Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Code of Ethics

INTRODUCTION CODE OF ETHICS FEMSA

MESSAGE FROM OUR CHAIRMAN

At FEMSA we know we must put our cultivated values into practice to achieve our mission of generating economic and social value. Acting with respect, honesty and integrity, and being governed by the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate is an essential part of our corporate culture.

The Code of Ethics FEMSA is the basis of our corporate behavior and the foundation of our policies, procedures, and guidelines. It has been approved by the Board of Directors, which has also authorized its issuance and continuous updating, which is necessary due to changes observed in the business environment.

Updating this code allows us to strengthen trust in our directors, employees, investors, customers, suppliers, authorities, and communities. The FEMSA Code of Ethics formalizes in a single document our ethical principles, unifies criteria, and establishes a common frame of reference that guides us to always act in a comprehensive manner.

It is a useful work tool that helps us make the right decisions in accordance with our values. I invite everyone who is part of the FEMSA family to read and continuously consult our FEMSA Code of Ethics. It is also very important to report any irregularities observed.

I know I can count on your support, enthusiasm, and commitment to continue creating success stories and strengthening FEMSA's reputation.

Kind regards,

José Antonio Fernández Carbajal

Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of FEMSA