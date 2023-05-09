Focus Impact Acquisition : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549









FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 9, 2023





FOCUS IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP.



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)









Delaware

001-40977

86-2433757

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)





250 Park Avenue Ste 911

New York, NY 10177

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)





(212) 213-0243

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:





Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, and one-half of one redeemable warrant

FIACU



The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Shares of Class A common stock included as part of the units

FIAC

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Redeemable warrants included as part of the units, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50

FIACW

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC



Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐





Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement or a Registrant.





As disclosed in the definitive proxy statement filed by Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (the " Company ") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") on April 5, 2023 (the " Proxy Statement "), relating to the special meeting of stockholders of the Company (the " Extension Meeting "), Focus Impact Sponsor, LLC (the " Sponsor ") agreed that if the Extension Amendment Proposal (as defined in the Proxy Statement) is approved and the Charter Extension (as defined in the Proxy Statement) becomes effective, it or one or more of its affiliates, members or third-party designees (the " Lender ") will contribute to the Company as a loan, within ten (10) business days of the date of the Extension Meeting, the lesser of (a) an aggregate of $487,500 or (b) $0.0975 per share of public stock that is not redeemed in connection with the Extension Meeting, to be deposited into the trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the " Trust Account "). In addition, in the event the Company does not consummate an initial business combination by August 1, 2023, the Lender may contribute to the Company the lesser of (a) $162,500 or (b) $0.0325 per each share of public stock that is not redeemed in connection with the Extension Meeting as a loan to be deposited into the Trust Account for each of nine one-month extensions following August 1, 2023.





As previously disclosed, the stockholders of the Company approved the Extension Amendment Proposal at the Extension Meeting and on April 26, 2023, the Charter Extension became effective. Accordingly, on May 9, 2023, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note in the total principal amount of up to $1,500,000 (the "Promissory Note") to the Sponsor and the Sponsor funded the initial principal amount of $487,500. The Promissory Note does not bear interest and matures upon closing of the Company's initial business combination. In the event that the Company does not consummate a business combination, the Promissory Note will be repaid only from amounts remaining outside of the Trust Account, if any. The proceeds of the Promissory Note will be deposited in the Trust Account. Up to the total principal amount of the Promissory Note may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the Lender into warrants of the Company at a price of $1.00 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the private placement warrants issued to the Sponsor at the time of the initial public offering of the Company.





The foregoing description of the Promissory Note is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of such document, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and which is incorporated herein by reference.





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 10.1 Promissory Note, dated May 9, 2023, by and between Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. and Focus Impact Sponsor, LLC. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





Dated: May 9, 2023 FOCUS IMPACT ACQUISITION CORP. By: /s/ Carl Stanton Name: Carl Stanton Title: Chief Executive Officer







