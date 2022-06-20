Log in
    4662   JP3802740005

FOCUS SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(4662)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-20 am EDT
880.00 JPY   -0.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focus : Financial Results Presentation for Fiscal 2022

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (46th Business Year)

Financial Results Presentation

May 24, 2022

Focus Systems Corporation

(Securities Code: 4662)

© 2022 Focus Systems Corporation

Table of Contents

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022 (46th Business Year) p.3

Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023 (47th Business Year) p.18

Supplementary Information: Current Topics p.21

Supplementary Information: Company Outline p.26

2

© 2022 Focus Systems Corporation

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2022

(46th Business Year)

3

© 2022 Focus Systems Corporation

Overview

Both net sales and profits exceeded the previous year results and projections

  • New projects increased profit margins
  • Large deals drove growth
  • Well-undertakenproject management minimized risk and supported overall growth

(Unit: Million yen)

Changes from the

Changes from the

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

previous fiscal year

Plan

Results

Plan

Results

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Change

Change

Net sales

23,485

24,500

26,278

2,792

11.9%

1,778

7.3%

Operating

1,450

1,480

1,640

190

13.1%

160

10.8%

income

Ordinary

1,469

1,500

1,600

131

9.0%

100

6.7%

income

Net

1,025

1,030

1,066

41

4.0%

36

3.65%

income

4

© 2022 Focus Systems Corporation

Changes in Net Sales

250

200

150

100

50

0

Sales have increased for the 11th straight year

Net sales: Approx. 2.3-foldincrease

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

(5)

FY2011

FY2022

5

© 2022 Focus Systems Corporation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Focus Systems Corporation published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
