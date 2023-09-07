8 September 2023
Foley Wines Limited (FWL) Directors Nominations Announced
The Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Turnbull, announced today that the Nominations as Directors of Foley Wines Limited (FWL) will close at 5.00 pm on Friday 22 September 2023. He advised that nomination forms are available from the Company CFO, Jane Trought, either by phoning the Foley Wines Head Office on 03 572 8200 or by emailing cfo@foleywines.co.nz. Nominations may only be made by a Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Mr Turnbull advised that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held on Thursday 16 November 2023 at The Runholder, Te Kairanga, 89 Martins Road, Martinborough, in the morning. Further details will be provided in the formal Notice of Meeting to shareholders in due course.
Authorised for public release.
For further information please contact:
Mark Turnbull
CEO, Foley Wines Limited
PO Box 67, Renwick, 7243, Marlborough
Tel: +64 21 714 885
Email: mark@foleywines.co.nz
