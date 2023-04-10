Advanced search
    FMX   US3444191064

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FMX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
93.60 USD   +0.54%
05:37pFEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
05:36pFEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
04/03Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : FEMSA successfully finalizes the acquisition of Net Pay - Form 6-K
PU
FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/10/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
MONTERREY, Mexico, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its First Quarter 2023 Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, April 28, 2023
11:00 AM Eastern Time
(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Toll Free US: (866) 580 3963
International: +1 (786) 697 3501
Conference ID: FEMSA

The quarterly results will be released on April 28 before markets open.

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details, please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations, and Valora, an operator of convenience and foodvenience formats present in 5 countries in Europe. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as a shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6000
investor@femsa.com.mx
femsa.gcs-web.com

Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
femsa.com


Financials
Sales 2022 660 B 36 334 M 36 334 M
Net income 2022 29 022 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
Net Debt 2022 127 B 6 970 M 6 970 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 557 B 30 615 M 30 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 350 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 171,36 MXN
Average target price 200,64 MXN
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Alberto R. Cofré Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Garza Y. Garza CFO, Director-Finance & Corporate Development
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Estrada Attolini Vice President-Administration & Corporate Control
Michael J. Larson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.18%30 668
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.42%37 694
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.01%30 668
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.07%27 696
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.44%20 065
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.87%16 326
