    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 12/02 09:45:16 am
38 EUR   -0.78%
La Saison 6 : Haul & Hustle sera disponible le 7 décembre

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
SnowRunner, the ultimate off-road simulation by Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, today reveals the first glimpse of its next major update and premium content, Season 6: Haul & Hustle. On December 7 - and early on December 8 for PS4 America -, SnowRunner will expand its horizons to Maine, USA, with two new maps, two new vehicles, and more cosmetics, alongside a free update with two of the top requested features from the community: Crossplay and Photo Mode. Check out what's coming in today's screenshots!

A new winter region with terrain that is both dangerous and diverse

Year 2 Pass owners will plunge deep into Season 6's chilly forests of Maine in an effort to establish a forestry base without even basic garage functions like refueling and repairs, at least to begin with. Across two large sandbox maps, both mud and snow must be defeated with the aid of two brand new vehicles: the 8x8 forestry specialist Aramastu Forwarder, and the strong, solid Tayga 6455B, an off-road 6-wheeler.

Don't miss the Free update with Consoles-PC Crossplay, Photo Mode, and more!

Along with Season 6, SnowRunner will get a big free update, bringing crossplay between PC and PS4, with Xbox One joining soon after, along with the eagerly anticipated Photo Mode! Players will be able to use the free cam and a ton of effects to take stunning stills of the vibrant SnowRunner wilderness. Additionally, a number of new addons and vehicle cosmetics will be free to all, including for the top ten trucks in the game as voted by the community.

Season 6: Haul & Hustle will be available on December 7 as part of the Year 2 Pass on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and on December 8 on PlayStation 4. SnowRunner is available in a Premium Edition including the base game and the Year 1 Pass now on all platforms. For more information, visit ou official shop page.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net cash 2022 25,6 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 244 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 70,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,30 €
Average target price 61,57 €
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Laure dHauteville Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-40.34%277
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.40%2 478 234
SEA LIMITED31.53%145 206
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC52.74%90 285
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.54%79 934
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%65 646