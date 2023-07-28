The gross operating profit (Ebitda) of the FCC Group increased to 733.4 million euros in the first half of the year, compared to 603.2 million euros in the same period last year, an increase of 21.6%. This performance was underpinned by maintaining margins in most areas of activity, with a significant increase in Cement.

As a result of the increase in Ebitda, net operating profit (Ebit) stood at 465.2 million euros in the first half of the year, 21.8% higher than in the previous year.

The Group's revenue increased by 20.5% in the first half of the year, to 4,319.8 million euros. This growth was supported by the strong performance of all the company's business areas, with growth in Construction activity being particularly strong.

Attributable net profit in the first half of the year amounted to 256 million euros, up by 13% year on year.

FCC ended the first half of the year with a revenue backlog of 41,463 million euros, 3% higher than at the end of 2022, with a significant increase in international activity in the Water area, where the revenue backlog increased by 13.1%.

As a result of the strong results in the first half of the year, equity increased to 5,217.1 million euros, up 5.6% on the end of 2022.

Important milestones

FCC approves the sale of 24.99% of FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding for the sum of 965 million euros

On 1 June, the parent company of the FCC Group reached an agreement with the Canadian pension fund, CPP Investment, for the sale of a minority interest of 24.99% in the parent company of the environment area for the sum of 965 million euros. The entry of the new shareholder will enhance the position and strategic development of the subsidiary, its areas and geographical areas of activity. The closing of the operation is subject to the usual conditions precedent.

FCC Medio Ambiente strengthens its presence in the waste treatment sector with new activities and geographies

FCC Medio Ambiente, through its USA subsidiary, has started work on the expansion and modernisation of its first recycling plant in California (Placer County). This development will see more than 120 million dollars mobilised over a 20-year operating period. The complex will be one of the biggest of its kind, with a treatment capacity of 650,000 tonnes per year. FCC Medio Ambiente's parent company has also entered into a partnership with a variety of international groups linked to mobility, electricity generation and associated materials for the future development of a lithium-ion battery recycling plant on the Spanish mainland. To this end, the necessary technological partners will be identified with a view to exploiting the potential of this facility, which will be managed by FCC Ámbito, an environmental subsidiary specialising in industrial and commercial recycling.

FCC Aqualia expands its international activity and increases its total backlog during the period by 8.7%

The contracts secured includes one for the design, construction, rehabilitation and operation of hydraulic infrastructure in Riohacha-La Guajira in Colombia, with a backlog worth 292.7 million euros for a duration of 30 years, in addition to the other relevant contracts secured in France and Saudi Arabia.

Worth mention in Spain is the contract for the 20-year extension of the management of the end-to-end water cycle in Linares, with a backlog worth 87.9 million euros. Following the increase seen in new contracts in operation combined with the activity generated by owned assets, the backlog as a whole grew by 8.7% by the end of the six-month period, with the international backlog now accounting for 67.9% of the total for the area.

FCC Construcción secures an important industrial contract in Germany

FCC Industrial, a specialist subsidiary of the Group's construction area, has secured, as part of a consortium with other companies, the provisional award of the contract for the construction of a gas regasification terminal in Germany on behalf of Hanseatic Energy Hub (HAH), with a backlog of attributable income worth more than 270 million euros. This project will see the construction of the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification plant in Germany. The new emissions-free storage and regasification terminal will be located in the river port of Stade, in the Hamburg region.

Other contracts secured will also see FCC Construcción tasked with the construction of the new headquarters of the ONCE group, located north of Madrid for a budget of 100.6 million euros, with a delivery period spanning 30 months. Along these lines, In Spain, worth particular mention is the award of the construction of 64 homes in Tres Cantos (Madrid) for the combined sum of 18 million euros, as well as the remodelling works and road access improvements to the Madrid Metropolitan Stadium for the sum of 20.3 million euros.

FCC announces a voluntary takeover bid for 7% of its share capital for subsequent redemption

On 28 June, the Board of Directors announced that an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting would be called to discuss proposals including but not limited to the acquisition of treasury shares for their subsequent redemption, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable regulations, as part of a takeover bid to be made by the Company and addressed to FCC shareholders for a maximum of 32,027,600 treasury shares, representing approximately 7% of the company's share capital, at a price of 12.50 euros per share. The Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting, held on 19 July, approved its submission.