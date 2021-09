Season 5: Build & Dispatch is available today!

SnowRunner, the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive,u00a0is gearing up for its second year of post-launch content with the Year 2 Pass. The pass promises a ton of new content across four seasons and free new features to all SnowRunners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.u00a0The beginning of this freshu00a0SnowRunneru00a0year is right around the corner withu00a0Season 5: Build & Dispatch, releasing September 9th.u00a0Learn more in todayu2019s Year 2 Pass Trailer!Four new Seasons with a host of new challenges to overcome!In trueu00a0SnowRunneru00a0fashion, theu00a0Year 2 Pass is packed with new and exciting contentu00a0spread out over 4 seasons.u00a0From new vehicles, to new regions and new activities, theu00a0SnowRunneru00a0Year 2 Pass has it all. Get your pass now to never miss a phase of newu00a0SnowRunneru00a0adventures! Each new planned phase of content will also come withu00a0free new contentu00a0and features for all SnowRunners such as cosmetics,u00a0New Game+, a breathtakingu00a0Immersive Modeu00a0and last but not least, Crossplay between all platforms. This starts withu00a0crossplay on PC across Steam, EGS and the Microsoft Storeu00a0when Season 5 drops, allowing you to play with more friends than ever before.A new summer region with truckloads of new content on September 9Season 5: Build & Dispatch, the first of the four scheduled seasons in the Year 2 Pass, introducesu00a0two new summer maps in a new region: Rostov Oblast. These hill-type maps with mild slopes host one of the industrial strongholds of southern Russia, and will be your playground aboardu00a0two new TATRA vehicles!u00a0Restore and rebuild a TATRA factoryu00a0to unlock two powerful 8-wheelers, the TATRA FORCE and TATRA PHOENIX, with their signature adaptable axles. Season 5 also brings new skins and stickers to all players across a variety of vehicles.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0and the Year 2 Pass are available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Getu00a0SnowRunneru00a0and all the content of Year 1 Pass withu00a0SnowRunneru00a0Premium Edition. Season 5: Build & Dispatch releases September 9th as part of the Year 2 Pass. For more information,u00a0visit our official store page.','string_id':'e2ab65b435f144aeb7950a5771d3e468','game':{'old_id':89,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'snowrunner','has_standard_edition':1,'order':6,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2021-09-06 14:00:47','string_license_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505','string_name_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea','string_description_id':'966e8d1f8b2f48b784b5af1a84b18f1b','string_copyright_id':'df07fdce8a564423a9f8f764cfc30556','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea'},'license':{'name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','color':'#16365d','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','string_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner-Header_1920x600','filename':'03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','media':'SnowRunner, the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive, is gearing up for its second year of post-launch content with the Year 2 Pass. The pass promises a ton of new content across four seasons and free new features to all SnowRunners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The beginning of this fresh SnowRunner year is right around the corner with Season 5: Build & Dispatch, releasing September 9th. Learn more in todayu2019s Year 2 Pass Trailer!Four new Seasons with a host of new challenges to overcome!In true SnowRunner fashion, the Year 2 Pass is packed with new and exciting content spread out over 4 seasons. From new vehicles, to new regions and new activities, the SnowRunner Year 2 Pass has it all. Get your pass now to never miss a phase of new SnowRunner adventures! Each new planned phase of content will also come with free new content and features for all SnowRunners such as cosmetics, New Game+, a breathtaking Immersive Mode and last but not least, Crossplay between all platforms. This starts with crossplay on PC across Steam, EGS and the Microsoft Store when Season 5 drops, allowing you to play with more friends than ever before.A new summer region with truckloads of new content on September 9Season 5: Build & Dispatch, the first of the four scheduled seasons in the Year 2 Pass, introduces two new summer maps in a new region: Rostov Oblast. These hill-type maps with mild slopes host one of the industrial strongholds of southern Russia, and will be your playground aboard two new TATRA vehicles! Restore and rebuild a TATRA factory to unlock two powerful 8-wheelers, the TATRA FORCE and TATRA PHOENIX, with their signature adaptable axles. Season 5 also brings new skins and stickers to all players across a variety of vehicles. SnowRunner and the Year 2 Pass are available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Get SnowRunner and all the content of Year 1 Pass with SnowRunner Premium Edition. Season 5: Build & Dispatch releases September 9th as part of the Year 2 Pass. For more information, visit our official store page.