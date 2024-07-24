July 24, 2024 | Page 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Monterrey, Mexico, July 24, 2024 - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

• FEMSA: Total Consolidated Revenues grew 12.2% compared to 2Q23. • FEMSA Retail1: Proximity Americas total Revenues increased 8.9% versus 2Q23. • DIGITAL: Spin by OXXO had 7.9 million active users2 representing a 37.0% growth compared to 2Q23 while Spin Premia had 22.8 million active loyalty users2 representing a 44.3% growth compared to 2Q23 and an average tender3 of 36.1%. • COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total volume and revenues grew 7.5% and 13.1%, respectively against 2Q23.

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter 2024

Change vs. comparable period

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from Operations Same-Store Sales 2Q24 YTD24 2Q24 YTD24 2Q24 YTD24 2Q24 YTD24 FEMSA Consolidated 12.2 % 11.6 % 19.1 % 14.9 % 15.8 % 14.9 % Proximity Americas 8.9 % 11.8 % 17.2 % 18.4 % 7.6 % 9.1 % 4.1 % 6.6 % Proximity Europe 5.8 % 7.0 % 8.8 % 9.9 % 41.0 % 82.3 % N.A. N.A. Health (0.4 )% (1.3 )% (0.2 )% (4.4 )% (14.8 )% (28.0 )% (1.1 )% (0.3 )% Fuel 16.2 % 14.7 % 12.5 % 7.8 % 24.1 % 13.1 % 15.9 % 14.6 % Coca-Cola FEMSA 13.1 % 12.7 % 17.2 % 15.0 % 13.8 % 13.0 %

José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

During the second quarter, we continued to see good momentum and strong performance from our core business units. Once again, most of our operations, including the two that contribute most to our results, delivered solid numbers. Proximity Americas saw a deceleration in the pace of same-store sales growth in Mexico against a tough comparison base, due in part to a shift in the timing of Holy Week celebrations, volatile weather, and the restriction of alcohol sales ahead of the national election, but offset by stellar gross margin and solid store expansion. Despite a challenging expense environment, Proximity Americas generated solid growth in operating income. For its part, Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered a remarkable set of numbers showing double-digit increases across its own income statement, driven once again by strong volume and revenue growth in its major markets.

We continued to see good results at Valora and OXXO Gas, with both businesses delivering double-digit growth in operating income. However, at our Health division we again faced competitive headwinds in Mexico offset by a stable performance in Chile and continued solid results in Colombia retail, and we are laser-focused with our plans to change the trajectory in Mexico to bring it in line with the positive dynamics we see elsewhere at FEMSA. Finally, at Digital, we continued to add users and advance towards our ecosystem objectives.

During the quarter, we also made strides on the execution of our capital allocation framework, actively utilizing both the dividend and share buyback levers to return capital to shareholders. And in early July, we received the remaining payments for the divestiture of our stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot, and we signed agreements to divest our refrigeration and foodservice equipment operations, as we continue to act on our stated objectives.

I want to thank our entire team for yet another quarter of excellent effort and results. We are maintaining the push into the second half of the year, confident that we can further maintain our positive momentum.

1 FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

3 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Results are compared to the same period of previous year

FEMSA CONSOLIDATED

2Q24 Financial Summary

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

2Q24 2Q23 Var. Total Revenues 198,745 177,169 12.2 % Gross Profit 82,440 69,204 19.1 % Gross Profit Margin (%) 41.5 39.1 240 bps Income from Operations 17,626 15,216 15.8 % Operating Margin (%) 8.9 8.6 30 bps Adjusted EBITDA2 28,614 24,525 16.7 % EBITDA Margin (%) 14.4 13.8 60 bps Net Income 15,669 8,926 75.5 %

Net Debt ex-KOF1

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

As of June 30, 2024 Ps. US$3 Cash and Investments 131,153 7,182 Financial Debt 68,946 3,776 Lease Liabilities 98,226 5,379 Net debt 36,020 1,972 ND / Adjusted EBITDA 0.64 x -

Total revenues increased 12.2% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23, driven by growth across most of our business units and despite Holy week holidays having occurred in 2Q23 vs. in 2Q24, and volatile weather conditions.

Gross profit increased 19.1%. Gross margin increased 240 basis points, mainly reflecting margin expansions in Proximity Americas, Proximity Europe and Coca-Cola Femsa; and stable margins in FEMSA's Health and Fuel operations.

Income from operations increased 15.8% mainly driven by growth in most of our business units, which was partially offset by a decrease in the Health division. The consolidated operating margin was 8.9% as a percentage of total sales, an expansion of 30 basis points, mainly explained by an expansion in the Proximity Europe division and stable margins in Proximity Americas, Coca-Cola FEMSA, and Fuel operations.

Our effective income tax rate was 29.6% in 2Q24 compared to 28.9% in 2Q23. Our income tax provision was Ps. 6,555 million in 2Q24.

Net consolidated income was Ps. 15,669 million, compared to Ps. 8,926 million in 2Q23, increasing 75.5%, reflecting: i) a non-cash foreign exchange gain of Ps. 6,131 million related to FEMSA's U.S. dollar-denominated cash position and derivative financial instruments positively impacted by the depreciation of the Mexican peso; ii) a non-operating expense of Ps. 137 million compared to an income of Ps. 9,511 million in the 2Q23, mostly reflecting the divestment of FEMSA's minority stake in Jetro and dividends received from Heineken in 2023; iii) a higher interest income of Ps. 4,136 million related to an increase in our cash balance; and iv) a higher interest expense of Ps. 5,599 million, compared to Ps. 2,399 million in 2Q23, reflecting a benefit in the 2Q23 from a one-time gain related to the repurchase of debt.

Net majority income was Ps. 3.52 per FEMSA Unit4 and US$1.93 per FEMSA ADS3.

Net Debt / EBITDA. As of June 30, 2024, the cash and investments were Ps. 131,153 million and total debt was Ps. 167,172 million, resulting in a net debt of Ps. 36,019 million. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio ex-KOF was 0.6x.

Capital expenditures amounted Ps. 11,312 million, 5.7% as a percentage of total sales, and an increase of 35.1% compared to the 2Q23, mainly driven by higher investments in Coca-Cola FEMSA and Proximity Americas on ongoing investment initiatives aimed at organic growth and improving our productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness.

1 ex-KOF: FEMSA Consolidated reported information - Coca-Cola FEMSA Consolidated reported information.

2 Adjusted EBITDA: Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortizations + other non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA ex-KOF: FEMSA Consolidated EBITDA as described above - Coca-Cola FEMSA's Consolidated EBITDA + Dividends received by FEMSA from Coca-Cola FEMSA and other investments.

All Net Debt calculations are shown on an Ex-KOF basis. For a detailed reconciliation of this metric please see table on page 16 of this document.

3 The exchange rate published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for June 30, 2024 was 18.2610 MXN per USD.

4 FEMSA Units consist of FEMSA BD Units and FEMSA B Units. Each FEMSA BD Unit is comprised of one Series B Share, two Series D-B Shares and two Series D-L Shares. Each FEMSA B Unit is comprised of five Series B Shares. The number of FEMSA Units outstanding as of June 30, 2024 was 3,578,226,270, equivalent to the total number of FEMSA Shares outstanding as of the same date, divided by 5.

PROXIMITY AMERICAS OXXO (Mexico & Latam1)

2Q24 Financial Summary

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.) except same-store sales

2Q24 2Q23 Var. Same-store sales (thousands of Ps.) 1,057.8 1,016.4 4.1 % Total Revenues 78,526 72,099 8.9 % Gross Profit 34,627 29,543 17.2 % Gross Profit Margin (%) 44.1 41.0 310 bps Income from Operations 7,757 7,211 7.6 % Income from Operations Margin (%) 9.9 10.0 (10 )bps Adjusted EBITDA 11,781 10,473 12.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 14.7 14.5 20 bps

Net Additions Vs. comparable quarter Store Base As of 2Q24 LTM Same-Store Sales In thousands of Ps. Adjusted EBITDA In millions of Ps.

Total revenues increased 8.9% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23, reflecting 4.1% average same-store sales for the Proximity Americas Division, driven by 4.7% growth in average customer ticket and a decrease of 0.6% in store traffic. These figures reflect a solid performance given that the Holy Week occurred in the 1Q24 vs. 2Q24, a strong comparison base, volatile weather conditions, and the restriction of alcohol sales ahead of the national election. Categories such as water and candy posted positive results, which were partially offset by a negative mix effects with declines in beer and soft drinks. During the quarter, the OXXO store base in Mexico & Latam expanded by 390 units to reach 1,621 total net store additions for the last twelve months. As of June 30, 2024, Proximity Americas had a total of 23,680 OXXO stores. The decline in net additions in the 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 is mainly related to a stronger start of openings this year than usual and does not reflect a change in the total expected openings in Mexico this year.

Gross profit reached 44.1% of total revenues, reflecting a 310-basis points expansion resulting from higher contribution of financial services and an increase in commercial income, as well as revenue growth management initiatives which contributed to better pricing dynamics.

Income from operations represented 9.9% of total revenues, 10 basis points below 2Q23. Operating expenses increased 20.3% to Ps. 26,870 million, mainly reflecting higher operating expenses as we build our platform in South America, an increase in labor expenses across operations, and our ongoing investments to enhance our commercial capabilities such as market segmentation and product assortment.

1 OXXO Latam: OXXO Colombia, Chile and Peru.

PROXIMITY AMERICAS Other formats

Bara1

Total revenues increased by 36.6% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23, driven by an average same-store sales increase of 14.7%, driven by strong performance in groceries and home hygiene categories and the addition of 93 net new Bara stores for the last twelve months. During the quarter, the Bara store base expanded by 15 units reaching a total of 389 Bara stores as of June 30, 2024.

Grupo Nós2

Total revenues of OXXO Brazil in 2Q24 grew 88.9%3 year-over-year. This figure reflects the successful evolution and expansion of the OXXO value proposition in the region which resulted in same-store sales growth of 22.0%3, as well as the addition of 179 net new OXXO stores for the last twelve months. During the quarter, the store base expanded by 14 units. As of June 30, 2024, we had a total of 525 OXXO stores.

1Bara store count and results are not consolidated within the Proximity Americas reported figures.

2OXXO's non-consolidated joint-venture with Raízen in Brazil.

