Foley Trasimene Acquisition II : Paysafe Case Study

03/02/2021 | 12:04pm EST
Foley Trasimene II Announces $9.0bn Merger with Paysafe Group

Foley Trasimene and Paysafe agree to a $9.0bn merger, including a $2.0bn fully committed PIPE

  • On December 7, 2020, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT, BFT WS) ("Foley Trasimene"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited ("Paysafe"), a leading global payments provider focused on digital commerce and iGaming, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement

    • Paysafe is a portfolio company of Blackstone and CVC

  • The transaction reflects an implied pro forma enterprise value for Paysafe of ~$9bn

    • Transaction provides $2.3bn of cash to existing shareholders and $1.1bn to de-lever the business to ~3.6x pro forma net debt / 2021E adjusted EBITDA

  • The $3.6bn cash component of the consideration will be funded in part by Foley Trasimene cash in trust ($1.5bn), $150mm in proceeds from the forward purchase agreement with Cannae Holdings ("Cannae") and a $2bn private placement ("PIPE")

  • The business combination is expected to close in the first half of 2021

    • Bill Foley will become Chairman of the newly combined company's Board of Directors

  • Processing nearly $100 billion of volume with significant exposure to eCommerce--more than 75% of revenue from online and integrated

  • Highly differentiated B2B and B2C global network with a powerful suite of digital wallet, eCash and integrated processing solutions

  • Significant growth opportunities in massive TAM with expertise in highest value verticals

  • Long history as the global market leader in iGaming payments and well positioned to capitalize on US iGaming

Foley Trasimene II Overview

  • Foley Trasimene is led by Founder and Chairman, William P. Foley ("Bill Foley") and leverages his tactical, operational and organizational experience:

    • 30+ year track record of operating and investing in world class businesses and delivering significant shareholder value

    • Created of over $140bn of public company market capitalization through multiple multi-billion dollar public market platforms

    • Completed hundreds of acquisitions across these companies with a proven track record of driving synergies and operational change

  • $9.0bn Pro forma enterprise value of Paysafe

  • $3.6bn Largest ever total SPAC equity financing1 2

  • $2.2bn Most ever committed equity financing with a SPAC transaction2

  • $2.0bn Largest ever common stock PIPE raised by a SPAC2

  • $1.0bn Capital delivered by Cannae and insurance subsidiaries of FNF3

  • +51% Stock price performance since announcement4

Stock Price Performance

Paysafe unit (BFT.U) up

51% since 12/4/20 to

$17.00 as of 12/31/20.

Paysafe stock (BFT) up

42% since 12/4/20 to

$15.10 as of 12/31/20.

Integrated Payments Peers5: 14% eCommerce Peers6: 14%

S&P 500: 2%

Traditional Payments

12/31/20 Peers7: 0%

Foley is a proven SPAC sponsor driving value for all constituents

1/1/1900

1/8/1900

1/15/1900

Source: Public filings and press releases. Market data as of 12/31/20. Transaction subject to closing.

(1) Includes SPAC Cash in Trust, FPA and PIPE. (2) As of Paysafe merger announcement on 12/7/20. (3) Comprised of $500mm from Cannae and $500 from FNF insurance subsidiaries. (4) BFT unit performance from 12/4/20-12/31/20. (5) Integrated payments peers: Shift4, Repay and Paya. (6) eCommerce peers: PayPal and Nuvei. (7) Traditional payments peers: Global Payments, FIS and Fiserv.

Disclaimer

Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,22 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 896 M 2 896 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard N. Massey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan D. Coy Chief Financial Officer
William Patrick Foley Chairman
Michael L. Gravelle Secretary & General Counsel
David W. Ducommun Senior Vice President-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOLEY TRASIMENE ACQUISITION CORP. II4.57%2 896
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.69%29 232
KINNEVIK AB-3.35%13 475
LIFCO AB (PUBL)4.63%8 884
SOMFY SA1.01%5 804
DUBAI INVESTMENTS3.45%1 736
