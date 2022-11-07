Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : Estados Financieros Heineken 2020

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the shareholders, the Supervisory Board, and the Executive Board of Heineken N.V.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of Heineken N.V. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the related consolidated income statements and consolidated statements of comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2020 and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2020, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Adoption of New Accounting Standard
As discussed in Note 4 to the financial statements, effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16 - Leases, using the modified retrospective method.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Critical Audit Matters
The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current-period audit of the financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (1) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgements. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which they relate.
Revenues from contracts with customers - Refer to Note 6.1 and 7.3 to the financial statements
Critical Audit Matter Description
HEINEKEN provides a wide variety of discounts depending on the nature of the customer. The Company also provides discounts with contractually agreed conditions for volume and promotional rebates. Conditional discounts are recognized based on target realization as specified in Note 6.1 to the financial statements. The target realization requires
management to estimate target realization based on the expected or actual volume and adjust the discount accruals at balance sheet date.
Given the estimate made by management to assess target realization for conditional discounts under IFRS 15 Revenue From Contracts with Customers and the inherent presumed fraud risk related to year end adjustments of revenues and discount accruals, performing audit procedures to evaluate management's estimate of target realization based on expected and actual volumes and the resulting adjustments at balance sheet date, required a higher degree of auditor judgement and an increased extent of effort.
How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit
Our audit procedures related to management's assessment of target realization and the related year end discount accrual included the following, amongst others:
We obtained an understanding of management's process for the recognition of discount accruals at the reporting date based on expected or actual volume data under IFRS 15Revenue From Contracts with Customers.
We evaluated forecasting accuracy and management's ability to appropriately estimate the year end discount accrual by comparing the prior year amount accrued to the amount subsequently settled.
We tested the amount of the year end discount accrual through a combination of:
Developing an expectation for the amount based on the historical and current sales information recorded as a percentage of sales and comparing our expectation to the amount recorded by management.
Selecting a sample of customers based on current sales information and recalculating the discount accrual by and using the terms of the agreement, accumulated experience, and historical and current sales information.
Evaluating subsequent settlement of the year end discount accruals.
Obtaining confirmations from customers to confirm sales data, contractual agreements and/or outstanding receivables net of discounts payable.
Impairment testing of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment - Refer to Notes 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 to the financial statements
Critical Audit Matter Description
Intangible assets (including goodwill) and property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR 27,318 million at December 31, 2020 and represented 64 per cent of the consolidated total assets. For purposes of impairment testing, goodwill is allocated and monitored on a (groups of) Cash Generating Unit ('CGU') basis. Other intangibles and property, plant and equipment, are grouped to the smallest Cash Generating Units ('CGUs'). For goodwill, management is required to assess the recoverable amount of the respective CGUs (of groups of CGUs). Recoverable amounts of other non-current assets are assessed upon the existence of a triggering event. Following the impact of COVID-19 on HEINEKEN's markets and businesses, HEINEKEN has assessed all CGUs for an indication of an impairment, prepared multiple recovery scenarios for the impairment trigger tests (e.g. if and when the CGUs can return to pre-COVID-19 sales volumes) and performed impairment tests based on the single most likely scenario, accordingly.
The estimated sales volumes, revenues and discount rates used in management's trigger and impairment tests involved a higher degree of uncertainty due to the current market circumstances. Further details on the accounting and disclosure requirements under IAS 36 Impairment of Assets are included in Notes 8.1, 8.2 and 8.3 to the financial statements. These notes also explain the total impairment recorded in 2020, for a total amount of EUR 963 million due to the impact of COVID-19 in some developing economies and in the on- trade business (like cafés, bars and restaurants) in some developed economies.
Given the significant judgement made by management to estimate recoverable amounts in the current economic climate, procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of estimated sales volumes, revenues and discount rates used in management's trigger and impairment tests of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment required a high degree of auditor judgement, including the need to involve our fair value specialists.
How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit
Our audit procedures related to the projected cash flows and discount rates used by management included the following, among others:
We obtained an understanding of management's process over the impairment trigger tests and the impairment tests.
We evaluated management's ability to accurately forecast by comparing actual results to management's historical forecasts.
We evaluated sensitivities in management's projections that could cause a substantial change to the impairments recorded, and or cause headroom to change in an impairment.
We evaluated projected cash flows and reviewed management's scenario-analyses by:
Comparing the projections (and scenarios) to historical forecasts and information included in Heineken's internal communications to the management and the Executive Board.
Challenging and comparing the estimated sales volumes and revenues to, for example, external economic outlook data, external market data on the beer market and expected inflation rates.
With the assistance of our fair value specialists, we evaluated the reasonableness of discount rates, including testing the source information underlying the determination of the discount rates, testing the mathematical accuracy of the calculation, and developing a range of independent estimates and comparing those to the discount rates selected by management.
Management judgement related to the provisions for uncertain tax positions and recoverability of deferred tax assets - Refer to Notes 9.3 and 12 to the financial statements
HEINEKEN operates across several tax jurisdictions and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities during the normal course of business. In those cases where the amount of tax payable or recoverable is uncertain, management establishes provisions based on its judgement of the probable amount of the tax liability. Deferred tax assets are only recognized to the extent that it is probable that future taxable income will be available, against which unused tax losses can be utilized. This assessment is performed annually and based on budgets and business plans for the coming years, including planned commercial initiatives and the impact of COVID-19.
The accounting for uncertain tax positions and deferred tax assets, as detailed in Notes 9.3 and 12 to the financial statements, inherently requires management to apply judgement in quantifying appropriate provisions (including assessing probable outcomes) for uncertain tax positions, and in determining the recoverability of deferred tax assets. Given the significant judgement applied by management, performing procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of probable outcomes for uncertain tax positions and the recoverability of deferred tax assets based on budgets and business plans, required a higher degree of auditor judgement and a need to involve our own in-country tax specialists.
How the Critical Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit
Our audit procedures to address management's judgement's related to the provisions for uncertain tax positions and recoverability of deferred tax assets included the following, amongst others:
We obtained an understanding of management's tax process related to the valuation uncertain tax positions and the recoverability of deferred tax assets.
We involved our own in-country tax specialists to assess tax risks, tax carry forward facilities, legislative developments and the status of ongoing local tax authority audits.
We challenged management's judgement applied in quantifying provisions for tax uncertainties and assessing probable outcomes based on correspondence with tax authorities, case law and opinions from management's tax expert.
We evaluated management's ability to forecast taxable income by comparing prior forecasts on future taxable income with the actual income for the year.
We evaluated management's recoverability assessment including the likelihood of generating sufficient future taxable income based on budgets, business plans and tax losses carry forward facilities in the various tax jurisdictions (including expiry dates).
/s/ Deloitte Accountants B.V.
Amsterdam, the Netherlands
February 9, 2021
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2015.
