Focus Minerals : Dispatch of Email and Letter Regarding Target's Statement

Peter Klinger

Director, Investor Relations Cannings Purple

Phone: +61 411 251 540

Email: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

Nicholas Ong Company Secretary Focus Minerals Ltd. Phone: +61 8 9215 7888

Email: info@focusminerals.com.au

For media and investor enquiries please contact:

For further information please contact:

The release of this ASX announcement was authorised by

the Board of Focus Minerals Ltd.

onlyshares of Focus1 (Offer). 28 January 2022 Dispatch of email and letter regarding Target's Statement to Focus Shareholders

Focus Minerals Limited (Focus) has recently released its target's statement (Target's Statement) in response to the off-market takeover offer by Theta Gold Mines Limited (TGM), for certain of the fully paid ordinary

As previously announced, ASIC has granted Focus relief from the usual requirement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to send the Target's Statement to Focus shareholders. As the Target's Statement has now been released:

use • if you have nominated an email address to receive communications from Focus, then you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Target's Statement; and • if you have not nominated an email address to receive communications from Focus, then you will receive a letter from Focus to your registered postal address, which will contain details of where you personalFor can access an electronic copy of the Target's Statement or how to request a hard copy of the Target's Statement.

Focus has commenced the dispatch of these emails and letters to Focus shareholders, copies of which accompany this announcement.

An electronic copy of the Target's Statement and updates in relation to the Offer will be made available on Focus' website ( https://www.focusminerals.com.au/) and we encourage shareholders to call the Focus Information Line on 1300 308 375 (for callers within Australia) or +61 8 6314 6300 (for callers outside of Australia) Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 5.30pm (Perth time) to address any queries.

TGM's Offer applies only to those Focus shares that existed as at 21 December 2021, and therefore does not relate to the 103,810,080

new Focus shares that were issued on 31 December 2021 pursuant to Focus' recently completed non-renounceable entitlement offer.