By Sabela Ojea

Fomento Económico Mexicano, also known as Femsa, is selling its refrigeration and food service equipment operations to Mill Point Capital for 8 billion Mexican pesos, equivalent to $451.9 million.

The Mexico-based beverage and retail company on Wednesday said that the definitive agreement reached with the private equity firm for the sale of Imbera and Torrey has been signed on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

The transaction is expected to close in the following months, Femsa said.

07-17-24 1745ET