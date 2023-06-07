Focus : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2023
06/07/2023 | 03:20am EDT
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 4662 June 14, 2023 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: June 7, 2023)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Keiichi Mori
President, Representative Director
Focus Systems Corporation
2-7-8 Higashi Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 47TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
We hereby inform you that the 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Focus Systems Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and posted matters subject to the measures for electronic provision as the "Notice of the 47th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.
Please access the TSE website above, enter the Company's issue name (company name) or securities code "4662" and click "Search," then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" and view the contents of the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting."
If you are unable to attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders below, follow the "Guide to the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3 of the Japanese version of the Notice, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:45 p.m. on June 28, 2023 (JST).
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.)
2. Place:
TKP Garden City Premium Tamachi
4th floor, msb Tamachi Station Tower S
3-1-21, Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported:The Business Report and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 47th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal 4: Provision of Bonuses to Directors
When attending the Meeting in person, please submit the enclosed voting form at the reception.
In accordance with Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, exercise of voting rights by proxy is permitted, provided that another shareholder with voting rights is designated as a proxy. To enable exercise of voting rights by proxy, please submit a document evidencing the proxy's power of representation (proxy form).
If there is no indication of approval or disapproval for each proposal on the voting form, the Company will treat the vote as an approval.
Of the paper-based documents delivered to shareholders who have requested document delivery, the Company does not include the "Company structure and policy" of the Business Report, the "Non- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with laws and regulations and Article 13 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. These are a portion of the documents that have been audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Accounting Auditor in preparing their audit reports.
Any revisions to the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision will be posted on each website on which the matters are posted.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Based on the Company's policy of continuous stable dividends and taking into consideration profit distribution in line with business performance of the current fiscal year, the Company proposes to pay a year-end dividend for the current fiscal year as follows.
Type of dividend property Cash.
Matters concerning allotment of dividend property to shareholders and their aggregate amount 30 yen per common share of the Company (ordinary dividend: 30 yen)
(Reference) The annual dividend, including interim dividend, will be 35 yen per share. Total amount: ¥452,804,400
Effective date of distribution of surplus June 30, 2023
Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors
Of the eight (8) Directors, the terms of office of six (6) Directors, Hiroyuki Miura, Makoto Muroi, Makoto Goto, Takahiro Suzuki, Toshihiko Yamaguchi, and Mayumi Araya will expire at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of six (6) Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Hiroyuki Miura
December
1981
Joined the Company
April
1989
Section Manager, Systems Development Department 1
(October 17, 1962)
April
1996
Development Department Manager, Business Division 2
[Reappointment]
April
2002
Control Department 2 Manager, Business Headquarters 2
Years in office as
April
2003
IT Services Division Manager
April
2009
Control Department Manager, Business Department
1
Director
June
2009
Director; Control Department Manager, Business
(as of the end of this
Department
Meeting)
April
2011
Executive Managing Director; In charge of Business
14 years
Headquarters; Communications Business Headquarters
Vice-President, Representative Director (current position)
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroyuki Miura possesses practical experience gained in his years working in systems development business divisions, as well as management experience as Vice-President, Representative Director of the Company. He has led the Company's main businesses with a strong leadership, playing an important role in its growth process. We would like to continue to utilize his experience and abilities in our management, and thus have nominated him as a candidate for Director.
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities,
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
March
1985
Joined the Company
April
1997
Section Manager, Systems Department 1, Business Division
4
April
2001
Sales Department Manager, Sales Planning Division,
Business Headquarters 2
April
2004
IT Solution Services Department Manager, IT Services
Division
April
2008
IT Services Division Deputy Manager
April
2009
IT Services Division Manager
Makoto Muroi
April
2011
IT Services Headquarters Manager
June
2011
Director; IT Services Headquarters Manager
(May 21, 1963)
April
2014
Executive Managing Director; IT Services Headquarters 1
[Reappointment]
May
2014
Manager; IT Services Headquarters 2 Manager
Executive Managing Director; In charge of IT Services
Years in office as
Headquarters 1 and IT Services Headquarters 2
2
Director
April
2015
Executive Managing Director; In charge of IT Services
(as of the end of this
Headquarters and IT Innovation Headquarters
Meeting)
April
2016
Executive Managing Director; In charge of IT Services
12 years
Headquarters, IT Solutions Headquarters, and IT Innovation
Headquarters
Numbers of shares of
April
2017
Executive Managing Director; In charge of Public Financial
the Company held
Business Headquarters and IT Services Headquarters
159,800 shares
June
2017
Senior Managing Director; In charge of Public Financial
Business Headquarters and IT Services Headquarters
April
2019
Senior Managing Director; In charge of Public Financial
Business Headquarters and Digital Business Headquarters
April
2022
Senior Managing Director; In charge of Public Financial
Business Headquarters 1, Public Financial Business
Headquarters 2, and Digital Business Headquarters
April
2023
Senior Managing Director; In charge of Public Financial
Business Headquarters, Public Corporation Business
Headquarters, and Digital Business Headquarters (current
position)
[Reason for nomination as candidate for Director]
Mr. Makoto Muroi possesses practical experience gained in his years working in systems development business divisions, as well as management experience as Director of the Company. He has greatly contributed to the growth of the Company by elevating the maintenance and operation business up to one of the Company's revenue foundations as it expanded business areas through structural revitalization in which he took initiative. We would like to continue to utilize his experience and abilities in our management, and thus have nominated him as a candidate for Director.