3 In local currency, BRL

PROXIMITY EUROPE Valora

2Q24 Financial Summary

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

2Q24 2Q23 Var. Total Revenues 11,466 10,833 5.8 % Gross Profit 4,964 4,561 8.8 % Gross Profit Margin (%) 43.3 42.1 120 bps Income from Operations 445 316 41.0 % Income from Operations Margin (%) 3.9 2.9 100 bps Adjusted EBITDA 1,666 1,518 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 14.5 14.0 50 bps

Total revenues increased 5.8% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23, reflecting robust performance across all countries. This was primarily driven by strong promotional income, and growth in both the retail sales and B2B business; this was partially offset by adverse weather conditions during the quarter. By the end of the period, Proximity Europe had 2,789 points of sale an increase of 17 points of sale in the last twelve months.

Gross profit reached 43.3% of total revenues, reflecting a 120 basis-point expansion driven by a sustained positive performance in the foodservice category and B2B business, a positive price-mix effect, and higher promotional income.

Income from operations represented 3.9% of total revenues, driven by contributions from the foodservice category and B2B business, and proportional increase of operating expenses to sales. Operating expenses rose by 6.4% to Ps. 4,519 million, primarily due to higher costs of rent and labor.

HEALTH

2Q24 Financial Summary

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.) except same-store sales

2Q24 2Q23 Var. Same-store sales (thousands of Ps.) 1,102.8 1,114.8 (1.1 )% Total Revenues 18,894 18,962 (0.4 )% Gross Profit 5,719 5,728 (0.2 )% Gross Profit Margin (%) 30.3 30.2 10 bps Income from Operations 775 910 (14.8 )% Income from Operations Margin (%) 4.1 4.8 (70 )bps Adjusted EBITDA 1,766 1,934 (8.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 9.3 10.2 (90 )bps

Net Additions Vs. comparable quarter Locations As of 2Q24 LTM Same-Store Sales In thousands of Ps. Adjusted EBITDA In millions of Ps.

Total revenues decreased 0.4% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23, impacted by several factors such a persistent negative competitive environment in Mexico coupled with a decline in Ecuador, these effects were partially offset by revenue growth in Chile and Colombia. During the quarter, the store base increased by 56 units reaching a total of 4,496 locations across our territories, as of June 30, 2024. This figure reflects the addition of 229 net new locations in the last twelve months. Same-store sales decreased by an average of 1.1%, reflecting the trends described above.

Gross profit was 30.3% of total revenues, stable year on year, reflecting higher retail sales in our operation in Colombia, and increased promotional activities in our operations in South America. These was partially offset by lower sales in Mexico and Ecuador.

Income from operations amounted to 4.1% of total revenues, resulting in a decline of 14.8%, which represents a sequential improvement compared to the 40% decline in the 1Q24, mainly explained by income from operations growth in Colombia and stable results in Chile, which were offset by declines in Mexico and Ecuador. Operating expenses increased 2.6% to Ps. 4,954 million, explained by expenses incurred from strategic adjustments to our value proposition in Mexico and the expansion of stores in Colombia, which were partially offset by tight expense control.

FUEL

2Q24 Financial Summary

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.) except same-station sales

2Q24 2Q23 Var. Same-station sales (thousands of Ps.) 8,643.9 7,457.6 15.9 % Total Revenues 16,796 14,455 16.2 % Gross Profit 1,954 1,736 12.5 % Gross Profit Margin (%) 11.6 12.0 (40 )bps Income from Operations 704 567 24.1 % Income from Operations Margin (%) 4.2 3.9 30 bps Adjusted EBITDA 1,026 861 19.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 6.1 6.0 10 bps

Net Additions Vs. comparable quarter Service Station Base As of 2Q24 LTM Same-Station Sales In thousands of Ps. Adjusted EBITDA In millions of Ps.

Total revenues increased 16.2% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23, reflecting a 15.9% average same-station sales increase, driven by 10.0% growth in average volume and 5.4% increase in the average price per liter. These results were driven by a higher volume of retail and institutional sales, coupled with pricing strategies implemented during the quarter. The OXXO Gas retail network had 570 points of sale as of June 30, 2024.

Gross profit was 11.6% of total revenues compared to 12.0% in 2Q23, mainly reflecting our revenue growth management initiatives and higher revenues from our institutional sales.

Income from operations accounted for 4.2% of total revenues. Operating expenses increased 1.9% to Ps. 1,191 million driven by effective expense control and favorable operating leverage.

FEMSA Retail Operations Summary

Currency-neutral terms where applicable

Total Revenue Growth (% vs year ago)

2Q24 Proximity Americas OXXO1 8.9 % Mexico 8.5 % OXXO Latam2 25.3 % Other Proximity Americas formats Bara 36.6 % OXXO Brazil3 88.9 % Proximity Europe4 12.6 % OXXO Gas 17.6 % FEMSA Health5 Chile 5.9 % Colombia (3.3 )% Ecuador (12.5 )% Mexico (5.0 )%

1 OXXO Consolidated figures shown in MXN including currency effects. 2 Includes OXXO Colombia, Chile and Peru. 3 Operated through Grupo Nós, our joint-venture with Raízen. 4 Local currency (CHF). 5 FEMSA Health Include franchised stores in Ecuador.

Total Unit Growth (% vs year ago)

2Q24 Proximity Americas OXXO 7.3 % Mexico 5.9 % OXXO Latam1 52.5 % Other Proximity Americas formats Bara 31.4 % OXXO Brazil2 51.7 % Proximity Europe3 0.6 % OXXO Gas 0.0 % FEMSA Health Chile 3.9 % Colombia 12.1 % Ecuador 1.8 % Mexico 5.1 %

1 Includes OXXO Colombia, Chile and Perú. 2 Operated through Grupo Nós, our joint-venture with Raízen. 3 Includes company owned and franchised units.

Same-Store Sales

2Q24 Proximity Americas OXXO1 4.1 % Mexico 4.2 % OXXO Latam2 0.1 % Other Proximity Americas formats Bara 14,7 % OXXO Brazil3 22.0 % Proximity Europe4 N.A. OXXO Gas 15.9 % FEMSA Health5 Chile 2.3 % Colombia 18.3 % Ecuador (5.3 )% Mexico (4.8 )%

1 OXXO Consolidated figures shown in MXN including currency effects. 2 Includes OXXO Colombia, Chile and Peru. 3 Operated through Grupo Nós, our joint-venture with Raízen. 4 Local currency (CHF). 5 Only includes retail sales. FEMSA Health Include franchised stores in Ecuador.

DIGITAL@FEMSA1

Spin by OXXO

Spin by OXXO acquired 0.9 million users during the quarter to reach 11.8 million total users in 2Q24, compared to 7.6 million users in 2Q23. This represents an increase of 56.2% YoY and a 3.8% compound monthly growth rate. Active users2 represented 66.9% of the total acquired user base representing 37.0% growth and reaching 7.9 million. Total transactions per month increased 13.4%3 during the quarter to reach an average of 57.5 million per month in 2Q24, reflecting an increase in user engagement.

Spin Premia

Spin Premia acquired 3.1 million users during the quarter to reach 47.2 million total users in 2Q24, compared to 32.7 million users in 2Q23. This represents an increase of 44.1% YoY and a 3.1% compound monthly growth rate. Active users4 represented 48.3% of the total acquired user base representing 44.3% growth and reaching 22.8 million. The average tender5 during the quarter was 36.1%.

COCA-COLA FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA's financial results and discussion thereof are incorporated by reference from Coca-Cola FEMSA's press release, which may be accessed by visiting coca-colafemsa.com .

1 Digital@FEMSA's results are included within the Other business segment

2 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.

3 Represents the quarter-over-quarter growth of average monthly transactions.

4 Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

5 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2024

Results are compared to the same period of previous year

FEMSA CONSOLIDATED

Financial Summary for the First Six Months

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

2024 2023 Var. Total Revenues 375,507 336,594 11.6 % Gross Profit 150,779 131,258 14.9 % Gross Profit Margin (%) 40.2 % 39.0 % 120 bps Income from Operations 30,582 26,607 14.9 % Operating Margin (%) 8.1 7.9 20 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 51,919 45,320 14.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 13.8 13.5 30 bps Consolidated Net Income 21,450 59,252 N.S.

Total revenues increased 11.6% reflecting growth across most of our operations.

Gross profit increased 14.9%. Gross margin increased 120 basis points to 40.2% of total revenues, reflecting a gross margin expansion at Proximity Americas, Coca-Cola FEMSA and the Proximity Europe Division. This was partially offset by margin contractions at the Fuel, and Health Divisions.

Income from operations rose by 14.9%. Our consolidated operating margin increased 20 basis points to 8.1% of total revenues, reflecting margin expansion at Proximity Europe, flat margins in Coca-Cola FEMSA and Fuel, partially offset by margin contractions at Health and Proximity Americas.

Our effective income tax rate was 31.9% for the six months of 2024, compared to 29.6% in 2023. Our income tax provision was Ps. 9,936 million for the six months of 2024.

Net consolidated income was Ps. 21,450 million reflecting; i) a challenging comparative base from the first six months of 2023, which included a gain of Ps. 40,606 million from the reclassification of FEMSA's investment in Heineken to discontinued operations; ii) a non-operating expense of Ps. 624 million compared to an income of Ps. 9,471 million in the 2Q23, mostly reflecting the divestment of FEMSA's minority stake in Jetro and dividends received from Heineken in 2023; iii) lower interest income of Ps. 6,837 million compared to Ps. 9,862 million in of 2023 attributable to a gain from the purchase of debt of US$1.7 billion during 2023; and iv) a higher interest expense amounting to Ps. 10,271 million compared to Ps. 5,653 in million reflecting a benefit in the 2023 from a one-time gain related to debt repurchase. This was partially offset by a non-cash foreign exchange gain of Ps. 5,008 million related to FEMSA's U.S. dollar-denominated cash position and financial derivatives positive impacted by the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

Net majority income per FEMSA Unit2 was Ps.4.32 (US$2.37 per ADS).

Capital expenditures amounted to Ps. 18,882 million, an increase of 39.5% compared to 2023, reflecting our store expansion in Proximity Americas and higher investments in core capabilities across our business units.

1 Adjusted EBITDA: Operating Income + Depreciation + Amortizations.

2 FEMSA Units consist of FEMSA BD Units and FEMSA B Units. Each FEMSA BD Unit is comprised of one Series B Share, two Series D-B Shares and two Series D-L Shares. Each FEMSA B Unit is comprised of five Series B Shares. The number of FEMSA Units outstanding as of June 30, 2024 was 3,578,226,270, equivalent to the total number of FEMSA Shares outstanding as of the same date, divided by 5.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

· In preparing our consolidated financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, we identified that certain transactions related to our non-core discontinued operations (Solistica and AlPunto) were incorrectly classified for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and the comparable period in 2023. We have attached to this press release reclassified information for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, that shows the variations from the previously reported information and the 2023 reclassified comparable figures; this can be found on page 23-24. It is important to highlight that these corrections do not impact the consolidated net profit of the Company in either period or the results of the business units which are reported individually for those periods.

