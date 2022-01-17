Focus Minerals : Lancefield Far North Maiden Mineral Resource

Market Announcement

18 January 2022

Lancefield Far North Maiden Mineral Resource

Highlights:

Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource of 33,900oz for Lancefield Far North, on the northern extension of the richly mineralised Lancefield Shear Zone.

Shallow Wedge-style mineralisation estimated to 110m depth with mineralisation open along strike

West Australian gold explorer Focus Minerals (ASX: FML) (Focus or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Lancefield Far North deposit, part of the Company's Laverton Gold Project.

The Mineral Resource is classified as Inferred following limited shallow extension and infill drilling completed in 2019 and 2021. Mineralisation at Lancefield Far North is open along strike and a lookalike of the nearby Wedge/Telegraph-style mineralisation that has multi-kilometre strike.

The Laverton Gold Project (Laverton) covers 362km2 of highly prospective tenements, including the historic Lancefield and Chatterbox trend mines, on the outskirts of the Laverton township in the Goldfields region. Focus' strategy is to identify sufficient open pit Mineral Resources across the Laverton tenement package to commence a Stage 1 gold mining operation.

The maiden Lancefield Far North Mineral Resource is reported to a depth of 110m depth using a 0.5g/t Au cut-off and on a dry tonnage basis:

Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au Grade (g/t) Contained Au Oz Inferred 0.79 1.34 33,900 Total Mineral Resource 0.79 1.34 33,900

Commenting on this latest Mineral Resources addition at Laverton, Focus Minerals' CEO, Mr Zhaoya Wang, said:

"The 2021 Laverton PFS detailed a chain of shallow, cut-back open pits along more than 1km of strike at Wedge. This maiden Mineral Resource at Lancefield Far North, starting just 4.9km north and along strike of the Wedge deposit, highlights the enormous potential of our tenement position."