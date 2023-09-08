The area of southern ocean between Okinawa and Kagoshima in Japan is home to around 430 of the approximately 800 known forms of hermatypic coral in the world. Recent years have seen a rise in awareness of the key role of oceans in biodiversity. In the context of the blue economy (a general term for the economic potential of the oceans), Japan is considered to have enormous latent value associated with its unique marine genetic resources.

Approximately 25% of the marine organisms that exist on our planet (around 100,000 species) can be found in coral reefs and associated waters.*2 Coral reefs serve a multitude of functions: they provide fertile breeding grounds for fish; act as natural barriers that mitigate the energy of waves (hence the name "barrier reef"); help regulate ocean CO2 levels; and yield genetic source material used in anticancer drugs and research reagents.

- why we need coral and the looming extinction crisis -

Coral is a form of natural capital that performs a variety of roles and functions

*1 Environmental transfer technology is a proprietary technology developed by Innoqua for creating ecosystems in an enclosed tank environment without the need for natural seawater. This involves balancing a range of complex parameters including water quality, temperature and flow characteristics and lighting conditions as well as interactions between different organisms (including microorganisms). Innoqua successfully engineered the first ever artificial out-of-season coral spawning in 2022.

The coral reef ecosystem has been created using environmental transfer technology*1 developed by Innoqua Inc. (based in Minato, Tokyo; President and CEO Yota Takakura). The aquarium display demonstrates our commitment to environmental awareness, particularly in relation to coral reef protection.

Focus Systems Corporation (based in Shinagawa, Tokyo; President Keiichi Mori) has installed a large aquarium containing a replicated coral reef ecosystem in the ground floor entrance lobby of the head office building.

Sadly, it has been estimated that ocean warming (higher surface temperatures) due to climate change could kill off as much as 70% - 90% of the existing coral in the next 20 years, leading to the loss of precious genetic resources from coral reef ecosystems.

Why the coral reef ecosystem display at head office?

It's not always easy to get people interested in something they don't normally come across. The aim of installing a live coral display in the entrance lobby of the head office building is to raise awareness of ecosystems and environmental issues and encourage everyone, including employees and the general public, to consider our relationship with the natural environment.

The coral reef aquarium is also an excellent learning tool for children, who represent the future of humankind.

Coral Reef Lab-designed for environmental education programs at elementary school level

Coral Reef Lab is a hands-on edutainment (education + entertainment) program for elementary level students designed to expose them to fascinating new environmental concepts. They get to touch and feel actual live coral, a potent symbol of ecosystems, environmental issues and our relationship with the environment, and through this experience they learn about the mysteries of the sea and the things that live in it.

The program is both enjoyable and educational. By raising awareness and stimulating interest in the environment, it helps prepare children for future challenges.

Students get to touch healthy live coral and compare it to bleached coral

Students learn about coral ecosystems via a fun quiz game

Feedback from parents/guardians

My child wants to protect the coral reefs now.

It made my child interested in coral reefs and marine life.

❞ My child loved being able to touch some actual coral etc.

Most city people don't get to observe live coral close up, let alone hold it in their hands, unless they journey to the southern oceans or visit a research facility. Through direct tactile experience of live coral, which is classified as an animal, children give free expression to their individuality and discover what interests and excites them.

Interest in coral reefs as an important source of natural capital and biodiversity is on the increase, but their existence is under threat. The coral reef ecosystem aquarium in the entrance lobby of the Focus Systems head office building was featured on the Wake Up program in a special segment reporting on live coral in a Tokyo office building.

