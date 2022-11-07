Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEMSA UBD   MXP320321310

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FEMSA UBD)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
143.96 MXN   -0.15%
Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Estados Financieros Heineken 2019
PU
01:14pFomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Estados Financieros Heineken 2019
PU
11/03FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Estados Financieros Heineken 2019

11/07/2022 | 01:14pm EST
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Shareholders, the Board of Directors, and the Executive Board of Heineken N.V.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Heineken N.V. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the related consolidated income statements and consolidated statements of comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity, for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of

December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2019, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard

As discussed in note 4 to the consolidated financial statements, effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16 - Leases, using the modified retrospective method.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ Deloitte Accountants B.V.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

February 11, 2020

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2015.

F-120

Consolidated Income Statement

For the year ended 31 December

In millions of €

Note

2019

2018*

2017*

Revenue

6.1

28,521

26,811

25,843

Excise tax expense

6.1

(4,552)

(4,322)

(4,234)

Net revenue

6.1

23,969

22,489

21,609

Other income

6.2

95

75

141

Raw materials, consumables and services

6.3

(14,592)

(14,001)

(13,334)

Personnel expenses

6.4

(3,880)

(3,749)

(3,550)

Amortisation, depreciation and impairments

6.6

(1,959)

(1,693)

(1,587)

Total other expenses

(20,431)

(19,443)

(18,471)

Operating profit

3,633

3,121

3,279

Interest income

11.1

75

71

78

Interest expenses

11.1

(529)

(492)

(468)

Other net finance income/(expenses)

11.1

(59)

(64)

(123)

Net finance expenses

(513)

(485)

(513)

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

10.3

164

210

75

Profit before income tax

3,284

2,846

2,841

Income tax expense

12.1

(910)

(741)

(740)

Profit

2,374

2,105

2,101

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company (net profit)

2,166

1,913

1,883

Non-controlling interests

208

192

218

Profit

2,374

2,105

2,101

Weighted average number of shares - basic

6.7

573,643,551

570,146,069

570,112,097

Weighted average number of shares - diluted

6.7

574,217,111

570,663,632

570,361,374

Basic earnings per share (€)

6.7

3.78

3.36

3.30

Diluted earnings per share (€)

6.7

3.77

3.35

3.30

* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.

F-121

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income

For the year ended 31 December

In millions of €

Note

2019

2018*

2017*

Profit

2,374

2,105

2,101

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of post-retirement obligations

12.3

(210)

221

64

Net change in fair value through OCI investments 1

12.3

9

11

-

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

12.3

369

(106)

(1,475)

Reclassification of currency translation differences to profit and loss

12.3

59

Change in fair value of net investment hedges

12.3

(43)

(3)

26

Change in fair value of cash flow hedges

12.3

64

(67)

109

Cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss

12.3

21

(77)

(3)

Net change in fair value through OCI investments 1

12.3

1

-

68

Cost of hedging

12.3

(5)

6

-

Share of other comprehensive income of associates/joint ventures

12.3

(20)

(36)

(7)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

12.3

186

(51)

(1,159)

Total comprehensive income

2,560

2,054

942

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

2,328

1,858

839

Non-controlling interests

232

196

103

Total comprehensive income

2,560

2,054

942

* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.

  • In 2017 these investments were classified as available-for-sale investments F-122

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December

As at 31 December

In millions of €

Note

2019

2018*

In millions of €

Note

2019

2018*

Intangible assets

8.1

17,769

17,459

Shareholders' equity

11.4

16,147

14,525

Property, plant and equipment

8.2

13,269

11,359

Non-controlling interests

11.4

1,164

1,183

Investments in associates and joint ventures

10.3

4,868

2,021

Total equity

17,311

15,708

Loans and advances to customers

8.3

277

341

Deferred tax assets

12.2

647

626

Borrowings

11.3

13,366

12,628

Other non-current assets

8.4

1,255

1,220

Post-retirement obligations

9.1

1,189

954

Total non-current assets

38,085

33,026

Provisions

9.2

756

833

Deferred tax liabilities

12.2

1,422

1,431

Inventories

7.1

2,213

1,920

Other non-current liabilities

11.6

153

168

Trade and other receivables

7.2

4,123

3,795

Total non-current liabilities

16,886

16,014

Current tax assets

123

71

Derivative assets

11.6

28

35

Borrowings

11.2/11.3

3,686

2,358

Cash and cash equivalents

11.2

1,821

2,903

Trade and other payables

7.3

7,520

6,891

Assets classified as held for sale

10.2

111

401

Returnable packaging deposits

7.4

565

569

Total current assets

8,419

9,125

Provisions

9.2

184

164

Current tax liabilities

283

245

Total assets

46,504

42,151

Derivative liabilities

11.6

69

70

Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale

10.2

-

132

Total current liabilities

12,307

10,429

Total equity and liabilities

46,504

42,151

* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.

F-123

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the year ended 31 December

In millions of €

Note

2019

2018*

2017*

Operating activities

Profit

2,374

2,105

2,101

Adjustments for:

Amortisation, depreciation and impairments

6.6

1,959

1,693

1,587

Net interest expenses

11.1

454

421

390

Other income

6.2

(95)

(75)

(141)

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures and dividend income on fair value through OCI investments

(173)

(228)

(84)

Income tax expenses

12.1

910

741

740

Other non-cash items

240

201

393

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and provisions

5,669

4,858

4,986

Change in inventories

(257)

(129)

(185)

Change in trade and other receivables

(245)

(66)

(241)

Change in trade and other payables and returnable packaging deposits

510

908

495

Total change in working capital

8

713

69

Change in provisions and post-retirement obligations

(121)

(31)

(131)

Cash flow from operations

5,556

5,540

4,924

Interest paid

(528)

(555)

(463)

Interest received

52

118

98

Dividends received

181

109

109

Income taxes paid

(924)

(824)

(786)

Cash flow related to interest, dividend and income tax

(1,219)

(1,152)

(1,042)

Cash flow from operating activities

4,337

4,388

3,882

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

177

111

187

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,915)

(1,888)

(1,696)

Purchase of intangible assets

(186)

(167)

(137)

Loans issued to customers and other investments

(249)

(239)

(259)

Repayment on loans to customers and other investments

64

41

54

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(183)

(70)

(1,047)

Acquisition of/additions to associates, joint ventures and other investments

(2,875)

(159)

(93)

Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of

244

15

10

Disposal of associates, joint ventures and other investments

50

1

16

Cash flow (used in)/from investing activities

(4,873)

(2,355)

(2,965)

Financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

2,288

1,694

3,268

Repayment of borrowings

(2,150)

(1,545)

(3,205)

Payment of lease commitments

(259)

-

-

Dividends paid

(1,223)

(1,090)

(1,011)

Purchase own shares and shares issued

428

(20)

-

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(103)

(2)

(18)

Other

3

(4)

-

Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities

(1,016)

(967)

(966)

Net cash flow

(1,552)

1,066

(49)

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

2,248

1,177

1,177

Effect of movements in exchange rates

(9)

5

5

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December

11.2

687

2,248

1,133

* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.

F-124

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 18:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
