Focus : Financial Results Presentation for Fiscal 2022

Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (46th Business Year)
Financial Results Presentation
May 24, 2022
Focus Systems Corporation
(Securities Code: 4662)
Table of Contents
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (46th Business Year) p.3
Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 (47th Business Year) p.18
Supplementary Information: Current Topics p.21
Supplementary Information: Company Outline p.26
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022
(46th Business Year)
Overview
Both net sales and profits exceeded the previous year results and projections
(Unit: Million yen)
Changes from the
FY2021
FY2022
previous fiscal year
Plan
Results
Amount
Ratio
Change
Net sales
23,485
24,500
26,278
2,792
11.9%
1,778
7.3%
Operating
1,450
1,480
1,640
190
13.1%
160
10.8%
income
Ordinary
1,469
1,500
1,600
131
9.0%
100
6.7%
Net
1,025
1,030
1,066
41
4.0%
36
3.65%
Changes in Net Sales
250
200
150
100
50
0
Sales have increased for the 11th straight year
Net sales: Approx. 2.3-foldincrease
30
25
20
15
10
5
(5)
FY2011
