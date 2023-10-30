The Board of Directors of the FCC Group has approved the report of the Takeover Bid for capital reduction through the acquisition of a maximum of 32,027,600 own shares, for their subsequent redemption, formulated by the Company on August 28, 2023 and authorized by the National Securities Market Comission (CNMV) on October 25, 2023.

The acceptance period runs from October 30, 2023 to November 30, 2023, both inclusive.