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-08-31 12:47:31','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:47:31','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'9448de1f08de42a28c31fcc3df252d02','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Get ready for Season 5 on September 9!','slug':'get-ready-for-season-5-on-september-9','created_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:55','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:55','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9448dd8d1c084d2ba041a0fe192b2720'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Get a taste of future Seasonsu2019 content with the Year 2 Pass trailer and get ready for Season 5 on September 9!','slug':'get-a-taste-of-future-seasons-content-with-the-year-2-pass-trailer-and-get-ready-for-season-5-on-september-9','created_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:06','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:06','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9448dd41ccad46bf87dcf1d4455111a8'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_cardsnews_280x190','filename':'31082021_9448de8b33e14a6f8ce4416a6f9911b7.jpeg','media':' , the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive,u00a0u00a0The beginning of this freshu00a0SnowRunneru00a0year is right around the corner withu00a0Learn more in todayu2019s Year 2 Pass Trailer!In trueu00a0SnowRunneru00a0fashion, theu00a0u00a0spread out over 4 seasons.u00a0From new vehicles, to new regions and new activities, theu00a0SnowRunneru00a0Year 2 Pass has it all. Get your pass now to never miss a phase of newu00a0SnowRunneru00a0adventures! Each new planned phase of content will also come withu00a0u00a0and features for all SnowRunners such as cosmetics,u00a0New Game+, a breathtakingu00a0u00a0and last but not least, Crossplay between all platforms. This starts withu00a0crossplay on PC across Steam, EGS and the Microsoft Storeu00a0when Season 5 drops, allowing you to play with more friends than ever before.Season 5: Build & Dispatch, the first of the four scheduled seasons in the Year 2 Pass, introducesu00a0: Rostov Oblast. These hill-type maps with mild slopes host one of the industrial strongholds of southern Russia, and will be your playground aboardu00a0two new TATRA vehicles!u00a0u00a0to unlock two powerful 8-wheelers, the TATRA FORCE and TATRA PHOENIX, with their signature adaptable axles. Season 5 also brings new skins and stickers to all players across a variety of vehicles.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0and the Year 2 Pass are available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Getu00a0SnowRunneru00a0and all the content of Year 1 Pass withu00a0SnowRunneru00a0Premium Edition. Season 5: Build & Dispatch releases September 9th as part of the Year 2 Pass. For more information,u00a0.','string_id':'e2ab65b435f144aeb7950a5771d3e468','game':{'old_id':89,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'snowrunner','has_standard_edition':1,'order':6,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2021-09-06 14:00:47','string_license_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505','string_name_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea','string_description_id':'966e8d1f8b2f48b784b5af1a84b18f1b','string_copyright_id':'df07fdce8a564423a9f8f764cfc30556','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea'},'license':{'name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','color':'#16365d','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','string_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner-Header_1920x600','filename':'03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','media':' https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'646796','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 18:49:24','updated_at':'2021-02-09 12:08:20','minified_at':'2021-02-09 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'9ea4d205cfc34dada50fec7dd7cede00','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':', the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive,The beginning of this fresh SnowRunner year is right around the corner withLearn more in todayu2019s Year 2 Pass Trailer!In true SnowRunner fashion, thespread out over 4 seasons. From new vehicles, to new regions and new activities, the SnowRunner Year 2 Pass has it all. Get your pass now to never miss a phase of new SnowRunner adventures! Each new planned phase of content will also come withand features for all SnowRunners such as cosmetics, New Game+, a breathtakingand last but not least, Crossplay between all platforms. This starts with crossplay on PC across Steam, EGS and the Microsoft Store when Season 5 drops, allowing you to play with more friends than ever before.Season 5: Build & Dispatch, the first of the four scheduled seasons in the Year 2 Pass, introduces: Rostov Oblast. These hill-type maps with mild slopes host one of the industrial strongholds of southern Russia, and will be your playground aboard two new TATRA vehicles!to unlock two powerful 8-wheelers, the TATRA FORCE and TATRA PHOENIX, with their signature adaptable axles. Season 5 also brings new skins and stickers to all players across a variety of vehicles. SnowRunner and the Year 2 Pass are available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Get SnowRunner and all the content of Year 1 Pass with SnowRunner Premium Edition. Season 5: Build & Dispatch releases September 9th as part of the Year 2 Pass. For more information,.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-08-31 12:47:31','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:47:31','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'9448de1f08de42a28c31fcc3df252d02','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Get ready for Season 5 on September 9!','slug':'get-ready-for-season-5-on-september-9','created_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:55','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:55','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9448dd8d1c084d2ba041a0fe192b2720'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Get a taste of future Seasonsu2019 content with the Year 2 Pass trailer and get ready for Season 5 on September 9!','slug':'get-a-taste-of-future-seasons-content-with-the-year-2-pass-trailer-and-get-ready-for-season-5-on-september-9','created_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:06','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:06','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9448dd41ccad46bf87dcf1d4455111a8'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_cardsnews_280x190','filename':'31082021_9448de8b33e14a6f8ce4416a6f9911b7.jpeg','media':' https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/31082021_9448de8b33e14a6f8ce4416a6f9911b7.