No reclassification is required in our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the information included in this press release for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2024 reflects the correct classification.

· On June 10, 2024, FEMSA announced that it has entered into a new derivative instrument in the form of an accelerated share repurchase transaction ("ASR") to repurchase the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). Under the terms of this new ASR, FEMSA has agreed to repurchase up to USD $600 million of its ADSs. The total number of ADSs ultimately repurchased under this ASR will be based on the daily volume-weighted average price of the Company's ADSs during the term of the ASR and subject to certain limitations. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed, at the latest, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the Company announces the completion of the ASR announced in March 2024, with the final delivery of the shares repurchased thereunder made on May 28, 2024. The Company repurchased a total of approximately 3.2 million ADSs at an average price of USD $123.27 per ADS, for a total amount of USD $400 million.

· On July 1, 2024, FEMSA received all remaining amounts related to the divestment of our stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot corresponding to USD $945 million.

· On July 8, 2024, FEMSA announced that on June 4, 2024, it made a partial buyback offer in international markets (the "Repurchase Offer"), with respect to debt securities denominated in United States dollars, issued previously by FEMSA, through which it agreed to repurchase debt securities due 2050 for a principal amount of US$ 206.7 million. The settlement of the buyback was carried out on June 20, 2024, and simultaneously FEMSA canceled the total amount of securities repurchase.

· On July 17, 2024, FEMSA announced it has reached a definitive agreement with Mill Point Capital LLC, a US based private equity firm, to divest FEMSA's refrigeration and foodservice equipment operations, Imbera and Torrey, for a total amount of $8,000 million pesos (approximately USD $450 million), on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

This transaction represents an additional step in the continued execution of the FEMSA Forward plan that was communicated in February of 2023. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and is expected to close by the end of the year.

ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Digital@FEMSA, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index: S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.

The translations of Mexican pesos into US dollars are included solely for the convenience of the reader, using the noon buying rate for Mexican pesos as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 30, 2024, which was 18.2610 Mexican pesos per US dollar.

FEMSA - Consolidated Income Statement

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

For the second quarter of: For the six months of: 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. Total revenues 198,745 100.0 177,169 100.0 12.2 375,507 100.0 336,594 100.0 11.6 Cost of sales 116,305 58.5 107,965 60.9 7.7 224,728 59.8 205,336 61.0 9.4 Gross profit 82,440 41.5 69,204 39.1 19.1 150,779 40.2 131,258 39.0 14.9 Administrative expenses 9,476 4.8 9,104 5.1 4.1 17,840 4.8 15,770 4.7 13.1 Selling expenses 55,170 27.8 44,224 25.0 24.7 101,969 27.2 88,369 26.3 15.4 Other operating expenses (income), net (1) 168 0.1 660 0.4 (74.6 ) 388 0.1 512 0.2 (24.1 ) Income from operations (2) 17,626 8.9 15,216 8.6 15.8 30,582 8.1 26,607 7.9 14.9 Other non-operating expenses (income) 137 (9,511 ) (101.4 ) 624 (9,471 ) (106.6 ) Interest expense 5,599 2,399 133.4 10,271 5,653 81.7 Interest income 4,136 1,546 167.4 6,837 9,862 (30.7 ) Interest expense, net 1,463 852 71.7 3,434 (4,209 ) (181.6 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (6,131 ) 6,527 (193.9 ) (5,008 ) 9,183 (154.5 ) Other financial expenses (income), net 47 (303 ) (115.4 ) 337 8 N.S. Financing expenses, net (4,621 ) 7,077 (165.3 ) (1,237 ) 4,982 (124.8 ) Income before income tax and participation in associates results 22,109 17,649 25.3 31,195 31,096 0.3 Income tax 6,555 5,109 28.3 9,936 9,190 8.1 Participation in associates results (3) (300 ) (228 ) 31.7 (334 ) (424 ) (21.4 ) Continued Operations net income (Loss) 15,255 12,372 23.3 20,925 21,486 (2.6 ) Discontinued Operations net income (Loss) 414 (3,446 ) (112.0 ) 525 37,766 (98.6 ) Consolidated net income (Loss) 15,669 8,926 75.5 21,450 59,252 (63.8 ) Net majority income 12,590 6,164 104.3 15,457 54,239 (71.5 ) Net minority income 3,078 2,762 11.5 293 5,013 (94.2 )

Operative Cash Flow & CAPEX 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. Income from operations 17,626 8.9 15,216 8.6 15.8 30,582 8.1 26,607 7.9 14.9 Depreciation 7,981 4.0 7,663 4.3 4.1 15,870 4.2 15,286 4.5 3.8 Amortization & other non-cash charges 3,008 1.5 1,646 0.9 82.7 5,466 1.5 3,427 1.0 59.5 Adjusted EBITDA 28,614 14.4 24,525 13.8 16.7 51,919 13.8 45,320 13.5 14.6 CAPEX 11,312 5.7 8,375 35.1 18,882 13,531 39.5

(1) Other operating expenses (income), net = other operating expenses (income) +(-) equity method from operated associates.

(2) Income from operations = gross profit - administrative and selling expenses - other operating expenses (income), net.

(3) Mainly represents the results of our joint-venture with Raízen, Grupo Nós, net of taxes.

FEMSA - Consolidated Balance Sheet

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

ASSETS Jun-24 Dec-23 % Inc. Cash and cash equivalents 121,429 165,112 (26.5 ) Investments 47,995 26,728 79.6 Accounts receivable 39,744 38,863 2.3 Inventories 57,769 58,222 (0.8 ) Other current assets 55,962 41,415 35.1 Current Assets Available for sale 28,373 25,819 9.9 Total current assets 351,272 356,159 (1.4 ) Investments in shares 27,449 26,247 4.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 150,440 141,530 6.3 Right of use 91,340 87,941 3.9 Intangible assets (1) 142,293 143,218 (0.6 ) Other assets 57,623 50,761 13.5 TOTAL ASSETS 820,417 805,856 1.8

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Jun-24 Dec-23 % Inc. Bank loans 2,898 2,453 18.1 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,058 8,955 (65.9 ) Interest payable 1,578 1,677 (5.9 ) Current maturities of long-term leases 12,784 12,236 4.5 Operating liabilities 171,260 148,447 15.4 Short term liabilities available for sale 12,848 11,569 11.1 Total current liabilities 204,425 185,337 10.3 Long-term debt (2) 131,542 125,417 4.9 Long-term leases 87,581 83,838 4.5 Laboral obligations 7,554 6,920 9.2 Other liabilities 24,054 25,975 (7.4 ) Total liabilities 455,156 427,487 6.5 Total stockholders' equity 365,261 378,369 (3.5 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLERS' EQUITY 820,417 805,856 1.8

June 30, 2024 DEBT MIX (2) % of Total Average

Rate Denominated in: Mexican pesos 54.2 % 9.1 % U.S. Dollars 26.8 % 3.4 % Euros 7.1 % 2.6 % Swiss Francs 0.0 % 0.0 % Colombian pesos 0.7 % 6.3 % Argentine pesos 0.3 % 50.8 % Brazilian reais 10.0 % 9.2 % Chilean pesos 1.0 % 7.0 % Total debt 100.0 % 7.2 % Fixed rate (2) 82.9 % Variable rate (2) 17.1 %

DEBT MATURITY PROFILE 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029+ % of Total Debt 3.7 % 2.0 % 9.3 % 7.0 % 11.7 % 66.4 %

(1) Includes mainly the intangible assets generated by acquisitions.

(2) Includes the effect of derivative financial instruments on long-term debt.

Net Debt & Adjusted EBITDA ex-KOF

Amounts expressed in millions of US Dollars (US.)

Twelve months ended June 30, 2024 Reported Adj. EBITDA Adjustments Adj. EBITDA Ex-KOF3 Proximity Americas & Europe 2,667 - 2,667 Fuel 213 - 213 Health Division 414 - 414 Envoy Solutions - - - Coca-Cola FEMSA1 2,785 (2,785 ) - Other2 (405 ) - (405 ) FEMSA Consolidated 5,674 (2,785 ) 2,889 Dividends Received3 - 174 174 FEMSA Consolidated ex-KOF 5,674 (2,611 ) 3,063

As of June 30, 2024 Reported Adjustments Ex-KOF Cash & Equivalents 7,182 - 7,182 Coca-Cola FEMSA Cash & Equivalents 2,096 (2,096 ) - Cash & Equivalents 9,278 (2,096 ) 7,182 Financial Debt4 3,776 - 3,776 Coca-Cola FEMSA Financial Debt 3,754 (3,754 ) - Lease Liabilities 5,379 - 5,379 Coca-Cola FEMSA Lease Liabilities 117 (117 ) - Debt 13,026 (3,871 ) 9,155 FEMSA Net Debt 3,748 (1,775 ) 1,972

Translated to USD for readers' convenience using the exchange rate published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for June 30, 2024 which was 18.2610 MXN per USD.

1 Coca-Cola FEMSA adjustment represents 100% of its LTM EBITDA.

2 Includes FEMSA Other Businesses (including Bara and Digital@FEMSA), FEMSA corporate expenses and the effects of consolidation adjustments

3 Reflects cash dividends received from Coca-Cola FEMSA for approximately US$164 mm and EUR$8 mm during the last twelve months.

