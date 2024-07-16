Focus Minerals Limited is an Australia-based gold producer. The Company is focused on the development of its 100%-owned Coolgardie Gold Operation and Laverton Gold Project, in Western Australiaâs Goldfields. The Coolgardie Gold Project is located adjacent to the town of Coolgardie, approximately 35 kilometers west of Kalgoorlie. Its Coolgardie Gold Project covers an approximately 138 square kilometers tenement holding that includes a 1.2 tons per annum (Mtpa) processing plant at Three Mile Hill. The Laverton Gold Project is situated on the Laverton Greenstone Belt (LGB) in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. The Laverton Gold Project covers approximately 362 square kilometers area of highly prospective ground that includes the historic Lancefield and Chatterbox Trend mines. It is also targeting to search gold mineralization at the Beasley Shear Zone, Lancefield-Wedge Thrust, Karridale and Burtville to support a Stage 1 production restart at Laverton.

Sector Gold