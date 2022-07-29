Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S A : FCC Group EBITDA climbs 14% in the first half of 2022

In the first six months of the year, the FCC Group improved its gross operating profit (EBITDA) by 14% to €603.2 million. This performance reflects operating discipline and sound activity in the vast majority of the business areas.

The positive turnover of €3,584.4 million is 13.1% higher than the same period of the previous year, thanks to the positive performance throughout all the activities, highlighting a greater dynamism in the Environment area with an increase of 12.3%.

Net operating income (EBIT) amounted to €382 million, 18.2% more than in the same period last year, as a result of solid EBITDA performance.

Net attributable profit in the first half of the year was €226.6 million, 2.5% lower versus the same period in 2021, explained by the increase in profit attributable to minority interests.

FCC closed the first half of the year with a revenue portfolio of €38,001.2 million, an increase of 25.8% compared to the end of 2021. Of particular note is the Construction area, whose revenue portfolio increased by 29.8%, and the Water area, where the portfolio increased by 29%; in both business activities, the result is mainly due to international contracts and operations.

Equity rode this strong performance with a 9% year-on-year increase versus 2021 to stand at €4,840.7 million.

At the end of the first half of the year, net financial debt stood at €3,595 million, 369.3 million more than at year-end 2021. This increase is mainly due to the purchase of the company that owns and operates the end-to-end water cycle infrastructures in the capital of Georgia, at the beginning of the year, and to the acquisition of a minority stake by the Real Estate area last June.