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'73471','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:44','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:44','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'e98df3ff3e41475ba3f8024fe20b93a5','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_header_1920x600_interieurnews','filename':'31082021_9448de68a5214392b65f071c5cdcae65.jpeg','media':' https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/31082021_9448de68a5214392b65f071c5cdcae65.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'1080454','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:22','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:22','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'1f3d5cc690cc47c0ba22b01cf3bcddc0','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>

addition of the famous Czech manufacturer TATRA TRUCKS tou00a0SnowRunner, the blockbuster off-road driving experience on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game already boasts a strong lineup of popular and respected vehicle manufacturing brands, which TATRA now improves even further with todayu2019s release of theu00a0TATRA Dual Pack. The two brand new trucks are available to all Year 2 Pass owners - get a first look in todayu2019s screenshots.Two fan-favorite trucks with a signature featureTATRA is the first European brand to joinu00a0SnowRunneru2019s family of rugged, iconic, and durable vehicles, taking the stage in style with theu00a0TATRA 813 and TATRA 805. The 813 is a heavy 8-wheeler boasting incredible agility for a truck of its size, while the 805 is a versatile off-road truck capable of traversing the most difficult of paths.With the wide variety of treacherous and difficult wilderness youu2019ll explore in SnowRunner, you may want to bring a friend or three to push these powerful trucks to their limits and get the job done. Unique tou00a0SnowRunner, these two TATRA trucks come with the ability to adapt their axles to the terrain for better traction.More TATRA to come in the Year 2 PassTodayu2019s TATRA Dual Pack is available to all Year 2 Pass owners.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0has mountains of content yet to come, and that includes more TATRA trucks, so stay tuned for more.The TATRA Dual Pack is available now to all Year 2 Pass owners.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0and the Year 2 Pass are also available for purchase on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.u00a0Visit the official shop for more information.','string_id':'d76dec47b51845ba8e5dd91f4502d5c8','game':{'old_id':89,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'snowrunner','has_standard_edition':1,'order':6,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2021-09-06 14:00:47','string_license_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505','string_name_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea','string_description_id':'966e8d1f8b2f48b784b5af1a84b18f1b','string_copyright_id':'df07fdce8a564423a9f8f764cfc30556','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea'},'license':{'name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','color':'#16365d','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','string_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner-Header_1920x600','filename':'03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','media':'addition of the famous Czech manufacturer TATRA TRUCKS to SnowRunner, the blockbuster off-road driving experience on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game already boasts a strong lineup of popular and respected vehicle manufacturing brands, which TATRA now improves even further with todayu2019s release of the TATRA Dual Pack. The two brand new trucks are available to all Year 2 Pass owners - get a first look in todayu2019s screenshots.Two fan-favorite trucks with a signature featureTATRA is the first European brand to join SnowRunneru2019s family of rugged, iconic, and durable vehicles, taking the stage in style with the TATRA 813 and TATRA 805. The 813 is a heavy 8-wheeler boasting incredible agility for a truck of its size, while the 805 is a versatile off-road truck capable of traversing the most difficult of paths.With the wide variety of treacherous and difficult wilderness youu2019ll explore in SnowRunner, you may want to bring a friend or three to push these powerful trucks to their limits and get the job done. Unique to SnowRunner, these two TATRA trucks come with the ability to adapt their axles to the terrain for better traction.More TATRA to come in the Year 2 PassTodayu2019s TATRA Dual Pack is available to all Year 2 Pass owners. SnowRunner has mountains of content yet to come, and that includes more TATRA trucks, so stay tuned for more.The TATRA Dual Pack is available now to all Year 2 Pass owners. SnowRunner and the Year 2 Pass are also available for purchase on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Visit the official shop for more information.