4 Includes EUR€ 500.0 mm in notes convertible to Heineken Holding N.V. shares.

Proximity Americas - Results of Operations

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

For the second quarter of: For the six months of: 2024 % of rev. 2023 % of rev. % Var. 2024 % of rev. 2023 % of rev. % Var. Total revenues 78,526 100.0 72,099 100.0 8.9 148,611 100.0 132,970 100.0 11.8 Cost of sales 43,898 55.9 42,556 59.0 3.2 84,562 56.9 78,881 59.3 7.2 Gross profit 34,627 44.1 29,543 41.0 17.2 64,049 43.1 54,089 40.7 18.4 Administrative expenses 1,916 2.4 1,650 2.3 16.1 3,439 2.3 2,770 2.1 24.2 Selling expenses 24,857 31.7 20,632 28.6 20.5 47,687 32.1 39,577 29.8 20.5 Other operating expenses (income), net 97 0.1 50 0.1 94.6 188 0.1 70 0.1 167.9 Income from operations 7,757 9.9 7,211 10.0 7.6 12,735 8.6 11,672 8.8 9.1 Depreciation 2,989 4.1 3,033 4.2 (1.5 ) 5,882 4.2 6,055 4.6 (2.9 ) Amortization & other non-cash charges 1,036 0.8 229 0.3 N.S. 1,893 0.8 443 0.3 N.S. Adjusted EBITDA 11,781 14.7 10,473 14.5 12.5 20,510 13.6 18,170 13.7 12.9 CAPEX 4,749 3,258 45.8 8,020 5,606 43.0 Information of OXXO Stores Total stores 23,680 22,059 7.3 Stores Mexico 22,658 21,389 5.9 Stores South America 1,022 670 52.5 Net new convenience stores: vs. Last quarter 390 444 (12.2 ) Year-to-date 814 601 35.4 Last-twelve-months 1,621 1,391 16.5 Same-store data: (1) Sales (thousands of pesos) 1,057.8 1,016.4 4.1 1,009.3 946.4 6.6 Traffic (thousands of transactions) 18.8 19.0 (0.6 ) 18.2 18.1 0.7 Ticket (pesos) 56.1 53.6 4.7 55.5 52.4 5.9

(1) Monthly average information per store, considering same stores with more than twelve months of operations, income from services are included.

Proximity Europe - Results of Operations

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

For the second quarter of: For the six months of: 2024 % of rev. 2023 % of rev. % Var. 2024 % of rev. 2023 % of rev. % Var. Total revenues 11,466 100.0 10,833 100.0 5.8 22,405 100.0 20,944 100.0 7.0 Cost of sales 6,502 56.7 6,272 57.9 3.7 12,711 56.7 12,120 57.9 4.9 Gross profit 4,964 43.3 4,561 42.1 8.8 9,694 43.3 8,824 42.1 9.9 Administrative expenses 826 7.2 768 7.1 7.6 1,675 7.5 1,520 7.3 10.2 Selling expenses 3,700 32.3 3,503 32.3 5.6 7,220 32.2 6,897 32.9 4.7 Other operating expenses (income), net (8 ) (0.1 ) (26 ) (0.2 ) (70.9 ) (34 ) (0.2 ) (50 ) (0.2 ) (32.6 ) Income from operations 445 3.9 316 2.9 41.0 833 3.7 457 2.2 82.3 Depreciation 1,108 9.7 1,071 9.9 3.5 1,108 4.9 2,182 10.4 (49.2 ) Amortization & other non-cash charges 112 1.0 131 1.2 (14.2 ) 1,395 6.2 207 1.0 N.S. Adjusted EBITDA 1,666 14.5 1,518 14.0 9.7 3,336 14.9 2,846 13.6 17.2 CAPEX 288 80 N.S. 669 275 143.3

Health - Results of Operations

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

For the second quarter of: For the six months of: 2024 % of rev. 2023 % of rev. % Var. 2024 % of rev. 2023 % of rev. % Var. Total revenues 18,894 100.0 18,962 100.0 (0.4 ) 37,048 100.0 37,536 100.0 (1.3 ) Cost of sales 13,175 69.7 13,234 69.8 (0.4 ) 26,103 70.5 26,090 69.5 0.1 Gross profit 5,719 30.3 5,728 30.2 (0.2 ) 10,945 29.5 11,446 30.5 (4.4 ) Administrative expenses 1,181 6.2 765 4.0 54.3 2,125 5.7 1,469 3.9 44.7 Selling expenses 3,773 20.0 4,011 21.2 (5.9 ) 7,442 20.1 8,032 21.4 (7.3 ) Other operating expenses (income), net (10 ) (0.1 ) 42 0.2 (123.6 ) 1 0.0 33 0.1 (96.2 ) Income from operations 775 4.1 910 4.8 (14.8 ) 1,376 3.7 1,912 5.1 (28.0 ) Depreciation 720 3.8 767 4.0 (6.1 ) 1,532 4.1 1,550 4.1 (1.2 ) Amortization & other non-cash charges 270 1.4 257 1.4 5.2 536 1.4 500 1.3 7.3 Adjusted EBITDA 1,766 9.3 1,934 10.2 (8.7 ) 3,445 9.3 3,962 10.6 (13.1 ) CAPEX 391 385 1.5 559 618 (9.5 ) Information of Stores Total stores 4,496 4,267 5.4 Stores Mexico 1,743 1,659 5.1 Stores South America 2,753 2,608 5.6 Net new stores: vs. Last quarter 56 81 (30.9 ) Year-to-date 22 161 (86.3 ) Last-twelve-months 229 369 (37.9 ) Same-store data: (1) Sales (thousands of pesos) 1,102.8 1,114.8 (1.1 ) 1,099.8 1,103.1 (0.3 )

(1) Monthly average information per location, considering same locations with more than twelve months of all the operations of the Health Division.

Fuel - Results of Operations

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

For the second quarter of: For the six months of: 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. Total revenues 16,796 100.0 14,455 100.0 16.2 31,652 100.0 27,595 100.0 14.7 Cost of sales 14,842 88.4 12,719 88.0 16.7 28,018 88.5 24,224 87.8 15.7 Gross profit 1,954 11.6 1,736 12.0 12.5 3,634 11.5 3,371 12.2 7.8 Administrative expenses 53 0.3 68 0.5 (22.7 ) 128 0.4 129 0.5 (0.7 ) Selling expenses 1,143 6.8 1,101 7.6 3.9 2,259 7.1 2,151 7.8 5.0 Other operating expenses (income), net (5 ) (0.0 ) - - N.S. (17 ) (0.1 ) - - N.S. Income from operations 704 4.2 567 3.9 24.1 1,234 3.9 1,091 4.0 13.1 Depreciation 249 1.5 281 1.9 (11.5 ) 194 0.6 559 2.0 (65.2 ) Amortization & other non-cash charges 74 0.4 13 0.1 N.S. 438 1.4 30 0.1 N.S. Adjusted EBITDA 1,026 6.1 861 6.0 19.2 1,866 5.9 1,680 6.1 11.1 CAPEX 86 0.5 44 97.5 94 0.3 68 38.9 Information of OXXO GAS Service Stations Total stores 570 570 - Net new convenience stores: vs. Last quarter 0 0 - Year-to-date (1 ) 2 N.S Last-twelve-months 0 1 N.S Volume (millions of liters) total stations 661 616 7.3 Same-store data: (1) Sales (thousands of pesos) 8,643.9 7,457.6 15.9 8,218.5 7,169.2 14.6 Traffic (thousands of liters) 396.5 360.4 10.0 382.2 348.1 9.8 Average price per liter 21.8 20.7 5.4 21.5 20.6 4.4

(1) Monthly average information per station, considering same stations with more than twelve months of operations.

Coca-Cola FEMSA - Results of Operations

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

For the second quarter of: For the six months of: 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. Total revenues 69,456 100.0 61,428 100.0 13.1 133,685 100.0 118,641 100.0 12.7 Cost of sales 37,495 54.0 34,161 55.6 9.8 73,124 54.7 65,985 55.6 10.8 Gross profit 31,961 46.0 27,267 44.4 17.2 60,561 45.3 52,657 44.4 15.0 Administrative expenses 3,538 5.1 3,521 5.7 0.5 6,703 5.0 6,591 5.6 1.7 Selling expenses 18,096 26.1 15,274 24.9 18.5 34,735 26.0 29,979 25.3 15.9 Other operating expenses (income), net 595 0.9 (89 ) (0.1 ) N.S. 742 0.6 (182 ) (0.2 ) N.S. Income from operations 9,746 14.0 8,562 13.9 13.8 18,380 13.7 16,269 13.7 13.0 Depreciation 2,657 3.8 2,403 3.9 10.6 5,219 3.9 4,717 4.0 10.6 Amortization & other non-cash charges 1,519 2.2 473 0.8 N.S. 2,349 1.8 944 0.8 148.9 Adjusted EBITDA 13,922 20.0 11,439 18.6 21.7 25,949 19.4 21,930 18.5 18.3 CAPEX 5,410 4,243 27.5 8,733 6,749 29.4 Sales Volumes (Millions of unit cases) Mexico and Central America 695.6 63.5 643.3 63.1 8.1 1,275.4 60.6 1,180.7 60.3 8.0 South America 130.8 11.9 135.3 13.3 (3.3 ) 271.4 12.9 276.6 14.1 (1.9 ) Brazil 269.4 24.6 240.4 23.6 12.1 557.6 26.5 501.3 25.6 11.2 Total 1,095.8 100.0 1,018.9 100.0 7.5 2,104.4 100.0 1,958.5 100.0 7.5

FEMSA Macroeconomic Information

Inflation End-of-period Exchange Rates 2Q 2024 LTM (1) Jun-24 Jun-24 Jun-23 Per USD Per MXN Per USD Per MXN Mexico 0.46 % 4.78 % 18.38 1.0000 17.07 1.0000 Colombia 0.65 % 3.96 % 4,148.04 0.0044 4,191.28 0.0041 Brazil 0.70 % 2.46 % 5.56 3.3059 4.82 3.5425 Argentina 6.29 % 80.30 % 912.00 0.0202 256.70 0.0665 Chile 0.74 % 3.88 % 944.34 0.0195 801.66 0.0213 Euro Zone 0.26 % 2.05 % 0.93 19.6711 0.91 18.7056

