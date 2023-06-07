Focus : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2023

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 4662 June 14, 2023 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: June 7, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Keiichi Mori

President, Representative Director

Focus Systems Corporation

2-7-8 Higashi Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku,

Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 47TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Focus Systems Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and posted matters subject to the measures for electronic provision as the "Notice of the 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

[Company's website] https://www.focus-s.com/focus-s/en/

You are kindly requested to access the website above and check the information.

In addition to the above, this information has also been posted on the following website on the Internet. [Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the TSE website above, enter the Company's issue name (company name) or securities code "4662" and click "Search," then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and view the contents of the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting."

If you are unable to attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below, follow the "Guide to the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3 of the Japanese version of the Notice, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:45 p.m. on June 28, 2023 (JST).

- 1 -