Focus Minerals : Rights Issue Offer Booklet

Important information

The information in this Offer Booklet is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement, disclosure document or other offering document under the Corporations Act (or any other law) and has not been lodged with ASIC.

The information in this Offer Booklet contains an offer of New Shares to Eligible Shareholders in Australia and New Zealand (and certain existing shareholders who are institutional or professional investors in any other jurisdictions as determined by Focus) and has been prepared in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 and ASIC Corporations (Disregarding Technical Relief) Instrument 2016/73. Please refer to Section 1.1 of this Offer Booklet for Eligible Shareholder criteria.

Foreign Jurisdictions

This Offer Booklet does not constitute an offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer. No action has been taken to register or qualify the New Shares, or otherwise permit an offering of the New Shares to existing shareholders in any jurisdiction outside of Australia and New Zealand. This Offer Booklet and accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form may not be distributed outside Australia and New Zealand except as may be permitted under Section 1.12 and Section 6 of this Offer Booklet or as otherwise set out in this Offer Booklet.

New Zealand

The New Shares are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing Shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these securities is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016.

This Offer Booklet has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. This Offer Booklet is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain.

Hong Kong

WARNING: This Offer Booklet has not been, and will not be, registered as a prospectus under the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) of Hong Kong, nor has it been authorised by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong pursuant to the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong (the SFO). Accordingly, this Offer Booklet may not be distributed, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, in Hong Kong other than to "professional investors" (as defined in the SFO and any rules made under that ordinance).

No advertisement, invitation or document relating to the New Shares has been or will be issued, or has been or will be in the possession of any person for the purpose of issue, in Hong Kong or elsewhere that is directed at, or the contents of which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public of Hong Kong (except if permitted to do so under the securities laws of Hong Kong) other than with respect to New Shares that are or are intended to be disposed of only to persons outside Hong Kong or only to professional investors. No person allotted New Shares may sell, or offer to sell, such securities in circumstances that amount to an offer to the public in Hong Kong within six months following the date of issue of such securities.

The contents of this Offer Booklet have not been reviewed by any Hong Kong regulatory authority. You are advised to exercise caution in relation to the Entitlement Offer. If you are in doubt about any contents of this Offer Booklet, you should obtain independent professional advice.

United States

The New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.