FEMSA - Consolidated Income Statement

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

As Reported Adjusted 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. Total revenues 178,204 100.0 160,107 100.0 11.3 176,334 100.0 159,630 100.0 10.5 Cost of sales 107,980 60.6 96,781 60.4 11.6 108,157 61.3 97,599 61.1 10.8 Gross profit 70,224 39.4 63,326 39.6 10.9 68,178 38.7 62,031 38.9 9.9 Administrative expenses 8,419 4.7 6,636 4.1 26.9 8,348 4.7 6,728 4.2 24.1 Selling expenses 46,773 26.2 44,034 27.5 6.2 46,678 26.5 44,033 27.7 6.0 Other operating expenses (income), net (1) 265 0.1 (256 ) (0.2 ) (203.5 ) 216 0.1 (256 ) (0.2 ) (184.6 ) Income from operations (2) 14,767 8.3 12,912 8.1 14.4 12,935 7.3 11,526 7.2 12.2 Other non-operating expenses (income) 2,426 307 690.2 487 228 113.6 Interest expense 4,716 3,574 32.0 4,655 3,268 42.5 Interest income 2,845 8,500 (66.5 ) 2,694 8,331 (67.7 ) Interest expense, net 1,871 (4,926 ) (138.0 ) 1,961 (5,062 ) (138.7 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,104 2,547 (56.7 ) 1,125 2,655 (57.6 ) Other financial expenses (income), net 291 315 (7.6 ) 291 316 (7.9 ) Financing expenses, net 3,266 (2,066 ) (258.1 ) 3,376 (2,095 ) (261.2 ) Income before income tax and participation in associates results 9,073 14,671 (38.2 ) 9,072 13,393 (32.3 ) Income tax 3,267 4,205 (22.3 ) 3,267 4,081 (20.0 ) Participation in associates results (3) (33 ) (211 ) (84.4 ) (33 ) (195 ) (83.1 ) Continued Operations net income (Loss) 5,774 11,041 (47.7 ) 5,774 9,117 (36.7 ) Discontinued Operations net income (Loss) 110 39,288 (99.7 ) 110 41,212 (99.7 ) Consolidated net income (Loss) 5,884 50,329 (88.3 ) 5,884 50,329 (88.3 ) Net majority income 2,931 48,078 (93.9 ) 2,931 48,078 (93.9 ) Net minority income 2,953 2,251 31.2 2,953 2,251 31.2 Operative Cash Flow & CAPEX 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. 2024 %

of rev. 2023 %

of rev. % Var. Income from operations 14,767 8.3 12,912 8.1 14.4 12,935 7.3 11,526 7.2 12.2 Depreciation 7,868 4.4 7,757 4.8 1.4 7,868 4.5 7,757 4.9 1.4 Amortization & other non-cash charges 2,415 1.4 1,042 0.7 131.7 2,415 1.4 1,042 0.7 131.7 Adjusted EBITDA 25,049 14.1 21,712 13.6 15.4 23,217 13.2 20,326 12.7 14.2 CAPEX 7,371 5,080 45.1 7,371 5,080 45.1

(1) Other operating expenses (income), net = other operating expenses (income) +(-) equity method from operated associates.

(2) Income from operations = gross profit - administrative and selling expenses - other operating expenses (income), net.

(3) Mainly represents the results of our joint-venture with Raízen, Grupo Nós, net of taxes.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Results are compared to the same period of previous year

Reported Financial Summary for the First Quarter 2024

Change vs. comparable period

Total

Revenues Gross Profit Income from

Operations Same-Store

Sales 1Q24 1Q24 1Q24 1Q24 FEMSA Consolidated 11.3 % 10.9 % 14.4 % Proximity Americas 15.1 % 19.9 % 11.5 % 9.7 % Proximity Europe 8.2 % 11.0 % 175.0 % N.A. Health (2.3 )% (8.6 )% (40.0 )% (0.1 )% Fuel 13.9 % 6.4 % 1.4 % 6.9 % Coca-Cola FEMSA 11.2 % 11.7 % 11.6 %

Adjusted Financial Summary for the First Quarter 2024

Change vs. comparable period

Total

Revenues Gross Profit Income from

Operations Same-Store

Sales 1Q24 1Q24 1Q24 1Q24 FEMSA Consolidated 10.5 % 9.9 % 12.2 % Proximity Americas 15.1 % 19.9 % 11.5 % 9.7 % Proximity Europe 8.2 % 11.0 % 175.0 % N.A. Health (2.3 )% (8.6 )% (40.0 )% (0.1 )% Fuel 13.9 % 6.4 % 1.4 % 6.9 % Coca-Cola FEMSA 11.2 % 11.7 % 11.6 %

Reported 1Q24 Financial Summary

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

1Q24 1Q23 Var. Total Revenues 178,204 160,107 11.3 % Income from Operations 14,767 12,912 14.4 % Operating Margin (%) 8.3 8.1 20 bps Adjusted EBITDA3 25,049 21,712 15.4 % EBITDA Margin (%) 14.1 13.6 50 bps Net Income 5,884 50,329 N.S.

Adjusted 1Q24 Financial Summary

Amounts expressed in millions of Mexican Pesos (Ps.)

1Q24 1Q23 Var. Total Revenues 176,334 159,630 10.5 % Income from Operations 12,935 11,526 12.2 % Operating Margin (%) 7.3 7.2 10 bps Adjusted EBITDA3 23,217 20,326 14.2 % EBITDA Margin (%) 13.2 12.7 50 bps Net Income 5,884 50,329 N.S.

Mexico City, July 19, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: KOFUBL, NYSE: KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA", "KOF" or the "Company"), the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume, announces results for the second quarter of 2024.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

• Volume growth 7.5%

• Revenue growth 13.1%

• Operating income growth 13.8%

• Majority net income growth 13.8%

• Earnings per share1 were Ps. 0.33. (Earnings per unit were Ps. 2.67 and per ADS were Ps. 26.69.)

• More than half of our customer base are now digital buyers. Completed rollout of Juntos+ v. 4.0 in Mexico and Brazil

FIRST SIX MONTHS HIGHLIGHTS

• Volume growth 7.5%

• Revenue growth 12.7%

• Operating income growth 13.0%

• Majority net income growth 19.9%

• Earnings per share1 were Ps. 0.63. (Earnings per unit were Ps. 5.04 and per ADS were Ps. 50.45.)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Change vs. same period of last year

Total Revenues Gross Profit Operating Income Majority Net Income 2Q24 YTD 2024 2Q24 YTD 2024 2Q24 YTD 2024 2Q24 YTD 2024 Consolidated 13.1 % 12.7 % 17.2 % 15.0 % 13.8 % 13.0 % 13.8 % 19.9 % As Reported Mexico & Central America 15.3 % 14.0 % 17.8 % 15.3 % 12.0 % 12.6 % South America 9.2 % 10.5 % 16.0 % 14.5 % 19.6 % 13.9 % Consolidated 17.9 % 18.0 % 22.0 % 20.4 % 17.5 % 18.1 % Comparable (2) Mexico & Central America 15.6 % 14.9 % 18.1 % 16.1 % 12.3 % 13.5 % South America 22.3 % 23.3 % 31.4 % 29.7 % 36.3 % 30.7 %

Ian Craig, Coca-Cola FEMSA's CEO, commented:

"As we close a positive first half of the year, I am encouraged by the progress we are making in implementing a long-term sustainable growth model. For the second quarter, we delivered solid volume growth in Mexico, Central America, and Brazil, achieving double-digit consolidated revenue and operating income growth. We also continued progressing towards becoming our customers' preferred commercial platform, completing the rollout of Juntos+ version 4.0 in Mexico and Brazil, while beginning its implementation in Guatemala, Panama, and Colombia. This version features advanced analytics and a more user-friendly interface. Now more than half of our total customer base are digital buyers.

Last May, our resilience and ability to respond to challenges was put to the test by the severe flooding that impacted the south of Brazil. I want to take a moment to express our heartfelt support to all of the people affected by this flooding and to recognize the leadership and swift actions taken by our team to ensure the wellbeing of our Brazilian collaborators as well as their families and to provide effective community support while also mitigating operational disruptions.

Looking ahead, our priorities for the year remain clear: continue building on the growth momentum of our core business, take Juntos+ to the next level, continue developing our customer-centric culture, and implementing initiatives to foster a sustainable future."

(1) Quarterly earnings / outstanding shares. Earnings per share (EPS) were calculated using 16,806.7 million shares outstanding. For the convenience of the reader, as a KOFUBL Unit is comprised of 8 shares (3 Series B shares and 5 Series L shares), earnings per unit are equal to EPS multiplied by 8. Each ADS represents 10 KOFUBL Units. (2) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

• On May 10, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA announced the suspension of operations at its Porto Alegre plant, resulting from the floods that impacted the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. The Company, working together with FEMSA, The Coca-Cola Company, and the rest of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil, focused its efforts on providing support and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families, as well as providing support to local communities as the top priority. In addition, the Company implemented initiatives to mitigate operating disruptions, such as sourcing finished product from surrounding territories and setting up alternative sales and distribution networks to serve its customers. The Company has now completed site cleaning and is working towards a gradual reopening of this facility.

• On July 16, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA paid the second installment of the ordinary dividend approved for Ps. 0.19 per share, for a total cash distribution of Ps. 3,193.26 million.

• On July 19, 2024, Coca-Cola FEMSA and FEMSA announced their inclusion in the FTSE4Good Emerging Markets Latin America Index for the ninth consecutive year. This recognition underscores both companies' sustainability performance.

CONSOLIDATED SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

CONSOLIDATED SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

As Reported Comparable (1) Expressed in millions of Mexican pesos 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Δ% Δ% Total revenues 69,456 61,428 13.1 % 17.9 % Gross profit 31,961 27,267 17.2 % 22.0 % Operating income 9,746 8,562 13.8 % 17.5 % Adj. EBITDA (2) 13,922 11,439 21.7 % 27.0 %

Volume increased 7.5% to 1,095.8 million unit cases, driven by volume growth in most of our territories, including a strong performance in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, and our Central America South territories, partially offset by a decrease in Argentina and Uruguay.

Total revenues increased 13.1% to Ps. 69,456 million. This increase was driven mainly by solid volume growth, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation effects of most of our operating currencies into Mexican Pesos. Excluding currency translation effects, total revenues increased 17.9%.

Gross profit increased 17.2% to Ps. 31,961 million, and gross margin increased 160 basis points to 46.0%. This expansion was driven mainly by our top-line growth, coupled with favorable packaging costs and favorable hedging initiatives. These effects were partially offset by higher sweetener costs across our territories and the depreciation of the Argentine Peso. Excluding currency translation effects, gross profit increased 22.0%

Operating income increased 13.8% to Ps. 9,746 million, and operating margin increased 10 basis points to 14.0%. This resilient margin performance was driven mainly by operating leverage and operating expense efficiencies, offsetting a non-cash operating foreign exchange loss driven by the depreciation of the Mexican Peso, increases in operating expenses such as labor, freight, and maintenance, and non-recurring expenses related to the flooding in the South of Brazil. Excluding currency translation effects, operating income increased 17.5%.

(1) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance. (2) Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation + amortization & other operating non-cash charges.

Comprehensive financing result recorded an expense of Ps. 885 million, compared to an expense of Ps. 1,377 million in the previous year. This decrease was driven mainly by a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 177 million as compared to a loss of Ps. 437 million, as our net cash exposure in U.S. dollars was positively impacted by the depreciation of the Mexican Peso and the Brazilian Real.

