Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEMSA UBD   MXP320321310

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(FEMSA UBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-09
154.08 MXN   +0.02%
05:38pFomento Económico Mexicano B De C : FEMSA statement on the health of its CEO, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré - Form 6-K
PU
2022Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for their environmental and social management
PU
2022Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Coca-Cola FEMSA Names Gerardo Cruz As Chief Financial Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : FEMSA statement on the health of its CEO, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré - Form 6-K

02/13/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FEMSA statement on the health of its CEO, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré

Daniel Rodríguez Cofré will remain in role while undergoing treatment and during recovery

Monterrey, Mexico, February 13, 2023 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that that Daniel Rodríguez Cofré, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. While undergoing treatment, Daniel will remain in his role with support from FEMSA's senior leadership team and the CEOs of the business units.

In a message to his FEMSA coworkers, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré said:

"I just started my cancer treatment, and I am pleased to inform you that is progressing as planned and urge anyone over the age of 50 to get regular check-ups. While in treatment and recovery, I will continue to contribute in the job that I love, cherishing the opportunity of working together with the more than 350,000 employees that make up the FEMSA family. I remain optimistic about the future and the continued shared success of the company."

José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, FEMSA's Executive Chairman, said:

"All of us on the Board of Directors express our full support for Daniel as he undergoes treatment while continuing to lead the company. Daniel has put a strong and seasoned management team in place and we are confident in their ability, under his continued leadership, to drive the business forward and deliver on our strategic initiatives. We wish Daniel a full and speedy recovery, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time."

###

About FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, OXXO Gas, a chain of retail service stations, and Valora, our European retail unit with convenience store and food service operations. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and OXXO Premia, among other loyalty and digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 350,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

Attachments

Disclaimer

FEMSA - Fomento Económico Mexicano SA de CV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:38pFomento Económico Mexicano B De C : FEMSA statement on the health of its CEO, Daniel Rodrí..
PU
2022Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA included in the Dow Jones Su..
PU
2022Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Coca-Cola FEMSA Names Gerardo Cruz As Chief Financial ..
PU
2022Analysis-Mexican companies could resort to more spinoffs to enhance market value
RE
2022FEMSA signs agreement to acquire NetPay, as part of its digital and financial solutions..
AQ
2022Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Estados Financieros Heineken 2020
PU
2022Fomento Económico Mexicano B De C : Estados Financieros Heineken 2019
PU
2022Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:FEM..
CI
2022FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-div..
FA
2022Transcript : Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Cal..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 654 B 35 097 M 35 097 M
Net income 2022 28 592 M 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net Debt 2022 129 B 6 942 M 6 942 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 513 B 27 542 M 27 542 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 342 363
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 154,08 MXN
Average target price 179,67 MXN
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Alberto R. Cofré Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Garza Y. Garza CFO, Director-Finance & Corporate Development
José Antonio Fernández Carbajal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo Estrada Attolini Vice President-Administration & Corporate Control
Robert Edwin Denham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.62%27 438
PEPSICO, INC.-2.47%242 672
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-0.10%25 091
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.54%14 765
OSOTSPA0.00%2 539
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-10.30%1 759