World War Z: Aftermath Gets All-New Trailer Ahead of Its September 21 Launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, the Epic Games Store & Steam
Pre-order the next evolution of the hit co-op zombie shooter today for two days of early access to new story episodes, game modes, and 4K|60 FPS action on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have revealed an all-new trailer for World War Z: Aftermath, the next evolution of the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures' blockbuster film, launching on September 21, 2021, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, with backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K|60 FPS.
World War Z: Aftermath is available to pre-order today for $39.99, but players who own the original World War Z can upgrade to Aftermath for $19.99 on their respective platforms. World War Z: Aftermath: Deluxe Edition features two savage bonus melee weapons, the Sledgehammer and Dual Cleavers, as well as the ornate weapon skins in the Explorer Weapon Skins Pack, and is available to pre-order for $49.99.
Pre-orders for PlayStation begin on August 26th.
All pre-orders include two days' early access to the full game starting September 19.
Powered by the next generation of Saber's dynamic Swarm Engine™, World War Z: Aftermath lets you play with up to three friends or on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in two totally new story episodes set in the city of Rome including Vatican City, and in Russia's snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.
The true next-generation edition of World War Z: Aftermath will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022 with a free upgrade and additional enhancements, including the new Horde Mode XL.
