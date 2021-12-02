Season 6: Haul & Hustle arrive on December 7 and 8

SnowRunner trucks to Maine, USA on December 7 and 8 with Season 6: Haul & Hustle
SnowRunner, the ultimate off-road simulation by Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, today reveals the first glimpse of its next major update and premium content, Season 6: Haul & Hustle. On December 7 - and early on December 8 for PS4 America -, SnowRunner will expand its horizons to Maine, USA, with two new maps, two new vehicles, and more cosmetics, alongside a free update with two of the top requested features from the community: Crossplay and Photo Mode. Check out what's coming in today's screenshots!
A new winter region with terrain that is both dangerous and diverse
Year 2 Pass owners will plunge deep into Season 6's chilly forests of Maine in an effort to establish a forestry base without even basic garage functions like refueling and repairs, at least to begin with. Across two large sandbox maps, both mud and snow must be defeated with the aid of two brand new vehicles: the 8x8 forestry specialist Aramastu Forwarder, and the strong, solid Tayga 6455B, an off-road 6-wheeler.
Don't miss the Free update with Consoles-PC Crossplay, Photo Mode, and more!
Along with Season 6, SnowRunner will get a big free update, bringing crossplay between PC and PS4, with Xbox One joining soon after, along with the eagerly anticipated Photo Mode! Players will be able to use the free cam and a ton of effects to take stunning stills of the vibrant SnowRunner wilderness. Additionally, a number of new addons and vehicle cosmetics will be free to all, including for the top ten trucks in the game as voted by the community.
Season 6: Haul & Hustle will be available on December 7 as part of the Year 2 Pass on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and on December 8 on PlayStation 4. SnowRunner is available in a Premium Edition including the base game and the Year 1 Pass now on all platforms. For more information, visit ou official shop page.
