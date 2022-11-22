Advanced search
    FHTX   US3441741077

FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS INC.

(FHTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
7.740 USD   -8.83%
08:01aFoghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
GL
11/21Morgan Stanley Adjusts Foghorn Therapeutics Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
11/14Foghorn Therapeutics to Present at Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting
GL
Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

11/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference which will be held virtually on November 30, 2022. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® Platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people with a wide spectrum of diseases.

Fireside chat date and time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Please find a link to the fireside chat here.        

A webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will remain available for up to 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary and scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media and Investors)
bstrain@foghorntx.com 

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media)
khellsvik@foghorntx.com 

Michael Lampe, ScientPR (Media)
michael@scientpr.com 

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)
hans@lifesciadvisors.com 


