Foley Trasimene Acquisition II : Alight Case Study

Foley Trasimene Announces $7.3B Merger with Alight Solutions
Foley Trasimene and Alight agree to a $7.3B merger, including a $1.6B fully committed PIPE
• On January 25, 2021 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) ("Foley Trasimene"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Alight Solutions ("Alight"), a mission-critical business at the intersection of healthcare, benefits and payroll, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
• The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value for Alight of $7.3B
• The $2.9B cash component of the consideration will be funded in part by Foley Trasimene cash in trust of $1.0B, $300M in proceeds from the forward purchase agreements with Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners and a $1.6B private placement ("PIPE")
• The business combination is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021
• Alight is the leading provider of integrated digital human capital, cloud-based solutions, with 15,000 dedicated colleagues serving more than 30 million people and their families
• Alight's scalable, highly secure and cloud-based technology infrastructure and robust core transaction engines help employers manage approximately 70% of their spend and assist employees in making the most critical decisions around health, wealth and wellbeing
Foley is a proven SPAC sponsor driving value for all constituents
Source: Public filings and press releases. Market data as of 1/25/21. Transaction subject to closing.
(1) Based on net debt of $1.9B and 2020E Lender Adj. EBITDA of $610M. (2) Includes SPAC Cash in Trust, FPAs and PIPE. (3) Comprised of $400M from Cannae and $150M from FNF insurance subsidiaries. (4) WPF unit performance from 5/26/20-1/25/21. (5) Peers include: Broadridge, ADP, Paychex, Ceridian and HealthEquity.
Disclaimer
Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 17:03:02 UTC.