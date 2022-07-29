Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    FCC   ES0122060314

FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.

(FCC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:03 2022-07-29 am EDT
9.795 EUR   +1.19%
03:55aFOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS S A : FCC Group EBITDA climbs 14% in the first half of 2022
PU
07/07Spanish Watchdog Imposes $208 Million Fine on Six Contractors over Bidding Collusion
MT
07/07Spain's six top builders fined, restricted over bidding collusion
RE
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S A : FCC Group EBITDA climbs 14% in the first half of 2022

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
In the first six months of the year, the FCC Group improved its gross operating profit (EBITDA) by 14% to €603.2 million. This performance reflects operating discipline and sound activity in the vast majority of the business areas.

The positive turnover of €3,584.4 million is 13.1% higher than the same period of the previous year, thanks to the positive performance throughout all the activities, highlighting a greater dynamism in the Environment area with an increase of 12.3%.

Net operating income (EBIT) amounted to €382 million, 18.2% more than in the same period last year, as a result of solid EBITDA performance.

Net attributable profit in the first half of the year was €226.6 million, 2.5% lower versus the same period in 2021, explained by the increase in profit attributable to minority interests.

FCC closed the first half of the year with a revenue portfolio of €38,001.2 million, an increase of 25.8% compared to the end of 2021. Of particular note is the Construction area, whose revenue portfolio increased by 29.8%, and the Water area, where the portfolio increased by 29%; in both business activities, the result is mainly due to international contracts and operations.

Equity rode this strong performance with a 9% year-on-year increase versus 2021 to stand at €4,840.7 million.

At the end of the first half of the year, net financial debt stood at €3,595 million, 369.3 million more than at year-end 2021. This increase is mainly due to the purchase of the company that owns and operates the end-to-end water cycle infrastructures in the capital of Georgia, at the beginning of the year, and to the acquisition of a minority stake by the Real Estate area last June.

KEY FIGURES
(M€) Jun. 22 Jun. 21 Chg (%)
Net Turnover 3,584.4 3,168.0 13.1%
EBITDA 603.2 529.2 14.0%
EBITDA margin 16.8% 16.7% 0.1 p.p
Net Operating Profit EBIT 382.0 323.3 18.2%
EBIT margin 10.7% 10.2% 0.5 p.p
Income attributable to the parent company 226.6 232.5 -2.5%
Jun. 22 Dec. 21 Chg (%)
Net equity 4,840.7 4,440.7 9.0%
Net financial debt 3,595.0 3,225.7 11.4%
Backlog 38,001.2 30,196.9 25.8%

Disclaimer

FCC - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 086 M 7 200 M 7 200 M
Net income 2022 386 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2022 3 128 M 3 179 M 3 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 4 220 M 4 288 M 4 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 44 356
Free-Float 6,05%
