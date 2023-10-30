Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas S A : The Board of Directors of the FCC Group approves the report of the Takeover Bid (OPA)
October 30, 2023 at 09:07 am EDT
Share
The Board of Directors of the FCC Group has approved the report of the Takeover Bid for capital reduction through the acquisition of a maximum of 32,027,600 own shares, for their subsequent redemption, formulated by the Company on August 28, 2023 and authorized by the National Securities Market Comission (CNMV) on October 25, 2023.
The acceptance period runs from October 30, 2023 to November 30, 2023, both inclusive.
FCC - Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 13:06:47 UTC.
Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC) is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the provision of environmental services. The Company's activities are divided into four business areas: Environmental services, Construction, Water management and Cement. The Environmental services division focuses on street cleaning, maintenance of urban parks and gardens, industrial waste management, waste treatment and recycling, among others. The Construction division offers engineering and construction of civil works, such as roads, railways, airports and hydraulic projects, as well as residential and non-residential buildings. The Water management division operates an integrated water management cycle, which includes intake, purification, treatment and distribution of the waste water. The Cement division manufactures cement, concrete, aggregate and mortar. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries in Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East region.