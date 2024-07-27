Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company's segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which produces, distributes and sells beverages; FEMSA Comercio, S.A. de C.V. and subsidiaries (FEMSA Comercio), which consists of a Retail Division operating various small-format chain stores, and CB Equity LLP, which holds its equity investment in Heineken N.V., and Heineken Holding N.V. The Company's Coca-Cola FEMSA produces, markets, sells and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in certain territories in the countries, in which it operates. Coca-Cola FEMSA also sells bottled water products. FEMSA participates in the retail sector primarily through FEMSA Comercio.