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-06-22 15:00:41','updated_at':'2021-06-22 15:00:41','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'93bc3cdc143c4c789778aa7a343f773b','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner kick-offs its Year 2 Pass with TATRA!','slug':'snowrunner-welcomes-tatra-with-a-new-dlc','created_at':'2021-06-22 14:42:58','updated_at':'2021-06-22 16:23:38','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bc3685464c47379c0816bf244807b3'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner welcomes TATRA, esteemed European truck manufacturer, with a new DLC','slug':'snowrunner-welcomes-tatra-esteemed-european-truck-manufacturer-with-a-new-dlc','created_at':'2021-06-22 14:41:14','updated_at':'2021-06-22 14:41:14','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bc35e66e5444a7b6791d65b7327b39'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_Tatra_Cardnews_280x190','filename':'22062021_93bc53c175fc43478b51bef635b31b28.jpeg','media':' Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive are happy to celebrate the start of a new partnership with theu00a0, the blockbuster off-road driving experience on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game already boasts a strong lineup of popular and respected vehicle manufacturing brands, which TATRA now improves even further with todayu2019s release of theu00a0. The two brand new trucks are available to all Year 2 Pass owners - get a first look in todayu2019s screenshots.Two fan-favorite trucks with a signature featureTATRA is the first European brand to joinu00a0SnowRunneru2019s family of rugged, iconic, and durable vehicles, taking the stage in style with theu00a0. The 813 is a heavy 8-wheeler boasting incredible agility for a truck of its size, while the 805 is a versatile off-road truck capable of traversing the most difficult of paths.With the wide variety of treacherous and difficult wilderness youu2019ll explore in SnowRunner, you may want to bring a friend or three to push these powerful trucks to their limits and get the job done. Unique tou00a0SnowRunner, these two TATRA trucks come with the ability to adapt their axles to the terrain for better traction.Todayu2019s TATRA Dual Pack is available to all Year 2 Pass owners.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0has mountains of content yet to come, and that includes more TATRA trucks, so stay tuned for more..','string_id':'d76dec47b51845ba8e5dd91f4502d5c8','game':{'old_id':89,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'snowrunner','has_standard_edition':1,'order':6,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2021-09-06 14:00:47','string_license_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505','string_name_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea','string_description_id':'966e8d1f8b2f48b784b5af1a84b18f1b','string_copyright_id':'df07fdce8a564423a9f8f764cfc30556','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea'},'license':{'name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','color':'#16365d','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','string_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner-Header_1920x600','filename':'03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','media':' https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'646796','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 18:49:24','updated_at':'2021-02-09 12:08:20','minified_at':'2021-02-09 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'9ea4d205cfc34dada50fec7dd7cede00','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive are happy to celebrate the start of a new partnership with the, the blockbuster off-road driving experience on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game already boasts a strong lineup of popular and respected vehicle manufacturing brands, which TATRA now improves even further with todayu2019s release of the. The two brand new trucks are available to all Year 2 Pass owners - get a first look in todayu2019s screenshots.Two fan-favorite trucks with a signature featureTATRA is the first European brand to join SnowRunneru2019s family of rugged, iconic, and durable vehicles, taking the stage in style with the. The 813 is a heavy 8-wheeler boasting incredible agility for a truck of its size, while the 805 is a versatile off-road truck capable of traversing the most difficult of paths.With the wide variety of treacherous and difficult wilderness youu2019ll explore in SnowRunner, you may want to bring a friend or three to push these powerful trucks to their limits and get the job done. Unique to SnowRunner, these two TATRA trucks come with the ability to adapt their axles to the terrain for better traction.Todayu2019s TATRA Dual Pack is available to all Year 2 Pass owners. SnowRunner has mountains of content yet to come, and that includes more TATRA trucks, so stay tuned for more..','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-06-22 15:00:41','updated_at':'2021-06-22 15:00:41','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'93bc3cdc143c4c789778aa7a343f773b','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner kick-offs its Year 2 Pass with TATRA!','slug':'snowrunner-welcomes-tatra-with-a-new-dlc','created_at':'2021-06-22 14:42:58','updated_at':'2021-06-22 16:23:38','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bc3685464c47379c0816bf244807b3'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner welcomes TATRA, esteemed European truck manufacturer, with a new DLC','slug':'snowrunner-welcomes-tatra-esteemed-european-truck-manufacturer-with-a-new-dlc','created_at':'2021-06-22 14:41:14','updated_at':'2021-06-22 14:41:14','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bc35e66e5444a7b6791d65b7327b39'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_Tatra_Cardnews_280x190','filename':'22062021_93bc53c175fc43478b51bef635b31b28.jpeg','media':' https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/22062021_93bc53c175fc43478b51bef635b31b28.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'80556','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:45','updated_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:45','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'9205bd2670374d788ed5823c4b1582aa','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_Tatra_Header_1920x600','filename':'22062021_93bc537cf3894ebeae61866b6817135c.jpeg','media':' https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/22062021_93bc537cf3894ebeae61866b6817135c.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'1678950','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:00','updated_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:00','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'6b0148482afd4908990bc9436aa264c3','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>