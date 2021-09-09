Season 5: Build & Dispatch is available today! Watch the Overview Trailer to discover adventures awaiting you in Rostov Oblast!
SnowRunner, the blockbuster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, is expanding once again with Season 5: Build & Dispatch. Available to all Year 2 Pass owners, the doors to Rostov Oblast are open. Players will have to brave these new lands to restore an old TATRA factory near a lake-side village. The accompanying free update also has fresh content for all players, bringing Crossplay to all PC platforms and much more. Watch today's Overview Trailer for a full breakdown of the new content, available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Rebuild a TATRA factory, and challenge your new vehicles in the proving grounds!
Build & Dispatch brings you to Rostov Oblast, Russia. Two brand new maps, including a heavy industrial zone and the Antonovsky Nature Reservation, will be completely open to explore and uncover. Your objective is to restore the old TATRA factory, which will reward you with two mighty TATRA 8-wheelers: the TATRA FORCE and the TATRA PHOENIX, both boasting the brand's signature adaptable axles.
The Phase 5 update includes new addons, including the community-requested dynamic ramp, facilitating the vehicle loading for long-haul missions and a brand new skin for the DON 71 scout for all SnowRunner players. There are also two major updates for all players, coming completely free. The first is a new code-based invite and matchmaking system that allows Crossplay for all PC users, letting Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store players link up and explore the wilds together. A brand new, toggleable, Immersive Mode is also coming in the update, letting you enjoy the game with a minimalist UI so you can take in the fresh air or explore new challenges.
Season 5: Build & Dispatch is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC as part of the Year 2 Pass. Get SnowRunner and all the content of Year 1 Pass with SnowRunner Premium Edition. For more information, visit our official store.
Terms of Use of www.youtube.com.','rememberChoice':'Remember my choice*','text2':'*Your choice will be saved for playing any Youtube videos embedded on our website, on your next visits to this website. You can change your choice at any time by clicking on the gear icon at the bottom left of your screen','text3':'More information can be found in our Cookie Policy.'}'>
Related news
SnowRunner, the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive,u00a0is gearing up for its second year of post-launch content with the Year 2 Pass. The pass promises a ton of new content across four seasons and free new features to all SnowRunners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.u00a0The beginning of this freshu00a0SnowRunneru00a0year is right around the corner withu00a0Season 5: Build & Dispatch, releasing September 9th.u00a0Learn more in todayu2019s Year 2 Pass Trailer!Four new Seasons with a host of new challenges to overcome!In trueu00a0SnowRunneru00a0fashion, theu00a0Year 2 Pass is packed with new and exciting contentu00a0spread out over 4 seasons.u00a0From new vehicles, to new regions and new activities, theu00a0SnowRunneru00a0Year 2 Pass has it all. Get your pass now to never miss a phase of newu00a0SnowRunneru00a0adventures! Each new planned phase of content will also come withu00a0free new contentu00a0and features for all SnowRunners such as cosmetics,u00a0New Game+, a breathtakingu00a0Immersive Modeu00a0and last but not least, Crossplay between all platforms. This starts withu00a0crossplay on PC across Steam, EGS and the Microsoft Storeu00a0when Season 5 drops, allowing you to play with more friends than ever before.A new summer region with truckloads of new content on September 9Season 5: Build & Dispatch, the first of the four scheduled seasons in the Year 2 Pass, introducesu00a0two new summer maps in a new region: Rostov Oblast. These hill-type maps with mild slopes host one of the industrial strongholds of southern Russia, and will be your playground aboardu00a0two new TATRA vehicles!u00a0Restore and rebuild a TATRA factoryu00a0to unlock two powerful 8-wheelers, the TATRA FORCE and TATRA PHOENIX, with their signature adaptable axles. Season 5 also brings new skins and stickers to all players across a variety of vehicles.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0and the Year 2 Pass are available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Getu00a0SnowRunneru00a0and all the content of Year 1 Pass withu00a0SnowRunneru00a0Premium Edition. Season 5: Build & Dispatch releases September 9th as part of the Year 2 Pass. For more information,u00a0visit our official store page.','string_id':'e2ab65b435f144aeb7950a5771d3e468','game':{'old_id':89,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'snowrunner','has_standard_edition':1,'order':6,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2021-09-06 14:00:47','string_license_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505','string_name_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea','string_description_id':'966e8d1f8b2f48b784b5af1a84b18f1b','string_copyright_id':'df07fdce8a564423a9f8f764cfc30556','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea'},'license':{'name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','color':'#16365d','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','string_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner-Header_1920x600','filename':'03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'646796','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 