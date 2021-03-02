Foley Trasimene Acquisition II : Paysafe Case Study

Foley Trasimene II Announces $9.0bn Merger with Paysafe Group
Foley Trasimene and Paysafe agree to a $9.0bn merger, including a $2.0bn fully committed PIPE
• On December 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) ("Foley Trasimene"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited ("Paysafe"), a leading global payments provider focused on digital commerce and iGaming, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
• The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value for Paysafe of ~$9bn
• The $3.6bn cash component of the consideration will be funded in part by Foley Trasimene cash in trust ($1.5bn), $150mm in proceeds from the forward purchase agreement with Cannae Holdings ("Cannae") and a $2bn private placement ("PIPE")
• The business combination is expected to close in the first half of 2021
• Processing nearly $100 billion of volume with significant exposure to eCommerce--more than 75% of revenue from online and integrated
• Highly differentiated B2B and B2C global network with a powerful suite of digital wallet, eCash and integrated processing solutions
• Significant growth opportunities in massive TAM with expertise in highest value verticals
• Long history as the global market leader in iGaming payments and well positioned to capitalize on US iGaming
Foley Trasimene II Overview
$9.0bn Pro forma enterprise value of Paysafe
$3.6bn Largest ever total SPAC equity financing1 2
$2.2bn Most ever committed equity financing with a SPAC transaction2
$2.0bn Largest ever common stock PIPE raised by a SPAC2
$1.0bn Capital delivered by Cannae and insurance subsidiaries of FNF3
+51% Stock price performance since announcement4
Paysafe unit (BFT.U) up
51% since 12/4/20 to
$17.00 as of 12/31/20.
Paysafe stock (BFT) up
42% since 12/4/20 to
$15.10 as of 12/31/20.
Integrated Payments Peers5: 14% eCommerce Peers6: 14%
S&P 500: 2%
Traditional Payments
12/31/20 Peers7: 0%
Foley is a proven SPAC sponsor driving value for all constituents
Source: Public filings and press releases. Market data as of 12/31/20. Transaction subject to closing.
(1) Includes SPAC Cash in Trust, FPA and PIPE. (2) As of Paysafe merger announcement on 12/7/20. (3) Comprised of $500mm from Cannae and $500 from FNF insurance subsidiaries. (4) BFT unit performance from 12/4/20-12/31/20. (5) Integrated payments peers: Shift4, Repay and Paya. (6) eCommerce peers: PayPal and Nuvei. (7) Traditional payments peers: Global Payments, FIS and Fiserv.
Disclaimer
