FPS. Another free enhancement update will come in 2022 with support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console features.

Get ready for the definitive tactical co-op shooter on consoles for the first time-pre-order Insurgency: Sandstorm now to get the Warlord and Peacemaker Gear Sets. Lock and load!

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2022 59,3 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 357 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 55,60 €
Average target price 68,53 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jean-François Busnel Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-13.40%419
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.68%2 243 796
SEA LIMITED72.18%186 247
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.14%102 269
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.12%82 587
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE52.18%77 560