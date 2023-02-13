Fomento Económico Mexicano B de C : FEMSA statement on the health of its CEO, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré - Form 6-K

FEMSA statement on the health of its CEO, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré

Daniel Rodríguez Cofré will remain in role while undergoing treatment and during recovery

Monterrey, Mexico, February 13, 2023 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that that Daniel Rodríguez Cofré, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. While undergoing treatment, Daniel will remain in his role with support from FEMSA's senior leadership team and the CEOs of the business units.

In a message to his FEMSA coworkers, Daniel Rodríguez Cofré said:

"I just started my cancer treatment, and I am pleased to inform you that is progressing as planned and urge anyone over the age of 50 to get regular check-ups. While in treatment and recovery, I will continue to contribute in the job that I love, cherishing the opportunity of working together with the more than 350,000 employees that make up the FEMSA family. I remain optimistic about the future and the continued shared success of the company."

José Antonio Fernández Carbajal, FEMSA's Executive Chairman, said:

"All of us on the Board of Directors express our full support for Daniel as he undergoes treatment while continuing to lead the company. Daniel has put a strong and seasoned management team in place and we are confident in their ability, under his continued leadership, to drive the business forward and deliver on our strategic initiatives. We wish Daniel a full and speedy recovery, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time."