18:49:24','updated_at':'2021-02-09 12:08:20','minified_at':'2021-02-09 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'9ea4d205cfc34dada50fec7dd7cede00','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'SnowRunner, the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive, is gearing up for its second year of post-launch content with the Year 2 Pass. The pass promises a ton of new content across four seasons and free new features to all SnowRunners on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The beginning of this fresh SnowRunner year is right around the corner with Season 5: Build & Dispatch, releasing September 9th. Learn more in todayu2019s Year 2 Pass Trailer!Four new Seasons with a host of new challenges to overcome!In true SnowRunner fashion, the Year 2 Pass is packed with new and exciting content spread out over 4 seasons. From new vehicles, to new regions and new activities, the SnowRunner Year 2 Pass has it all. Get your pass now to never miss a phase of new SnowRunner adventures! Each new planned phase of content will also come with free new content and features for all SnowRunners such as cosmetics, New Game+, a breathtaking Immersive Mode and last but not least, Crossplay between all platforms. This starts with crossplay on PC across Steam, EGS and the Microsoft Store when Season 5 drops, allowing you to play with more friends than ever before.A new summer region with truckloads of new content on September 9Season 5: Build & Dispatch, the first of the four scheduled seasons in the Year 2 Pass, introduces two new summer maps in a new region: Rostov Oblast. These hill-type maps with mild slopes host one of the industrial strongholds of southern Russia, and will be your playground aboard two new TATRA vehicles! Restore and rebuild a TATRA factory to unlock two powerful 8-wheelers, the TATRA FORCE and TATRA PHOENIX, with their signature adaptable axles. Season 5 also brings new skins and stickers to all players across a variety of vehicles. SnowRunner and the Year 2 Pass are available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Get SnowRunner and all the content of Year 1 Pass with SnowRunner Premium Edition. Season 5: Build & Dispatch releases September 9th as part of the Year 2 Pass. For more information, visit our official store page.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-08-31 12:47:31','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:47:31','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'9448de1f08de42a28c31fcc3df252d02','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Get ready for Season 5 on September 9!','slug':'get-ready-for-season-5-on-september-9','created_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:55','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:55','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9448dd8d1c084d2ba041a0fe192b2720'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Get a taste of future Seasonsu2019 content with the Year 2 Pass trailer and get ready for Season 5 on September 9!','slug':'get-a-taste-of-future-seasons-content-with-the-year-2-pass-trailer-and-get-ready-for-season-5-on-september-9','created_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:06','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:45:06','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9448dd41ccad46bf87dcf1d4455111a8'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_cardsnews_280x190','filename':'31082021_9448de8b33e14a6f8ce4416a6f9911b7.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/31082021_9448de8b33e14a6f8ce4416a6f9911b7.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'73471','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:44','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:44','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'e98df3ff3e41475ba3f8024fe20b93a5','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_header_1920x600_interieurnews','filename':'31082021_9448de68a5214392b65f071c5cdcae65.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/31082021_9448de68a5214392b65f071c5cdcae65.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'1080454','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:22','updated_at':'2021-08-31 12:48:22','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'1f3d5cc690cc47c0ba22b01cf3bcddc0','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>
Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive are happy to celebrate the start of a new partnership with theu00a0addition of the famous Czech manufacturer TATRA TRUCKS tou00a0SnowRunner, the blockbuster off-road driving experience on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game already boasts a strong lineup of popular and respected vehicle manufacturing brands, which TATRA now improves even further with todayu2019s release of theu00a0TATRA Dual Pack. The two brand new trucks are available to all Year 2 Pass owners - get a first look in todayu2019s screenshots.Two fan-favorite trucks with a signature featureTATRA is the first European brand to joinu00a0SnowRunneru2019s family of rugged, iconic, and durable vehicles, taking the stage in style with theu00a0TATRA 813 and TATRA 805. The 813 is a heavy 8-wheeler boasting incredible agility for a truck of its size, while the 805 is a versatile off-road truck capable of traversing the most difficult of paths.With the wide variety of treacherous and difficult wilderness youu2019ll explore in SnowRunner, you may want to bring a friend or three to push these powerful trucks to their limits and get the job done. Unique tou00a0SnowRunner, these two TATRA trucks come with the ability to adapt their axles to the terrain for better traction.More TATRA to come in the Year 2 PassTodayu2019s TATRA Dual Pack is available to all Year 2 Pass owners.