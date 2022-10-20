Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    FEMSA UBD   MXP320321310

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FEMSA UBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
130.17 MXN   +1.99%
12:08pFEMSA's fintech arm eyes 10 million users in Mexico by 2023
RE
10/14Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Constantino Spas to succeed Alfonso Garza as CEO of FEMSA Strategic Businesses - Form 6-K
PU
10/14Coca-Cola FEMSA Appoints Ian Craig Garcia Chief Executive Officer
MT
FEMSA's fintech arm eyes 10 million users in Mexico by 2023

10/20/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Oxxo convenience store attracts late night customers in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Spin by Oxxo, the financial technology initiative launched by Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa, is set to reach 10 million users by 2023, up from four million currently, Spin's Director General Asensio Carrion told Reuters.

"The porosity we have allows us to reach more distant places and offer services where there are none. We are in every Mexican state," Carrion said in an interview on Wednesday.

Femsa, the parent of convenience chain Oxxo, believes their ubiquitous stores, which according to company data number over 20,100, make for ideal sites to connect customers with debit cards and digital account services.

Some 60%-65% of Spin by Oxxo's users are active, which the firm describes as customers who have made a transaction or hold deposits in their accounts in the last 56 days.

Spin by Oxxo, which has been financed with internal funds, has quickly become a major player in Mexican fintech.

For comparison, Latin America's largest fintech Nubank has about 2.1 million customers in the country, while local player Stori aims to hit the two million client mark by 2023.

Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, in its second-quarter results, said it had 6.7 million digital clients. It disclosed the launch of a new digital bank earlier this month.

Firms have set their sights on Mexico, a country where less than 50% of the population has a bank account, according to official data.

Spin by Oxxo was granted a new license to operate as a financial technological institution in Mexico earlier in October, which will broaden its presence in the remittances market by allowing customers to receive money from abroad in accounts.

The move mirrors other foreign and local fintechs such as Argentina's Uala and Mexico's Bitso, which also entered a remittances market that brought $51.6 billion to Mexico in 2021.

Femsa is also seeking permits to offer accounts that allow customers to deposit larger amounts of money and receive their salaries.

The company has more than 20,600 Oxxo stores across Latin America, and has plans to increase the number by 50% over the next decade.

Carrion also did not rule out international expansion of Spin by Oxxo in the future.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Valentine Hilaire


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 640 B 31 802 M 31 802 M
Net income 2022 27 084 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
Net Debt 2022 114 B 5 667 M 5 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 436 B 21 644 M 21 644 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 330 394
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 130,17 MXN
Average target price 193,52 MXN
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Alberto Rodríguez Cofré Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Garza Y. Garza Finance Director, CFO & Corporate Development
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Estrada Attolini Vice President-Administration & Corporate Control
Robert Edwin Denham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-18.30%21 644
PEPSICO, INC.-0.20%238 840
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-5.75%20 677
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.31%12 697
OSOTSPA-26.28%1 983
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.4.85%1 657