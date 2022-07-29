Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S A : FCC Group EBITDA climbs 14% in the first half of 2022

In the first six months of the year, the FCC Group improved its gross operating profit (EBITDA) by 14% to €603.2 million. This performance reflects operating discipline and sound activity in the vast majority of the business areas.
The positive turnover of €3,584.4 million is 13.1% higher than the same period of the previous year, thanks to the positive performance throughout all the activities, highlighting a greater dynamism in the Environment area with an increase of 12.3%.
Net operating income (EBIT) amounted to €382 million, 18.2% more than in the same period last year, as a result of solid EBITDA performance.
Net attributable profit in the first half of the year was €226.6 million, 2.5% lower versus the same period in 2021, explained by the increase in profit attributable to minority interests.
FCC closed the first half of the year with a revenue portfolio of €38,001.2 million, an increase of 25.8% compared to the end of 2021. Of particular note is the Construction area, whose revenue portfolio increased by 29.8%, and the Water area, where the portfolio increased by 29%; in both business activities, the result is mainly due to international contracts and operations.
Equity rode this strong performance with a 9% year-on-year increase versus 2021 to stand at €4,840.7 million.
At the end of the first half of the year, net financial debt stood at €3,595 million, 369.3 million more than at year-end 2021. This increase is mainly due to the purchase of the company that owns and operates the end-to-end water cycle infrastructures in the capital of Georgia, at the beginning of the year, and to the acquisition of a minority stake by the Real Estate area last June.
|
KEY FIGURES
|
(M€)
|
Jun. 22
|
Jun. 21
|
Chg (%)
|
Net Turnover
|
3,584.4
|
3,168.0
|
13.1%
|
EBITDA
|
603.2
|
529.2
|
14.0%
|
EBITDA margin
|
16.8%
|
16.7%
|
0.1 p.p
|
Net Operating Profit EBIT
|
382.0
|
323.3
|
18.2%
|
EBIT margin
|
10.7%
|
10.2%
|
0.5 p.p
|
Income attributable to the parent company
|
226.6
|
232.5
|
-2.5%
|
|
Jun. 22
|
Dec. 21
|
Chg (%)
|
Net equity
|
4,840.7
|
4,440.7
|
9.0%
|
Net financial debt
|
3,595.0
|
3,225.7
|
11.4%
|
Backlog
|
38,001.2
|
30,196.9
|
25.8%