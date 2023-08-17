FEMSA Forward

Focused Leadership in Retail & Beverages

Monterrey, Mexico, August 16, 2023 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announces that as previously disclosed in its February 15, 2023, announcement titled FEMSA Forward: Announcing results of strategic review ("FEMSA Forward"), the Company continues exploring strategic alternatives for Envoy Solutions, and other non-core, non-strategic business units.

FEMSA has no further material information to disclose at this time and will not comment on media publications or rumors.

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries.