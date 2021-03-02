Foley Trasimene Acquisition II : Alight Case Study

Foley Trasimene Announces $7.3B Merger with Alight Solutions

• On January 25, 2021 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WPF, WPF WS) ("Foley Trasimene"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Alight Solutions ("Alight"), a mission-critical business at the intersection of healthcare, benefits and payroll, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement • Alight is a portfolio company of Blackstone

• The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value for Alight of $7.3B • Transaction provides $1.0B of cash to existing shareholders and $1.9B to de-lever the business to ~3.1x1 net leverage at close

• The $2.9B cash component of the consideration will be funded in part by Foley Trasimene cash in trust of $1.0B, $300M in proceeds from the forward purchase agreements with Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners and a $1.6B private placement ("PIPE")