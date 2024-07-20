Press Release 19 July 2024 Future-Ready Second Quarter 2024 Coca-Cola FEMSA Results FEMSA

Mexico City, July 19, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL, NYSE: KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA", "KOF" or the "Company"), the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume, announces results for the second quarter of 2024.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Volume growth 7.5%

Revenue growth 13.1%

Operating income growth 13.8%

Majority net income growth 13.8%

Earnings per share were Ps. 0.33. (Earnings per unit were Ps. 2.67 and per ADS were Ps. 26.69.)

More than half of our customer base are now digital buyers. Completed rollout of Juntos+ v. 4.0 in Mexico and Brazil.

FIRST SIX MONTHS HIGHLIGHTS

Volume growth 7.5%

Revenue growth 12.7%

Operating income growth 13.0%

Majority net income growth 19.9%

Earnings per share were Ps. 0.63. (Earnings per unit were Ps. 5.04 and per ADS were Ps. 50.45.)

Ian Craig, Coca-Cola FEMSA's CEO, commented:

"As we close a positive first half of the year, I am encouraged by the progress we are making in implementing a long-term sustainable growth model. For the second quarter, we delivered solid volume growth in Mexico, Central America, and Brazil, achieving double-digit consolidated revenue and operating income growth. We also continued progressing towards becoming our customers' preferred commercial platform, completing the rollout of Juntos+ version 4.0 in Mexico and Brazil, while beginning its implementation in Guatemala, Panama, and Colombia. This version features advanced analytics and a more user-friendly interface. Now more than half of our total customer base are digital buyers.

Last May, our resilience and ability to respond to challenges was put to the test by the severe flooding that impacted the south of Brazil. I want to take a moment to express our heartfelt support to all of the people affected by this flooding and to recognize the leadership and swift actions taken by our team to ensure the wellbeing of our Brazilian collaborators as well as their families and to provide effective community support while also mitigating operational disruptions.

Looking ahead, our priorities for the year remain clear: continue building on the growth momentum of our core business, take Juntos+ to the next level, continue developing our customer-centric culture, and implementing initiatives to foster a sustainable future."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

On May 10, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA announced the suspension of operations at its Porto Alegre plant, resulting from the floods that impacted the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. The Company, working together with FEMSA, The Coca-Cola Company, and the rest of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil, focused its efforts on providing support and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families, as well as providing support to local communities as the top priority. In addition, the Company implemented initiatives to mitigate operating disruptions, such as sourcing finished product from surrounding territories and setting up alternative sales and distribution networks to serve its customers. The Company has now completed site cleaning and is working towards a gradual reopening of this facility.

On July 16, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA paid the second installment of the ordinary dividend approved for Ps. 0.19 per share, for a total cash distribution of Ps. 3,193.26 million.

On July 19, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA and FEMSA announced their inclusion in the FTSE4Good Emerging Markets Latin America Index for the ninth consecutive year. This recognition underscores both companies' sustainability performance.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFUBL | NYSE (ADS), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOFUBL to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The Company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio to more than 272 million consumers. With over 104,000 employees, the company markets and sells approximately 4 billion unit cases through more than 2.1 million points of sale a year. Operating 56 manufacturing plants and 252 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The Company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index MILA Pacific Alliance, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, among others. Its operations encompass certain territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay and, in Venezuela, through an investment in KOF Venezuela. For further information, please visitwww.coca-colafemsa.com

Investor Relations

Jorge Collazo | jorge.collazo@kof.com.mx

Lorena Martin | lorena.martinl@kof.com.mx

Marene Aranzabal | marene.aranzabal@kof.com.mx