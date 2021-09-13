FOLLI FOLLIE Commercial Manufacturing And Technical Societe Anonyme : Resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company "Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing and Technical Soci?t? Anonyme" regarding the fiscal year 2019

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORDINARY GENENAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY "FOLLI-FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" AND THE DISTINCTIVE TITLE "FF GROUP"

General Commercial Registry No. 003027701000

10 September 2021

The company with the name "FOLLI-FOLLIE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNICAL SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME" and the distinctive title "FF GROUP" (hereinafter the "Company") announces that on 10 September 2021, Friday, at 12.00 p.m., the adjourned Ordinary General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders regarding the fiscal year 2019 took place at the Company's offices, in Agios Stefanos of Attica, at the 23rd km. of the Athens- Lamia Highway, pursuant to the invitation by the Company's Board of Directors dated 17.8.2021, which was published as follows: The invitation was filed electronically with the General Commercial Registry (with protocol number 2423580/20.8.2021) and was published on the Company's website (www.ffgroup.com) on 20 August 2021. Following a request of the shareholder, Dimitrios Koutsolioutsos, the invitation was updated, filed with the General Commercial Registry anew (application protocol number 2425806/27.8.2021) and published on the Company's website on 27 August 2021.

During the Ordinary General Meeting there were present or represented 35,557,441 shares with voting rights out of a total of 66,329,127 shares with voting rights and, hence, the quorum reached 53.61%1. Respectively, the valid votes for each item amounted to 35,557,441, attributing to 53.61% of the total voting rights.

Following a proposal by shareholders representing 25,078,595 shares, the Ordinary General Meeting resolved the postponement of the discussion and decision making regarding the first seven (7) items of the agenda and authorized the Board of Directors to convene the Ordinary General Meeting anew for 5 October 2021 with said items. Specifically, the items regarding which the discussion and decision making was postponed were the following:

Approval of the annual corporate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year of 1.1.2019 - 31.12.2019. Approval of the overall administration of the Company during the fiscal year 1.1.2019 - 31.12.2019, and discharge of the members of the Board of Directors from any liability for said fiscal year.

1 It is noted that, pursuant to the provision of article 50 para. 1 of Law 4548/2018, the 619,083 own shares of the Company out of a total of 66,948,210 shares are not calculated for the purposes of ascertaining the quorum and do not have any voting rights.

