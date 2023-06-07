Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHTX   US3441741077

FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS INC.

(FHTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
7.410 USD   +1.93%
08:03aFoghorn Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
06/05Foghorn therapeutics shares hit 4-month high after fda lifts cli…
RE
06/05Foghorn Therapeutics Says FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Dose Escalation Study of FHD-286
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

06/07/2023 | 08:03am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in June 2023. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

  • Presentation: Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET at the Marriott Marquis, New York City
  • Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Please find a link to the webcast here
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Friday, June 9

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 

  • Fireside chat: Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT at the at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, Dana Point, CA.
  • Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Please find a link to the webcast here
  • Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday June 15

A webcast of the presentation and fireside chat can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Foghorn’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. For more information about Foghorn, visit our website at www.foghorntx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)
bstrain@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media)
khellsvik@foghorntx.com

Michael Lampe, ScientPR (Media)
michael@scientpr.com

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)
hans@lifesciadvisors.com


