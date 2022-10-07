Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    FMX   US3444191064

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FMX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
65.01 USD   +1.72%
08:36aFEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
08:35aFEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
10/03Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR - Form 6-K
PU
FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/07/2022 | 08:36am EDT
MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call that will be held on:

Monday, October 31, 2022
11:00 AM Eastern Time
(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

To participate in the conference call please dial:
Toll Free US: (866) 580 3963
International: +1 (786) 697 3501
Conference ID: 1317423

The quarterly results will be released on October 28 before markets open.

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details, please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations; through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities; and through FEMSA’s Digital Division, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.