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0has mountains of content yet to come, and that includes more TATRA trucks, so stay tuned for more.The TATRA Dual Pack is available now to all Year 2 Pass owners.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0and the Year 2 Pass are also available for purchase on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.u00a0Visit the official shop for more information.','string_id':'d76dec47b51845ba8e5dd91f4502d5c8','game':{'old_id':89,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'snowrunner','has_standard_edition':1,'order':6,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2021-09-06 14:00:47','string_license_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505','string_name_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea','string_description_id':'966e8d1f8b2f48b784b5af1a84b18f1b','string_copyright_id':'df07fdce8a564423a9f8f764cfc30556','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea'},'license':{'name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','color':'#16365d','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','string_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner-Header_1920x600','filename':'03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'646796','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 18:49:24','updated_at':'2021-02-09 12:08:20','minified_at':'2021-02-09 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'9ea4d205cfc34dada50fec7dd7cede00','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive are happy to celebrate the start of a new partnership with the addition of the famous Czech manufacturer TATRA TRUCKS to SnowRunner, the blockbuster off-road driving experience on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game already boasts a strong lineup of popular and respected vehicle manufacturing brands, which TATRA now improves even further with todayu2019s release of the TATRA Dual Pack. The two brand new trucks are available to all Year 2 Pass owners - get a first look in todayu2019s screenshots.Two fan-favorite trucks with a signature featureTATRA is the first European brand to join SnowRunneru2019s family of rugged, iconic, and durable vehicles, taking the stage in style with the TATRA 813 and TATRA 805. The 813 is a heavy 8-wheeler boasting incredible agility for a truck of its size, while the 805 is a versatile off-road truck capable of traversing the most difficult of paths.With the wide variety of treacherous and difficult wilderness youu2019ll explore in SnowRunner, you may want to bring a friend or three to push these powerful trucks to their limits and get the job done. Unique to SnowRunner, these two TATRA trucks come with the ability to adapt their axles to the terrain for better traction.More TATRA to come in the Year 2 PassTodayu2019s TATRA Dual Pack is available to all Year 2 Pass owners. SnowRunner has mountains of content yet to come, and that includes more TATRA trucks, so stay tuned for more.The TATRA Dual Pack is available now to all Year 2 Pass owners. SnowRunner and the Year 2 Pass are also available for purchase on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Visit the official shop for more information.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-06-22 15:00:41','updated_at':'2021-06-22 15:00:41','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'93bc3cdc143c4c789778aa7a343f773b','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner kick-offs its Year 2 Pass with TATRA!','slug':'snowrunner-welcomes-tatra-with-a-new-dlc','created_at':'2021-06-22 14:42:58','updated_at':'2021-06-22 16:23:38','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bc3685464c47379c0816bf244807b3'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner welcomes TATRA, esteemed European truck manufacturer, with a new DLC','slug':'snowrunner-welcomes-tatra-esteemed-european-truck-manufacturer-with-a-new-dlc','created_at':'2021-06-22 14:41:14','updated_at':'2021-06-22 14:41:14','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'93bc35e66e5444a7b6791d65b7327b39'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_Tatra_Cardnews_280x190','filename':'22062021_93bc53c175fc43478b51bef635b31b28.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/22062021_93bc53c175fc43478b51bef635b31b28.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'80556','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:45','updated_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:45','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'9205bd2670374d788ed5823c4b1582aa','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_Tatra_Header_1920x600','filename':'22062021_93bc537cf3894ebeae61866b6817135c.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/22062021_93bc537cf3894ebeae61866b6817135c.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'1678950','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:00','updated_at':'2021-06-22 16:04:00','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'6b0148482afd4908990bc9436aa264c3','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>
