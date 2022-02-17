Focus Minerals : Release of Second Supplementary Target's Statement

Peter Klinger

Release of Second Supplementary Target's Statement

only17 February 2022

In accordance with section 647(3)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Focus Minerals Limited (Focus) attaches its second supplementary target's statement (Second Supplementary Target's Statement) in relation to the off-market takeover offer by Theta Gold Mines Limited (TGM), for certain of the fully paid ordinary shares of Focus1 (Offer).

The Second Supplementary Target's Statement relates to and supplements Focus' Target's Statement dated use28 January 2022 (Target's Statement) and Focus' Supplementary Target's Statement dated 9 February 2022

(First Supplementary Target's Statement) and should be read together with those documents. Despite the increased consideration under the Offer, the Second Supplementary Target's Statement sets out the Focus Board's reasons for continuing to unanimously recommend that Focus shareholders REJECT the Offer.

The Second Supplementary Target's Statement has or will be sent to TGM and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today.

An electronic copy of the Target's Statement, the First Supplementary Target's Statement, the Second personalSupplementary Target's Statement and updates in relation to the Offer will be made available on Focus'

website (https://www.focusminerals.com.au/) and we encourage shareholders to call the Focus Information Line on 1300 308 375 (for callers within Australia) or +61 8 6314 6300 (for callers outside of Australia) Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 5.30pm (Perth time) to address any queries.

TGM's Offer applies only to those Focus shares that existed as at 21 December 2021, and therefore does not relate to the 103,810,080

new Focus shares that were issued on 31 December 2021 pursuant to Focus' recently completed non-renounceable entitlement offer.