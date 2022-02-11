Log in
    FEMSA UBD   MXP320321310

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FEMSA UBD)
  Report
Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Code of Ethics

02/11/2022 | 04:52pm EST
Code

of Ethics

FEMSA

femsa.com

CONTENTS CODE OF ETHICS FEMSA

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

4

Message from our chairman

5

Purpose

6

Scope

6

OUR CULTURE

7

Our Mission and Vision

8

Our Values

9

OUR PEOPLE

10

Human Rights

11

Respect for human dignity

11

Inclusion and diversity

11

Fundamental principles and rights at work

12

Safety and health at work

13

OUR PLANET

14

Commitment to our community

15

Environment

16

OUR RESOURCES

18

FEMSA use of assets

19

Information management

20

Privileged and confidential information

20

Accounting and financial records

21

Intellectual property

21

Personal data

21

Information security

21

OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTIES

22

Clients

23

Suppliers

24

Competition

25

Government and authorities

26

Marketing

27

2

CONTENTS CODE OF ETHICS FEMSA

CULTURE OF LAWFULNESS

28

Regulatory compliance

29

Anti-corruption

30

Anti-bribery

30

Anti-money laundering

31

Political contributions

31

Conflict of interest

32

Financial interests

32

Family and others

33

Gifts, hospitalities and entertainment

33

Other activities

33

OUR RESPONSIBILITIES

34

Board of Directors

35

Directors

35

Audit Committee and Corporate Practices Committee

36

Secretary of the Board

36

FEMSA Regulations and Corporate Governance

37

Ethics Committees

37

General Directors of the Business Divisions

38

Employees

38

Human Resources

39

Internal Audit

39

ETHICAL COMPLIANCE SYSTEM

40

Reports

41

FEMSA Ethics Line

42

Questions and concerns

44

Corrective measures

44

3

INTRODUCTION

MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN • PURPOSE • SCOPE •

INTRODUCTION CODE OF ETHICS FEMSA

MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN

At FEMSA we know we must put our cultivated values into practice to achieve our mission of generating economic and social value. Acting with respect, honesty and integrity, and being governed by the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate is an essential part of our corporate culture.

The Code of Ethics FEMSA is the basis of our corporate behavior and the foundation of our policies, procedures, and guidelines. It has been approved by the Board of Directors, which has also authorized its issuance and continuous updating, which is necessary due to changes observed in the business environment.

Updating this code allows us to strengthen trust in our directors, employees, investors, customers, suppliers, authorities, and communities. The FEMSA Code of Ethics formalizes in a single document our ethical principles, unifies criteria, and establishes a common frame of reference that guides us to always act in a comprehensive manner.

It is a useful work tool that helps us make the right decisions in accordance with our values. I invite everyone who is part of the FEMSA family to read and continuously consult our FEMSA Code of Ethics. It is also very important to report any irregularities observed.

I know I can count on your support, enthusiasm, and commitment to continue creating success stories and strengthening FEMSA's reputation.

Kind regards,

José Antonio Fernández Carbajal

Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of FEMSA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 21:50:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
