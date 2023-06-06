Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Focus Systems Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4662   JP3802740005

FOCUS SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(4662)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-06 am EDT
1063.00 JPY   +0.38%
04:10aFocus : Medium-Term Management Plan 24-26
PU
05/12Focus : Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/12Focus Systems Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, Payable on June 30, 2023; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focus : Medium-Term Management Plan 24-26

06/06/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Focus Systems Corporation

Medium-Term Management Plan 24-26

Fiscal years starting from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026

May 12,2023

Message from President

Strengthen the Cycle of Growth/Profit/Return

Focus Systems has been achieving growth as an independent system integrator by concentrating its business entirely on the field of information technology, and doing business earnestly and with consistency.

We do not take on reckless challenges, but continue to take on bold challenges.

Focus Systems' sound management practices benefiting ourselves as the seller, as well as our customers and society at the same time, is the source of our strength as well as our pride.

We have set the year 2026, which marks our 50th anniversary, as our starting line to embark on our journey to aim for a "New Company Vision."

Eyeing the next stage, I hereby announce our new three-yearMedium-Term Management Plan based on the initiative to "Strengthen the Cycle of Growth/Profit/Return."

We will take on bold challenges to grow our business, and share and return the increased profits on a greater scale to our employees and other stakeholders,

which will lead us to further growth.

Please look forward to Focus Systems growing into a company with much wider future horizons, as well as delivering higher expectations of our company to our stakeholders.

© Focus Systems Corporation

May 12,2023

Focus Systems Corporation 1

President, Keiichi Mori

Progress in the Last Decade

We pursued sound management and achieved sustained growth and profitability Net sales 2.4 times Operating income 4.3 times

Net sales

Operating

income

Operating

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

margin

Net sales (million yen)

Operating income (million yen)

Operating margin(%)

12,353

14,146

15,081

16,482

17,846

19,327

21,453

22,703

23,485

26,278

29,124

439

887

940

953

743

1,025

1,368

1,428

1,450

1,640

1,894

3.5

6.2

6.2

5.7

4.1

5.3

6.3

6.2

6.1

6.2

6.5

  1. Active development of infrastructure engineers
  2. Accumulation of operational know-how
  3. Accumulation of technical expertise
  4. Establishment of Nagoya Office
  5. Creation of a comfortable work environment
  6. Promotion of various collaboration and research projects
  7. Listing on the First Section (currently Prime Market) of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange

© Focus Systems Corporation

  1. Capturing growing demands
  2. Expanding market share
  3. Expanding business application domain
  4. Penetrating the Tokai region market, enhancing interregional cooperation
  5. Improving employee retention rate and employee productivity
  6. Exploring new technology and business opportunities

2

(7) Enhancing corporate governance, strengthening brand power

Business Environment and Corresponding Measures

Business Environment Surrounding the Company

Corresponding Measures

S o c i e t y a n d E c o n o m y

B u s i n e s s D e p a r t m e n t s

  • Maturation of domestic market due to an aging society with a declining birthrate,Corresponding Measures
    • Promote digital transformation (DX) and expanded IT utilization in collaboration

population decrease, and sluggish economy

with client companies and business partners

Emergence of unforeseen risks (COVID-19, natural disasters, etc.)

Promotion of work style reforms, increased awareness of working practices

Enhance technical capabilities via cooperation with other companies, etc.

Code of conducts that contribute to the realization of a sustainable society

C o r p o r a t e D e p a r t m e n t s

becoming common practice

I T i n d u s t r y

Build systems that enable diverse talent to take on active job

Expansion of DX-related initiatives and investment by companies

roles

Further diffusion and expansion of IT utilization by companies

Develop a company structure that supports diverse working

and the general public

styles

Shortage of domestic IT talent

Expand social contribution activities

Growth of venture companies with high technical capabilities

3

© Focus Systems Corporation

Context of Medium-Term Management Plan

Eyeing the next stage, realize "Growth Investment," "Profitability

Improvement," and "Enhanced Returns to Employees, Shareholders, etc."

[50th Anniversary]

(April 2026)

Period Covered by Medium-

Term Management Plan

Strengthen the Cycle of

Make further leaps as an

Achieved sustained

growth and profitability

Growth/Profit/Return

independent system integrator

Up to March 2023

April 2023 through March 2026

April 2026 and beyond

4

© Focus Systems Corporation

Disclaimer

Focus Systems Corporation published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FOCUS SYSTEMS CORPORATION
04:10aFocus : Medium-Term Management Plan 24-26
PU
05/12Focus : Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/12Focus Systems Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/12Focus Systems Corporation Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Ye..
CI
05/12Focus : Notice of Launch of Medium-Term Management Plan 24-26
PU
04/21Focus : deemed an outstanding Family-Friendly Enterprise! Platinum Kurumin certification!
PU
04/19Focus : declared Certified Expert of the Yearat WingArc Partner Awards 2023 Focus Systems ..
PU
04/18Focus : Certified Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organization (large enter..
PU
02/27Focus : Notice of Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
02/10Focus : Notice of Revision to Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase) and Abolishment of Sha..
PU
More news
Chart FOCUS SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Focus Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Mori GM-Administration & Manager-Corporate Planning
Takahiro Suzuki Deputy GM-Information Technology Services Business
Hideyuki Maie Manager-Information Systems
Makoto Goto General Manager-Public Financial Business
Toshihiko Yamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS SYSTEMS CORPORATION3.82%124
ACCENTURE PLC14.09%192 270
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.99%145 796
SIEMENS AG22.28%134 584
IBM-5.19%120 443
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 334
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer