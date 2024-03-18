(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Monday.

AIM - WINNERS

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, up 29% at 180.00 pence, 12-month range 120.00p-370.00p. The drug discovery and development company provides further data from patients treated during the phase one part of the ongoing Bexmab trial that has moved into phase two for higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients failed on previous hypomethylating agent. Chief Executive Markku Jalkanen says: "These data are really remarkable and confirm our belief that we may finally have a treatment for this underserved patient population. The data are strongly supportive that a registrational trial would be positive against any contemporary comparator when the final endpoint is survival. We eagerly await completion of the Phase 2 part of the BEXMAB study so we can take these data to the FDA as soon as possible."

AIM - LOSERS

Focusrite PLC, down 33% at 258.40p, 12-month range 245.00p-670.00p. The music and audio products firm expects revenue to be at least GBP155 million in the financial year ending August 31, down from GBP178.5 million in financial 2023. "[First half] performance has been impacted by similar factors across the group's geographic regions. The content creation market globally continues to struggle due to a number of macroeconomic issues. Content creation revenue in Asia has shown particular continued weakness with now 18 months of continuous decline, the largest negative impacts being in China and Japan, and no improvement is now assumed for the remainder of the year," Focusrite says.

Clontarf Energy PLC, down 36% at 0.033p, 12-month range 0.032p-0.18p. The oil, gas and minerals explorer raises GBP400,000 through a placing of 1.14 billion shares priced at 0.035p each. The shares represent approximately 18% of the company's share capital. The net proceeds of the placing will be used to advance Clontarf's lithium projects in Bolivia, and neighbouring countries, as well as on petroleum projects in Ghana, Australia, and elsewhere, and for general working capital purposes.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