In addition, we recognized a gain of Ps. 61 million in financial instruments as compared to a loss of Ps. 68 million as compared to the same period of the previous year related to an increase in the long-term interest rates in Brazil.

These effects were partially offset by higher interest expenses, net, of Ps. 1,157 million as compared to Ps. 935 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly as a result of (i) lower interest income, and (ii) a slight increase in our interest expense.

Additionally, we recorded a lower gain in monetary positions in inflationary subsidiaries as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Income tax as a percentage of income before taxes was 34.9% as compared to 27.2% during the same period of 2023. This increase was driven mainly by inflationary effects, deferred taxes, and the recognition of a one-time effect related to previous acquisitions in Brazil.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the company was Ps. 5,608 million as compared to Ps. 4,926 million during the same period of the previous year. This increase was driven mainly by operating income growth and a decrease in our comprehensive financing result that was partially offset by an increase in our effective tax rate. Earnings per share1 were Ps. 0.33 (Earnings per unit were Ps. 2.67 and per ADS were Ps. 26.69.).

(1) Quarterly earnings / outstanding shares. Earnings per share (EPS) were calculated using 16,806.7 million shares outstanding. For the convenience of the reader, as a KOFUBL Unit is comprised of 8 shares (3 Series B shares and 5 Series L shares), earnings per unit are equal to EPS multiplied by 8. Each ADS represents 10 KOFUBL Units.

CONSOLIDATED FIRST six months RESULTS

CONSOLIDATED FIRST SIX MONTHS RESULTS

As Reported Comparable (1) Expressed in millions of Mexican pesos YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Δ% Δ% Total revenues 133,685 118,641 12.7 % 18.0 % Gross profit 60,561 52,657 15.0 % 20.4 % Operating income 18,380 16,269 13.0 % 18.1 % Adj. EBITDA (2) 25,949 21,930 18.3 % 24.6 %

Volume increased 7.5% to 2,104.4 million unit cases, driven by volume growth in most of our territories, including a strong performance in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, and our Central America South territories, partially offset by a decrease in Argentina and Uruguay.

Total revenues increased 12.7% to Ps. 133,685 million. This increase was driven mainly by solid volume growth, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation effects of most of our operating currencies into Mexican Pesos. Excluding currency translation effects, total revenues increased 18.0%.

Gross profit increased 15.0% to Ps. 60,561 million, and gross margin expanded 90 basis points to 45.3%. This gross profit increase was driven mainly by our top-line growth, coupled with favorable packaging costs and hedging initiatives. These effects were partially offset by higher sweetener costs across our territories and the depreciation of the Argentine Peso. Excluding currency translation effects, gross profit increased 20.4%.

Operating income increased 13.0% to Ps. 18,380 million, and operating margin remained flat at 13.7%. This stable margin performance was driven by i) increases in operating expenses such as labor, freight, and maintenance, ii) a tough comparison base that included a non-cash operating foreign exchange gain in Mexico, as compared to a loss during the second quarter of this year, and iii) non-recurring expenses related to the flooding in the South of Brazil. These effects were offset by top-line growth and operating expense efficiencies. Excluding currency translation effects, operating income increased 18.1%.

(1) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance. (2) Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation + amortization & other operating non-cash charges.

Comprehensive financing result recorded an expense of Ps. 2,080 million, compared to an expense of Ps. 2,774 million in the previous year. This decrease is explained mainly by a foreign exchange gain of Ps. 204 million as compared to a loss of Ps. 1,066 million, as our net cash exposure in U.S. dollars was positively impacted by the depreciation of the Mexican Peso and the Brazilian Real during the first six months of 2024.

Additionally, we recorded a gain of Ps. 15 million in financial instruments as compared to a loss of Ps. 15 million as compared to the same period of the previous year.

In addition, we recognized an interest expense of Ps. 3,648 million as compared to an expense of Ps. 3,678 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly as a result of a lower interest expense related to the maturity of a Mexican Peso denominated bond, partially offset by new financing in Mexico and Argentina.

These effects were partially offset by a lower interest income of Ps. 1,307 million as compared to Ps. 1,866 million during the same period of the previous year, mainly as a result of a decrease in interest rates in Brazil and Mexico. Additionally, we recorded a lower gain in monetary positions in inflationary subsidiaries of Ps. 42 million, as compared to a gain of Ps. 120 million during the same period of the previous year.

Income tax as a percentage of income before taxes was 32.9% as compared to 29.6% during the same period of 2023. This increase was driven mainly by inflationary effects and deferred taxes.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the company increased 19.8% to reach Ps. 10,598 million during the first six months of 2024, as compared to Ps. 8,837 million during the same period of the previous year. This increase was driven mainly by operating income growth, coupled with a decrease in our comprehensive financing result. Earnings per share1 were Ps. 0.63 (Earnings per unit were Ps. 5.04 and per ADS were Ps. 50.45.).

(1) Quarterly earnings / outstanding shares. Earnings per share (EPS) were calculated using 16,806.7 million shares outstanding. For the convenience of the reader, as a KOFUBL Unit is comprised of 8 shares (3 Series B shares and 5 Series L shares), earnings per unit are equal to EPS multiplied by 8. Each ADS represents 10 KOFUBL Units.

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA DIVISION SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

(Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, and Nicaragua)

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA DIVISION RESULTS

As Reported Comparable (1) Expressed in millions of Mexican pesos 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Δ% Δ% Total revenues 45,067 39,088 15.3 % 15.6 % Gross profit 21,948 18,635 17.8 % 18.1 % Operating income 7,291 6,509 12.0 % 12.3 % Adj. EBITDA (2) 9,882 8,229 20.1 % 20.4 %

Volume increased 8.1% driven by growth across our territories in the division. Mexico volumes grew 7.9%, volumes in Guatemala grew 12.6%, and volumes in Central America South grew 6.2%.

Total revenues increased 15.3% to Ps. 45,067 million, driven mainly by volume growth. These effects were partially offset by unfavorable currency translation effects from most of our operating currencies in Central America. Excluding currency translation effects, total revenues increased 15.6%.

Gross profit increased 17.8% to Ps. 21,948 million, and gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 48.7%. This margin expansion was driven mainly by our top-line growth, favorable packaging costs, and hedging initiatives. These effects were partially offset by an increase in sweetener costs. Excluding currency translation effects, gross profit increased 18.1%.

Operating income increased 12.0% to Ps. 7,291 million, and operating margin contracted 50 basis points to 16.2%. This growth was driven mainly by our top-line growth and expense efficiencies. These effects were partially offset by a non-cash operating foreign exchange loss driven by the depreciation of the Mexican Peso, coupled with increases in operating expenses such as labor, freight, and maintenance. Excluding currency translation effects, operating income increased 12.3%.

(1) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance. (2) Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation + amortization & other operating non-cash charges.

SOUTH AMERICA DIVISION SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Uruguay)

SOUTH AMERICA DIVISION RESULTS

As Reported Comparable (1) Expressed in millions of Mexican pesos 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Δ% Δ% Total revenues 24,389 22,341 9.2 % 22.3 % Gross profit 10,014 8,632 16.0 % 31.4 % Operating income 2,455 2,053 19.6 % 36.3 % Adj. EBITDA (2) 4,040 3,209 25.9 % 46.5 %

Volume increased 6.5%, driven mainly by 12.1% growth in Brazil and 1.0% growth in Colombia. This growth was partially offset by a 9.9% decline in Argentina and a 12.1% decline in Uruguay.

Total revenues increased 9.2% to Ps. 24,389 million. This increase was driven mainly by volume growth, partially offset by unfavorable currency translation effects from most of our operating currencies in the division into Mexican pesos. Excluding currency translation effects, total revenues increased 22.3%.

Gross profit increased 16.0% to Ps. 10,014 million, and gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 41.1%. This increase was driven mainly by our top-line growth, declining packaging costs, and favorable hedging strategies. This growth was partially offset by increases in sweeteners costs and the depreciation of most of our operating currencies as applied to our U.S. dollar-denominated raw material costs. Excluding currency translation effects, gross profit increased 31.4%.

Operating income increased 19.6% to Ps. 2,455 million in the second quarter of 2024, resulting in an operating margin expansion of 90 basis points to 10.1%. This increase was driven mainly by operating leverage resulting from top-line growth, partially offset by higher fixed costs and expenses; non-recurring expenses related to the flooding in the South of Brazil; and the top-line contraction from Argentina. Excluding currency translation effects, operating income increased 36.3%.

(1) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance. (2) Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation + amortization & other operating non-cash charges.

DEFINITIONS

Volume is expressed in unit cases. Unit case refers to 192 ounces of finished beverage product (24 eight-ounce servings) and, when applied to soda fountains, refers to the volume of syrup, powders, and concentrate that is required to produce 192 ounces of finished beverage product.

Transactions refers to the number of single units (e.g., a can or a bottle) sold, regardless of their size or volume or whether they are sold individually or in multipacks, except for soda fountains, which represent multiple transactions based on a standard 12 oz. serving.

Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure computed as "gross profit - operating expenses - other operating expenses, net + operative equity method (gain) loss in associates."

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure computed as "operating income + depreciation + amortization & other operating non-cash charges."

Earnings per share are equal to "quarterly earnings / outstanding shares." Earnings per share (EPS) for all periods are adjusted to give effect to the stock split resulting in 16,806,658,096 shares outstanding. For the convenience of the reader, as a KOFUBL Unit is comprised of 8 shares (3 Series B shares and 5 Series L shares), earnings per unit are equal to EPS multiplied by 8. Each ADS represents 10 KOFUBL Units.

COMPARABILITY

Our "comparable" term means, with respect to a year-over-year comparison, the change of a given measure excluding the effects of: (i) mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; and (ii) translation effects resulting from exchange rate movements. In preparing this measure, management has used its best judgment, estimates, and assumptions in order to maintain comparability.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFUBL | NYSE (ADS), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOFUBL to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The Company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio to more than 272 million consumers. With over 104,000 employees, the company markets and sells approximately 4 billion unit cases through more than 2.1 million points of sale a year. Operating 56 manufacturing plants and 252 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The Company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index MILA Pacific Alliance, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index, among others. Its operations encompass certain territories in Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia, and Argentina and, nationwide, in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay and, in Venezuela, through an investment in KOF Venezuela. For further information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

All of the financial information presented in this report was prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Coca-Cola FEMSA's future performance, which should be considered as good faith estimates by Coca-Cola FEMSA. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based upon currently available data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, many of which are outside Coca-Cola FEMSA's control, which could materially impact the Company's actual performance. References herein to "US$" are to United States dollars. This news release contains translations of certain Mexican peso amounts into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader. These translations should not be construed as representations that Mexican peso amounts actually represent such U.S. dollar amounts or could be converted into U.S. dollars at the rate indicated.

