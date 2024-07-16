Focus Minerals Limited announced that Mr. Rod Johns has tendered, and the Company has accepted, his resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective from 15 July 2024. The responsibilities of the role are to be assumed by the Executive Chairman in the near term.
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.15 AUD
|+7.14%
|0.00%
|-18.92%
|04:32am
|Focus Minerals COO Steps Down; Shares Rise 7%
|MT
|03:09am
|Focus Minerals Limited Announces Resignation of Rod Johns as Chief Operating Officer
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-18.92%
|29.2M
|+36.28%
|37.5B
|+4.93%
|32.5B
|+24.45%
|27.06B
|+54.95%
|12.17B
|+55.74%
|11.33B
|+2.31%
|10.81B
|-.--%
|9.02B
|+13.10%
|8.95B
|+34.79%
|7.4B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- FML Stock
- News Focus Minerals Limited
- Focus Minerals Limited Announces Resignation of Rod Johns as Chief Operating Officer