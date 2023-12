Focusrite plc is a United Kingdom-based audio technology company, which develops and markets hardware and software solutions. The Company trades under 11 brands, including Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Martin Audio, Optimal Audio, ADAM Audio, Sequential, Linea Research, Oberheim, Novation, Ampify Music and Sonnox. It has a global customer base with a distribution network covering approximately 160 territories. The Company operates through five segments: Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio and Sequential. Focusrite segment is engaged in selling Focusrite and Focusrite Pro branded products. Novation is engaged in selling novation or Ampify branded products. ADAM Audio is engaged in selling ADAM Audio branded products. Martin Audio is engaged in selling Martin Audio, Optimal Audio and Linea Research branded products. Sequential is engaged in selling Sequential-branded products. The Company's subsidiaries include Focusrite Audio Engineering Limited, Focusrite Group US and other.