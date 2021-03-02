Foley Trasimene Acquisition II : Paysafe Case Study

Foley Trasimene II Announces $9.0bn Merger with Paysafe Group

• On December 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) ("Foley Trasimene"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited ("Paysafe"), a leading global payments provider focused on digital commerce and iGaming, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement • Paysafe is a portfolio company of Blackstone and CVC

• The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value for Paysafe of ~$9bn • Transaction provides $2.3bn of cash to existing shareholders and $1.1bn to de-lever the business to ~3.6x pro forma net debt / 2021E adjusted EBITDA

• The $3.6bn cash component of the consideration will be funded in part by Foley Trasimene cash in trust ($1.5bn), $150mm in proceeds from the forward purchase agreement with Cannae Holdings ("Cannae") and a $2bn private placement ("PIPE")