FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente has completed the purchase of Urbaser's affiliate in the United Kingdom announced in December 2023. FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente has been present in the British market since 1989 through its affiliate FCC Environment UK. This acquisition strengthens the business' position as one of the country's leading waste management operators. The purchase of Urbaser's UK business will enable it to expand its product and service offer and enhance the value proposal for its customers.

Urbaser UK operates composting, material recovery, waste to energy and final disposal facilities in addition to household recycling centres. It also provides municipal waste collection, recycling centre management and street cleansing services.

Iñigo Sanz, CEO of FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente, stated 'This operation further strengthens FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente's leading position, at both European and global levels, in the comprehensive waste management and circular economy sector."

FCC Environment UK's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Longdon said "as one of the UK's most advanced waste management companies, this transaction is very positive for our business and strengthens our core services even further. We welcome the Urbaser team, with whom we will continue to do our job of delivering essential services to all our customers every day."

Santander Corporate & Investment Bank acted as financial advisor to FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente in the transaction and Linklaters acted as legal advisor.

About FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente

FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente is the holding of companies that, for more than 120 years, have been the backbone of the FCC Group's environmental activities. It serves over 67 million people in nearly 5,400 municipalities around the world and manages more than 24.7 million tonnes of waste as a resource each year.