Company management will review key pipeline programs, including an update on FHD-286 for AML, new preclinical data for the BRM selective inhibitor FHD-909 and for its selective CBP and EP300 degrader programs



Conference call and webcast on April 9th at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 26, 2024 -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on April 9th at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Foghorn management will review key programs in its pipeline, including FHD-286 for acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), and new preclinical data being presented at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting for potential first-in-class medicines including FHD-909, a BRM (SMARCA2) selective inhibitor, and for the selective CBP and selective EP300 degrader programs.



Conference Call Details

Tuesday, April 9, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453

International: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13745314

Webcast: Foghorn Events and Presentations

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About FHD-286

FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric, and orally available small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 (SMARCA4) and BRM (SMARCA2), two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines, of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators within the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, FHD-286 has shown anti-tumor activity across a broad range of malignancies including both hematologic and solid tumors.

About AML

Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. AML is a diverse disease associated with multiple genetic mutations. It is diagnosed in about 20,000 people every year in the United States.

About FHD-909

FHD-909 (a.k.a. LY4050784) is a highly potent, allosteric and orally available small molecule that selectively inhibits the ATPase activity of BRM (SMARCA2) over its closely related paralog BRG1 (SMARCA4), two proteins that are the catalytic engines across all forms of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators of the chromatin regulatory system. In preclinical studies, tumors with mutations in BRG1 rely on BRM for BAF function. FHD-909 has shown significant anti-tumor activity across multiple BRG1-mutant lung tumor models.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts, including statements relating to FHD-286, FHD-909 and its selective CBP and EP 300 degrader programs, and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contacts:

Greg Dearborn, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors)

gdearborn@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors & Media)

khellsvik@foghorntx.com

Adam Silverstein, ScientPR (Media)

adam@scientpr.com



Peter Kelleher, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com