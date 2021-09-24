Insurgency: Sandstorm débarque sur consoles le 29 septembre

Insurgency: Sandstorm - Focus Entertainment and New World Interactive's definitive tactical coop shooter, lands on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 29.

Pre-order the critically-acclaimed depiction of modern warfare on consolesnow and tap directly into the blood-pumping intensity enjoyed by millions of players on PC with today's new Trailer.

Experience immersive, tactical combat

In Insurgency: Sandstorm, players are immersed in close-quarters battlegrounds where the smallest of details can give an edge. Thanks to faithful and realistic sound design, the location of an enemy can be discovered just by the sound of their gunfire. Without the crutch of crosshairs, accurate shooting is a result of developed instinct, aim, and proper recoil control.

An entire arsenal of gear, classes, cosmetics, with loads of game modes

Choose to be a Security or Insurgent soldier, and customize your troop with a specialization, weapons loadout, and more. Tactical cooperation between classes is essential, and individual choices can have deadly consequences as you and your team adapt to each evolving situation. Battle through war-torn environments in seven different game modes, from adversarial PvP action to large-scale co-op operations versus enemy AI.

Three editions are available for pre-order

Pre-order Insurgency: Sandstorm, the Gold Edition, or the Deluxe Edition to receive the Warlord Gear Set and the Peacemaker Gear Set. The Deluxe Edition includes Insurgency: Sandstorm and the Year 1 Pass, while the Gold Edition includes the Year 1 pass and Year 2 Pass to be released throughout the year following the game's launch. Each Year Pass includes 16 cosmetic sets, with an additional four instant reward items for those purchasing the Year 2 Pass either in the Gold Edition or standalone.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming September 29 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside enhanced versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K resolution and 60 FPS. Another free enhancement update will come in 2022 with support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console features.

Get ready for the definitive tactical co-op shooter on consoles for the first time- pre-order Insurgency: Sandstorm now to get the Warlord and Peacemaker Gear Sets. Lock and load!