COCA-COLA FEMSA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Millions of Pesos (1)

For the Second Quarter of: For the First Six Months of: 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(7) 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(7) Transactions (million transactions) 6,372.8 5,933.0 7.4 % 7.4 % 12,330.8 11,500.2 7.2 % 7.2 % Volume (million unit cases) 1,095.8 1,018.9 7.5 % 7.5 % 2,104.4 1,958.5 7.5 % 7.5 % Average price per unit case 61.89 58.31 6.1 % 61.77 58.70 5.2 % Net revenues 69,297 61,283 13.1 % 133,359 118,285 12.7 % Other operating revenues 159 145 9.6 % 326 356 -8.4 % Total revenues (2) 69,456 100.0 % 61,428 100.0 % 13.1 % 17.9 % 133,685 100.0 % 118,641 100.0 % 12.7 % 18.0 % Cost of goods sold 37,495 54.0 % 34,161 55.6 % 9.8 % 73,124 54.7 % 65,984 55.6 % 10.8 % Gross profit 31,961 46.0 % 27,267 44.4 % 17.2 % 22.0 % 60,561 45.3 % 52,657 44.4 % 15.0 % 20.4 % Operating expenses 21,621 31.1 % 18,796 30.6 % 15.0 % 41,438 31.0 % 36,571 30.8 % 13.3 % Other operative expenses, net 672 1.0 % (46 ) NA NA 864 0.6 % (78 ) NA NA Operative equity method (gain) loss in associates(3) (78 ) NA (44 ) NA 77.2 % (122 ) NA (105 ) NA 16.1 % Operating income (5) 9,746 14.0 % 8,562 13.9 % 13.8 % 17.5 % 18,380 13.7 % 16,269 13.7 % 13.0 % 18.1 % Other non operative expenses, net 63 0.1 % 228 0.4 % -72.2 % (27 ) 0.0 % 351 0.3 % -107.6 % Non Operative equity method (gain) loss in associates (4) 45 0.1 % 31 0.1 % NA 58 0.0 % 165 0.1 % NA Interest expense 1,836 1,769 3.7 % 3,648 3,678 -0.8 % Interest income 678 834 -18.7 % 1,307 1,866 -29.9 % Interest expense, net 1,157 935 23.8 % 2,341 1,812 29.2 % Foreign exchange loss (gain) (177 ) 437 NA (204 ) 1,066 -119.1 % Loss (gain) on monetary position in inflationary subsidiaries (34 ) (63 ) -46.0 % (42 ) (120 ) -64.9 % Market value (gain) loss on financial instruments (61 ) 68 NA (15 ) 15 NA Comprehensive financing result 885 1,377 -35.7 % 2,080 2,774 -25.0 % Income before taxes 8,752 6,926 26.4 % 16,269 12,978 25.4 % Income taxes 3,044 1,881 61.8 % 5,329 3,860 38.1 % Result of discontinued operations - - NA - - NA Consolidated net income 5,709 5,045 13.2 % 10,941 9,118 20.0 % Net income attributable to equity holders of the company 5,608 8.1 % 4,926 8.0 % 13.8 % 18.7 % 10,598 7.9 % 8,837 7.4 % 19.9 % 26.1 % Non-controlling interest 101 0.1 % 119 0.2 % NA 342 0.3 % 281 0.2 % 21.8 % Adj. EBITDA & CAPEX 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(7) 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(7) Operating income (5) 9,746 14.0 % 8,562 13.9 % 13.8 % 17.5 % 18,380 13.7 % 16,269 13.7 % 13.0 % 18.1 % Depreciation 2,657 2,397 10.8 % 5,219 4,717 10.7 % Amortization and other operative non-cash charges 1,519 480 216.7 % 2,349 945 148.7 % Adj. EBITDA (5)(6) 13,922 20.0 % 11,439 18.6 % 21.7 % 27.0 % 25,949 19.4 % 21,930 18.5 % 18.3 % 24.6 % CAPEX(8) 5,512 4,252 29.6 % 8,693 6,749 28.8 %

(1) Except volume and average price per unit case figures.

(2) Please refer to page 15 and 16 for revenue breakdown.

(3) Includes equity method in Jugos del Valle and Leão Alimentos, among others.

(4) Includes equity method in PIASA, IEQSA, Beta San Miguel, IMER, and KSP Participacoes, among others.

(5) The operating income and Adjusted EBITDA lines are presented as non-GAAP measures for the convenience of the reader.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation, amortization & other operating non-cash charges.

(7) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

(8) As of June 30, 2024, the investment in fixed assets effectively paid is equivalent to Ps. 9,422 million.

MEXICO & CENTRAL AMERICA DIVISION

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Millions of Pesos (1) For the Second Quarter of: For the First Six Months of: 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(6) 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(6) Transactions (million transactions) 3,565.3 3,303.6 7.9 % 7.9 % 6,584.4 6,130.4 7.4 % 7.4 % Volume (million unit cases) 695.6 643.3 8.1 % 8.1 % 1,275.4 1,180.7 8.0 % 8.0 % Average price per unit case 64.48 60.44 6.7 % 64.68 61.40 5.3 % Net revenues 45,078 39,081 82,922 72,693 Other operating revenues (11 ) 6 (11 ) 12 Total Revenues (2) 45,067 100.0 % 39,088 100.0 % 15.3 % 15.6 % 82,911 100.0 % 72,705 100.0 % 14.0 % 14.9 % Cost of goods sold 23,119 51.3 % 20,452 52.3 % 43,075 52.0 % 38,151 52.5 % Gross profit 21,947.5 48.7 % 18,635.4 47.7 % 17.8 % 18.1 % 39,835.6 48.0 % 34,554.2 47.5 % 15.3 % 16.1 % Operating expenses 14,240.6 31.6 % 12,251.8 31.3 % 26,354.4 31.8 % 23,310.5 32.1 % Other operative expenses, net 478 1.1 % (101 ) NA 597 0.7 % (212 ) NA Operative equity method (gain) loss in associates (3) (62 ) NA (24 ) NA (88 ) NA (64 ) NA Operating income (4) 7,291 16.2 % 6,509 16.7 % 12.0 % 12.3 % 12,972 15.6 % 11,520 15.8 % 12.6 % 12.6 % Depreciation, amortization & other operating non-cash charges 2,591 5.8 % 1,720 4.4 % 4,654 5.6 % 3,415 4.7 % Adj. EBITDA (4)(5) 9,882 21.9 % 8,229 21.1 % 20.1 % 20.4 % 17,626 21.3 % 14,935 20.5 % 18.0 % 18.0 %

(1) Except volume and average price per unit case figures.

(2) Please refer to page 15 and 16 for revenue breakdown.

(3) Includes equity method in Jugos del Valle, among others.

(4) The operating income and Adjusted EBITDA lines are presented as non-GAAP measures for the convenience of the reader.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation, amortization & other operating non-cash charges.

(6) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

SOUTH AMERICA DIVISION

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Millions of Pesos (1) For the Second Quarter of: For the First Six Months of: 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(6) 2024 % of Rev. 2023 % of Rev. Δ% Reported Δ% Comparable(6) Transactions (million transactions) 2,807.5 2,629.4 6.8 % 6.8 % 5,746.4 5,369.8 7.0 % 7.0 % Volume (million unit cases) 400.2 375.7 6.5 % 6.5 % 829.0 777.9 6.6 % 6.6 % Average price per unit case 57.39 54.66 5.0 % 57.29 54.60 4.9 % Net revenues 24,219 22,202 50,437 45,592 Other operating revenues 171 139 337 344 Total Revenues (2) 24,389 100.0 % 22,341 100.0 % 9.2 % 22.3 % 50,774 100.0 % 45,936 100.0 % 10.5 % 23.3 % Cost of goods sold 14,375 58.9 % 13,709 61.4 % 30,049 59.2 % 27,833 60.6 % Gross profit 10,014 41.1 % 8,632 38.6 % 16.0 % 31.4 % 20,725 40.8 % 18,103 39.4 % 14.5 % 29.7 % Operating expenses 7,380 30.3 % 6,544 29.3 % 15,083 29.7 % 13,261 28.9 % Other operative expenses, net 195 0.8 % 55 0.2 % 267 0.5 % 134 0.3 % Operative equity method (gain) loss in associates (3) (16 ) NA (20 ) NA (34 ) NA (41 ) NA Operating income (4) 2,455.3 10.1 % 2,053.2 9.2 % 19.6 % 36.3 % 5,408.2 10.7 % 4,748.7 10.3 % 13.9 % 30.7 % Depreciation, amortization & other operating non-cash charges 1,585 6.5 % 1,156 5.2 % 2,915 5.7 % 2,246 4.9 % Adj. EBITDA (4)(5) 4,040 16.6 % 3,209 14.4 % 25.9 % 46.5 % 8,323 16.4 % 6,995 15.2 % 19.0 % 38.4 %

(1) Except volume and average price per unit case figures.

(2) Please refer to page 15 and 16 for revenue breakdown.

(3) Includes equity method in Leão Alimentos, among others.

(4) The operating income and Adjusted EBITDA lines are presented as non-GAAP measures for the convenience of the reader.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA = operating income + depreciation, amortization & other operating non-cash charges.

(6) Please refer to page 10 for our definition of "comparable" and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

COCA-COLA FEMSA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Millions of Pesos

Assets Jun-24 Dec-23 % Var. Current Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 38,271 31,060 23 % Total accounts receivable 16,803 17,749 -5 % Inventories 12,413 11,880 4 % Other current assets 7,290 7,049 3 % Total current assets 74,777 67,738 10 % Non-Current Assets - - Property, plant and equipment 142,619 133,406 7 % Accumulated depreciation (58,855 ) (54,676 ) 8 % Total property, plant and equipment, net 83,764 78,730 6 % Right of use assets 2,738 2,388 15 % Investment in shares 9,458 9,246 2 % Intangible assets and other assets 100,283 101,162 -1 % Other non-current assets 17,007 14,256 19 % Total Assets 288,028 273,520 5 %

Liabilities & Equity Jun-24 Dec-23 % Var. Current Liabilities Short-term bank loans and notes payable 622 140 345 % Suppliers 25,653 27,351 -6 % Short-term leasing Liabilities 756 752 1 % Other current liabilities 38,782 26,673 45 % Total current liabilities 65,813 54,916 20 % Non-Current Liabilities - - Long-term bank loans and notes payable 67,929 65,074 4 % Long Term Leasing Liabilities 2,138 1,769 21 % Other long-term liabilities 17,255 18,056 -4 % Total liabilities 153,136 139,815 10 % Equity - - Non-controlling interest 6,751 6,680 1 % Total controlling interest 128,141 127,025 1 % Total equity 134,892 133,705 1 % Total Liabilities and Equity 288,028 273,520 5 %

June 30, 2024 Debt Mix % Total Debt (1) % Interest Rate Floating (1) (2) Average Rate Currency Mexican Pesos 60.9 % 3.7 % 8.8 % U.S. Dollars 17.1 % 53.2 % 4.6 % Colombian Pesos 1.3 % 0.0 % 6.3 % Brazilian Reals 20.0 % 18.8 % 9.2 % Argentine Pesos 0.7 % 0.0 % 50.8 % Total Debt 100 % 22.8 % 8.4 %

(1) After giving effect to cross- currency swaps.

