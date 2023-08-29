By Sabela Ojea

Fomento Economico Mexicano, also known as FEMSA, has signed an agreement with BradyIFS, the distributor of janitorial, sanitation and foodservice disposables and products, to create a new distribution platform in the U.S.

The Mexico-based beverage and retail company on Tuesday said it will get about $1.7 billion in cash from the transaction, and retain an ownership stake of about 37% in the combined entity.

The remaining controlling stake will be owned by existing BradyIFS equity holders, the company said.

"The combined platform will bring together Envoy Solutions [distributor and solution provider] and BradyIFS in a highly complementary combination, positioned to serve and provide value to its customers and suppliers effectively and efficiently across the country," FEMSA said.