SnowRunner, the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive,u00a0wraps up a great first year in style!u00a0In addition to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store,u00a0SnowRunneru00a0is now available on Steam, Windows Store and Nintendo Switch.u00a0The game keeps on growing with theu00a0release ofu00a0Season 4: New Frontiers, and the announcement of theu00a0Year 2 Pass with four new seasons of content to look forward to.u00a0Celebrate a year of content updates and the many more to come with todayu2019su00a0Steam & Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer, and get ready to conquer an ever-increasing wilderness!Keep your hands on the wheel, the road ahead is brightNew Frontiers takes you to Amur Oblast, Russia, and provides 16 square kilometers of rugged Russian wilderness to navigate for the rehabilitation of an abandoned rocket launch site. With the release of New Frontiers into the wild,u00a0SnowRunneru2019s total size has been effectively doubled since the first phase of the Season Pass,u00a0and all of the content released so far is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC including Steam. With Year 1 coming to an end,u00a0more than 2 million playersu00a0have been charting their own routes and overu00a030 million mods have been downloaded, including countless downloads on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thanks to console mods. Last but not least,u00a0the Year 2 Pass is right aroundu00a0the corner, bringing 4 new seasons of content featuring new maps, new vehicles and new activities along with free content for all players, including beloved customization items, add-ons and more!
Season 4: New Frontiers is now available as part of the Year 1 Pass.u00a0SnowRunneru00a0is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store, as well as Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Windows Store. The Premium Edition of the game includes both the base game and Year 1 Pass. The Year 2 Pass is now also available. For more information,u00a0check out the official store.','string_id':'91f5a3b7d81c4fb181bf8a62ba37c7fb','game':{'old_id':89,'collection':'exploration','has_custom_page':1,'custom_template_name':'snowrunner','has_standard_edition':1,'order':6,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2021-09-06 14:00:47','string_license_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505','string_name_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea','string_description_id':'966e8d1f8b2f48b784b5af1a84b18f1b','string_copyright_id':'df07fdce8a564423a9f8f764cfc30556','string_custom_standard_edition_id':'','standard_edition':[],'shop':[],'string_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:53','string_text_type_id':'aa6261c3c555451c992928f367f6bdad','languages':[],'string_id':'10d3641fdaee4ec7a83eca59b987c4ea'},'license':{'name':'SnowRunner','slug':'snowrunner','color':'#16365d','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','updated_at':'2020-01-08 16:11:46','string_id':'705f018bc90844248480883f064b9505'},'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner-Header_1920x600','filename':'03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/03082020_91323669a04d482ca3b75fb9a1079f15.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'646796','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 18:49:24','updated_at':'2021-02-09 12:08:20','minified_at':'2021-02-09 00:00:00','string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'9ea4d205cfc34dada50fec7dd7cede00','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]},'description':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','description':'SnowRunner, the block-buster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive, wraps up a great first year in style! In addition to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store, SnowRunneris now available on Steam, Windows Store and Nintendo Switch. The game keeps on growing with the release of Season 4: New Frontiers, and the announcement of the Year 2 Pass with four new seasons of content to look forward to. Celebrate a year of content updates and the many more to come with todayu2019s Steam & Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer, and get ready to conquer an ever-increasing wilderness!Keep your hands on the wheel, the road ahead is brightNew Frontiers takes you to Amur Oblast, Russia, and provides 16 square kilometers of rugged Russian wilderness to navigate for the rehabilitation of an abandoned rocket launch site. With the release of New Frontiers into the wild, SnowRunneru2019s total size has been effectively doubled since the first phase of the Season Pass, and all of the content released so far is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC including Steam. With Year 1 coming to an end, more than 2 million players have been charting their own routes and over 30 million mods have been downloaded, including countless downloads on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thanks to console mods. Last but not least, the Year 2 Pass is right around the corner, bringing 4 new seasons of content featuring new maps, new vehicles and new activities along with free content for all players, including beloved customization items, add-ons and more!
