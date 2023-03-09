Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMX   US3444191064

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FMX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
89.60 USD   -1.51%
05:38pFEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023
GL
03/03Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Proposals for each item of the agenda for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/03Femsa announces early tender results and acceptance of notes for its previously announced tender offers
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023

03/09/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announces that its Board of Directors has proposed an ordinary dividend in the amount of Ps. 12,246 million, to be paid during 2023.

The dividend is subject to approval of the annual shareholders meeting to be held on March 31, 2023. This proposal represents an increase of 7.8% compared to the dividend paid during 2022.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations, and Valora, an operator of convenience and foodvenience formats present in 5 countries in Europe. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6000
investor@femsa.com.mx
femsa.gcs-web.com		          Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
femsa.com
   

All news about FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:38pFEMSA Announces Ordinary Dividend Proposal for 2023
GL
03/03Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Proposals for each item of the agenda for the Extraord..
PU
03/03Femsa announces early tender results and acceptance of notes for its previously announc..
PR
03/03Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Early Tender Results and Acceptanc..
CI
03/03Femsa announces early tender results and acceptance of notes for its previously announc..
AQ
03/02Femsa announces the total consideration for its previously announced tender offers
PR
03/01Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Notice for the Shareholders' Meetings
PU
03/01Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Shareholders' Meetings Call
PU
03/01FEMSA Announces the date for its Shareholders' Meetings
GL
02/28Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Coca-Cola FEMSA included for the third consecutive yea..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 660 B 36 596 M 36 596 M
Net income 2022 29 022 M 1 608 M 1 608 M
Net Debt 2022 127 B 7 020 M 7 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 2,04%
Capitalization 536 B 29 706 M 29 706 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 164,14 MXN
Average target price 198,48 MXN
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Alberto R. Cofré Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Garza Y. Garza CFO, Director-Finance & Corporate Development
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Estrada Attolini Vice President-Administration & Corporate Control
Robert Edwin Denham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.45%29 856
PEPSICO, INC.-4.44%238 416
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.83%29 856
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC1.36%25 190
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.45%16 464
OSOTSPA15.93%2 767