Focus : Medium-Term Management Plan 24-26

Message from President

Strengthen the Cycle of Growth/Profit/Return

Focus Systems has been achieving growth as an independent system integrator by concentrating its business entirely on the field of information technology, and doing business earnestly and with consistency.

We do not take on reckless challenges, but continue to take on bold challenges.

Focus Systems' sound management practices benefiting ourselves as the seller, as well as our customers and society at the same time, is the source of our strength as well as our pride.

We have set the year 2026, which marks our 50th anniversary, as our starting line to embark on our journey to aim for a "New Company Vision."

Eyeing the next stage, I hereby announce our new three-yearMedium-Term Management Plan based on the initiative to "Strengthen the Cycle of Growth/Profit/Return."

We will take on bold challenges to grow our business, and share and return the increased profits on a greater scale to our employees and other stakeholders,

which will lead us to further growth.

Please look forward to Focus Systems growing into a company with much wider future horizons, as well as delivering higher expectations of our company to our stakeholders.