Season 4: New Frontiers is now available as part of the Year 1 Pass. SnowRunner is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store, as well as Nintendo Switch, Steam and the Windows Store. The Premium Edition of the game includes both the base game and Year 1 Pass. The Year 2 Pass is now also available. For more information, check out the official store.','feature':[null,null,null,null],'created_at':'2021-05-18 14:14:59','updated_at':'2021-05-18 14:14:59','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'resource_name':'','string_id':'9375c4126fd549749c88987234230b65','text_type':{'name':'news','resources':null,'is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','updated_at':'2020-01-16 16:20:51','string_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a'}},'short_name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'Now on Steam & Switch alongside Season 4. Year 2 is coming soon!','slug':'snowrunner-now-on-steam-and-nintendo-switch-alongside-the-season-4','created_at':'2021-05-18 14:14:08','updated_at':'2021-05-18 16:47:24','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9375c3c34a304d97b1515d05a5c841b1'},'name':{'iso_639_1':'en','iso_3166_1':'us','name':'SnowRunner now on Steam and Nintendo Switch alongside its Season 4 u201cNew Frontiersu201d expansion and the reveal of second year of post-launch support','slug':'snowrunner-now-on-steam-and-nintendo-switch-alongside-its-season-4-new-frontiers-expansion-and-the-reveal-of-second-year-of-post-launch-support','created_at':'2021-05-18 14:11:14','updated_at':'2021-05-18 14:11:14','string_text_type_id':'5504ebce7e374b67acc7fe9c4112aa6a','languages':[],'string_id':'9375c2badf7c4255b2b85802e61ce41a'},'card_news':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_Anniversary_Cardnews_280x190','filename':'18052021_9375c4baf21e4b9ea53e1ee65920a24c.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/18052021_9375c4baf21e4b9ea53e1ee65920a24c.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'280/190','weight':'76726','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-05-18 14:16:52','updated_at':'2021-05-18 14:16:52','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'0d97c45225ea494aa4153a43687e1c6f','media_type':{'name':'cardNews','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'280/190','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','updated_at':'2020-07-27 00:00:00','string_id':'d99d9b75133f40fa8268f35ef72c3592'}}],'header':[{'iso_639_1':null,'iso_3166_1':null,'name':'SnowRunner_Anniversary_Header_1920x600','filename':'18052021_9375c49184054c2b8bd1d001cd5bc2f9.jpeg','media':'https://cdn.focus-home.com/fhi-fastforward-admin/resources/games/snowrunner/images/18052021_9375c49184054c2b8bd1d001cd5bc2f9.jpeg','mime':'image/jpeg','size':'1920/600','weight':'1499137','resourceable_type':'game','is_active':1,'created_at':'2021-05-18 14:16:26','updated_at':'2021-05-18 14:16:26','minified_at':null,'string_media_type_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77','string_resourceable_id':'8cb60cb931df4f75bbd31c652e8ec832','string_id':'21a57db01fe544bc82cc89d7cf2bdb26','media_type':{'name':'header','file_type':'image','max_weight':5000,'min_size':'0/0','max_size':'1920/600','extensions':'{}','is_active':1,'created_at':'2020-01-15 14:56:52','updated_at':'2020-01-22 09:26:49','string_id':'221027b0c674423ab0ce22610e7e3e77'}}]}'>
Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 17:01:03 UTC.