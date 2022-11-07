Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Estados Financieros Heineken 2019
11/07/2022 | 01:14pm EST
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Shareholders, the Board of Directors, and the Executive Board of Heineken N.V.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Heineken N.V. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the related consolidated income statements and consolidated statements of comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity, for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of
December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2019, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Adoption of New Accounting Standard
As discussed in note 4 to the consolidated financial statements, effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16 - Leases, using the modified retrospective method.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/ Deloitte Accountants B.V.
Amsterdam, the Netherlands
February 11, 2020
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2015.
F-120
Consolidated Income Statement
For the year ended 31 December
In millions of €
Note
2019
2018*
2017*
Revenue
6.1
28,521
26,811
25,843
Excise tax expense
6.1
(4,552)
(4,322)
(4,234)
Net revenue
6.1
23,969
22,489
21,609
Other income
6.2
95
75
141
Raw materials, consumables and services
6.3
(14,592)
(14,001)
(13,334)
Personnel expenses
6.4
(3,880)
(3,749)
(3,550)
Amortisation, depreciation and impairments
6.6
(1,959)
(1,693)
(1,587)
Total other expenses
(20,431)
(19,443)
(18,471)
Operating profit
3,633
3,121
3,279
Interest income
11.1
75
71
78
Interest expenses
11.1
(529)
(492)
(468)
Other net finance income/(expenses)
11.1
(59)
(64)
(123)
Net finance expenses
(513)
(485)
(513)
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
10.3
164
210
75
Profit before income tax
3,284
2,846
2,841
Income tax expense
12.1
(910)
(741)
(740)
Profit
2,374
2,105
2,101
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company (net profit)
2,166
1,913
1,883
Non-controlling interests
208
192
218
Profit
2,374
2,105
2,101
Weighted average number of shares - basic
6.7
573,643,551
570,146,069
570,112,097
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
6.7
574,217,111
570,663,632
570,361,374
Basic earnings per share (€)
6.7
3.78
3.36
3.30
Diluted earnings per share (€)
6.7
3.77
3.35
3.30
* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.
F-121
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 31 December
In millions of €
Note
2019
2018*
2017*
Profit
2,374
2,105
2,101
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurement of post-retirement obligations
12.3
(210)
221
64
Net change in fair value through OCI investments 1
12.3
9
11
-
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Currency translation differences
12.3
369
(106)
(1,475)
Reclassification of currency translation differences to profit and loss
12.3
59
Change in fair value of net investment hedges
12.3
(43)
(3)
26
Change in fair value of cash flow hedges
12.3
64
(67)
109
Cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss
12.3
21
(77)
(3)
Net change in fair value through OCI investments 1
12.3
1
-
68
Cost of hedging
12.3
(5)
6
-
Share of other comprehensive income of associates/joint ventures
12.3
(20)
(36)
(7)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
12.3
186
(51)
(1,159)
Total comprehensive income
2,560
2,054
942
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
2,328
1,858
839
Non-controlling interests
232
196
103
Total comprehensive income
2,560
2,054
942
* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.
In 2017 these investments were classified as available-for-sale investments F-122
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December
As at 31 December
In millions of €
Note
2019
2018*
In millions of €
Note
2019
2018*
Intangible assets
8.1
17,769
17,459
Shareholders' equity
11.4
16,147
14,525
Property, plant and equipment
8.2
13,269
11,359
Non-controlling interests
11.4
1,164
1,183
Investments in associates and joint ventures
10.3
4,868
2,021
Total equity
17,311
15,708
Loans and advances to customers
8.3
277
341
Deferred tax assets
12.2
647
626
Borrowings
11.3
13,366
12,628
Other non-current assets
8.4
1,255
1,220
Post-retirement obligations
9.1
1,189
954
Total non-current assets
38,085
33,026
Provisions
9.2
756
833
Deferred tax liabilities
12.2
1,422
1,431
Inventories
7.1
2,213
1,920
Other non-current liabilities
11.6
153
168
Trade and other receivables
7.2
4,123
3,795
Total non-current liabilities
16,886
16,014
Current tax assets
123
71
Derivative assets
11.6
28
35
Borrowings
11.2/11.3
3,686
2,358
Cash and cash equivalents
11.2
1,821
2,903
Trade and other payables
7.3
7,520
6,891
Assets classified as held for sale
10.2
111
401
Returnable packaging deposits
7.4
565
569
Total current assets
8,419
9,125
Provisions
9.2
184
164
Current tax liabilities
283
245
Total assets
46,504
42,151
Derivative liabilities
11.6
69
70
Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
10.2
-
132
Total current liabilities
12,307
10,429
Total equity and liabilities
46,504
42,151
* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.
F-123
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 31 December
In millions of €
Note
2019
2018*
2017*
Operating activities
Profit
2,374
2,105
2,101
Adjustments for:
Amortisation, depreciation and impairments
6.6
1,959
1,693
1,587
Net interest expenses
11.1
454
421
390
Other income
6.2
(95)
(75)
(141)
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures and dividend income on fair value through OCI investments
(173)
(228)
(84)
Income tax expenses
12.1
910
741
740
Other non-cash items
240
201
393
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and provisions
5,669
4,858
4,986
Change in inventories
(257)
(129)
(185)
Change in trade and other receivables
(245)
(66)
(241)
Change in trade and other payables and returnable packaging deposits
510
908
495
Total change in working capital
8
713
69
Change in provisions and post-retirement obligations
(121)
(31)
(131)
Cash flow from operations
5,556
5,540
4,924
Interest paid
(528)
(555)
(463)
Interest received
52
118
98
Dividends received
181
109
109
Income taxes paid
(924)
(824)
(786)
Cash flow related to interest, dividend and income tax
(1,219)
(1,152)
(1,042)
Cash flow from operating activities
4,337
4,388
3,882
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
177
111
187
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,915)
(1,888)
(1,696)
Purchase of intangible assets
(186)
(167)
(137)
Loans issued to customers and other investments
(249)
(239)
(259)
Repayment on loans to customers and other investments
64
41
54
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(183)
(70)
(1,047)
Acquisition of/additions to associates, joint ventures and other investments
(2,875)
(159)
(93)
Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of
244
15
10
Disposal of associates, joint ventures and other investments
50
1
16
Cash flow (used in)/from investing activities
(4,873)
(2,355)
(2,965)
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
2,288
1,694
3,268
Repayment of borrowings
(2,150)
(1,545)
(3,205)
Payment of lease commitments
(259)
-
-
Dividends paid
(1,223)
(1,090)
(1,011)
Purchase own shares and shares issued
428
(20)
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
(103)
(2)
(18)
Other
3
(4)
-
Cash flow (used in)/from financing activities
(1,016)
(967)
(966)
Net cash flow
(1,552)
1,066
(49)
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
2,248
1,177
1,177
Effect of movements in exchange rates
(9)
5
5
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December
11.2
687
2,248
1,133
* Restated for IAS 37. Refer to note 4 for further details.
F-124
