Focusrite PLC - Buckinghamshire-based music and audio products - Chief Executive Officer Tim Carroll sells 15,000 shares at 773.67 pence, worth GBP116,050, on Monday. Now has 92,718 shares, a 0.2% stake.

Current stock price: 788.82p

12-month change: down 46%