(2) Calculated by weighting each year´s outstanding debt balance mix.

Debt Maturity Profile

Financial Ratios 2Q 2024 FY 2023 Δ% Net debt including effect of hedges (1)(3) 31,218 37,794 -17.4 % Net debt including effect of hedges / Adj. EBITDA (1)(3) 0.62 0.81 Adj. EBITDA/ Interest expense, net (1) 11.09 11.86 Capitalization (2) 33.8 % 32.8 %

(1) Net debt = total debt - cash

(2) Total debt / (total debt + shareholders' equity)

(3) After giving effect to cross-currency swaps.

COCA-COLA FEMSA

QUARTERLY- VOLUME, TRANSACTIONS & REVENUES

Volume

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 YoY Sparkling Water (1) Bulk (2) Stills Total Sparkling Water (1) Bulk (2) Stills Total Δ % Mexico 402.3 44.1 108.1 45.0 599.5 375.9 37.0 104.4 38.1 555.5 7.9 % Guatemala 45.2 2.8 - 2.6 50.5 40.5 2.0 - 2.3 44.8 12.6 % CAM South 37.4 1.5 1.0 5.7 45.6 34.9 1.7 0.6 5.7 43.0 6.2 % Mexico and Central America 484.8 48.3 109.1 53.3 695.6 451.3 40.7 105.1 46.2 643.3 8.1 % Colombia 64.5 9.4 4.0 7.1 85.0 63.9 9.3 3.5 7.5 84.2 1.0 % Brazil (3) 224.0 18.9 2.4 24.2 269.4 203.5 15.2 2.0 19.7 240.4 12.1 % Argentina 26.8 4.2 1.7 2.5 35.1 30.0 4.3 1.1 3.6 39.0 -9.9 % Uruguay 8.7 1.4 - 0.6 10.7 8.8 2.9 - 0.5 12.2 -12.1 % South America 324.0 33.8 8.1 34.3 400.2 306.1 31.8 6.5 31.2 375.7 6.5 % TOTAL 808.8 82.2 117.2 87.7 1,095.8 757.5 72.5 111.6 77.4 1,018.9 7.5 %

(1) Excludes water presentations larger than 5.0 Lt ; includes flavored water.

(2) Bulk Water = Still bottled water in 5.0, 19.0 and 20.0 - liter packaging presentations; includes flavored water

Transactions

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 YoY Sparkling Water Stills Total Sparkling Water Stills Total Δ % Mexico 2,230.1 297.6 313.2 2,840.9 2,102.2 258.6 268.0 2,628.9 8.1 % Guatemala 334.4 19.0 27.0 380.4 305.7 15.6 23.6 344.9 10.3 % CAM South 271.2 15.0 57.9 344.1 255.5 14.2 60.1 329.8 4.3 % Mexico and Central America 2,835.7 331.5 398.1 3,565.3 2,663.5 288.4 351.7 3,303.6 7.9 % Colombia 475.2 95.7 58.7 629.6 472.7 98.3 79.4 650.4 -3.2 % Brazil (3) 1,498.6 163.5 277.3 1,939.4 1,346.4 135.2 223.3 1,704.9 13.8 % Argentina 138.0 26.1 21.9 185.9 158.4 28.6 31.6 218.5 -14.9 % Uruguay 42.2 5.5 4.7 52.5 41.4 10.4 3.9 55.6 -5.7 % South America 2,154.0 290.7 362.7 2,807.5 2,018.8 272.4 338.2 2,629.4 6.8 % TOTAL 4,989.7 622.2 760.8 6,372.8 4,682.3 560.8 689.9 5,933.0 7.4 %

Revenues

Expressed in million Mexican Pesos 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 Δ % Mexico 37,474 32,299 16.0 % Guatemala 3,846 3,316 16.0 % CAM South 3,746 3,473 7.9 % Mexico and Central America 45,067 39,088 15.3 % Colombia 4,785 4,041 18.4 % Brazil (4) 16,443 15,109 8.8 % Argentina 2,154 2,220 -3.0 % Uruguay 1,007 971 3.8 % South America 24,389 22,341 9.2 % TOTAL 69,456 61,428 13.1 %

(3) Volume and transactions in Brazil do not include beer

(4) Brazil includes beer revenues of Ps. 1,033.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and Ps. 1,511.3 million for the same period of the previous year.

(1) Volume is expressed in unit cases. Unit case refers to 192 ounces of finished beverage product (24 eight-ounce servings) and, when applied to soda fountains, refers to the volume of syrup, powders, and concentrate that is required to produce 192 ounces of finished beverage product.

(2) Transactions refers to the number of single units (e.g., a can or a bottle) sold, regardless of their size or volume or whether they are sold individually or in multipacks, except for soda fountains, which represent multiple transactions based on a standard 12 oz. serving.

COCA-COLA FEMSA

YTD- VOLUME, TRANSACTIONS & REVENUES

Volume

YTD 2024 YTD 2023 YoY Sparkling Water (1) Bulk (2) Stills Total Sparkling Water (1) Bulk (2) Stills Total Δ % Mexico 734.7 75.4 197.9 81.8 1,089.8 685.4 63.4 192.0 73.4 1,014.2 7.5 % Guatemala 86.5 5.1 - 4.8 96.4 75.8 3.6 - 4.6 84.0 14.7 % CAM South 73.0 3.1 2.0 11.2 89.2 66.5 3.5 1.0 11.3 82.4 8.3 % Mexico and Central America 894.2 83.6 199.9 97.7 1,275.4 827.8 70.5 193.1 89.3 1,180.7 8.0 % Colombia 130.5 19.9 8.1 14.7 173.3 125.2 18.1 6.8 14.5 164.6 5.2 % Brazil (3) 464.1 39.6 5.1 48.7 557.6 421.8 34.6 4.7 40.2 501.3 11.2 % Argentina 56.2 9.3 3.7 5.5 74.8 65.9 9.8 2.5 8.5 86.7 -13.7 % Uruguay 18.8 3.3 - 1.3 23.3 19.1 5.0 - 1.1 25.3 -7.7 % South America 669.6 72.2 16.9 70.3 829.0 632.1 67.5 13.9 64.3 777.9 6.6 % TOTAL 1,563.8 155.7 216.9 168.0 2,104.4 1,459.8 138.1 207.0 153.6 1,958.5 7.5 %

(1) Excludes water presentations larger than 5.0 Lt ; includes flavored water.

(2) Bulk Water = Still bottled water in 5.0, 19.0 and 20.0 - liter packaging presentations; includes flavored water

Transactions

YTD 2024 YTD 2023 YoY Sparkling Water Stills Total Sparkling Water Stills Total Δ % Mexico 4,097.6 516.5 573.8 5,187.9 3,867.4 449.9 522.7 4,840.0 7.2 % Guatemala 642.1 34.7 49.9 726.7 573.0 28.9 46.3 648.2 12.1 % CAM South 527.5 30.2 112.2 669.9 491.2 27.5 123.5 642.2 4.3 % Mexico and Central America 5,267.2 581.4 735.9 6,584.4 4,931.6 506.3 692.5 6,130.4 7.4 % Colombia 954.4 204.8 124.2 1,283.4 920.8 189.8 157.0 1,267.7 1.2 % Brazil (3) 3,059.1 343.6 551.8 3,954.4 2,749.5 305.4 449.5 3,504.4 12.8 % Argentina 286.6 58.4 48.6 393.6 341.7 63.4 73.0 478.1 -17.7 % Uruguay 91.0 12.7 11.2 114.9 91.6 18.3 9.6 119.5 -3.9 % South America 4,391.2 619.4 735.8 5,746.4 4,103.7 577.0 689.1 5,369.8 7.0 % TOTAL 9,658.3 1,200.8 1,471.6 12,330.8 9,035.2 1,083.3 1,381.6 11,500.2 7.2 %

Revenues

Expressed in million Mexican Pesos YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Δ % Mexico 68,328 59,528 14.8 % Guatemala 7,244 6,333 14.4 % CAM South 7,338 6,844 7.2 % Mexico and Central America 82,911 72,705 14.0 % Colombia 9,668 7,784 24.2 % Brazil (4) 34,279 31,078 10.3 % Argentina 4,730 4,975 -4.9 % Uruguay 2,096 2,098 -0.1 % South America 50,774 45,936 10.5 % TOTAL 133,685 118,641 12.7 %

(3) Volume and transactions in Brazil do not include beer

(4) Brazil includes beer revenues of Ps. 2,529.1 million for the first six months of 2024 and Ps. 2,961.0 million for the same period of the previous year.

(1) Volume is expressed in unit cases. Unit case refers to 192 ounces of finished beverage product (24 eight-ounce servings) and, when applied to soda fountains, refers to the volume of syrup, powders, and concentrate that is required to produce 192 ounces of finished beverage product.

(2) Transactions refers to the number of single units (e.g., a can or a bottle) sold, regardless of their size or volume or whether they are sold individually or in multipacks, except for soda fountains, which represent multiple transactions based on a standard 12 oz. serving.

COCA-COLA FEMSA

MACROECONOMIC INFORMATION

Inflation (1)

LTM 2Q24 YTD Mexico 4.78 % 0.59 % 1.38 % Colombia 6.91 % 1.51 % 3.96 % Brasil 3.69 % 0.94 % 2.46 % Argentina 274.07 % 15.59 % 80.30 % Costa Rica -0.52 % 0.01 % 0.12 % Panama 1.19 % 0.42 % 1.09 % Guatemala 3.25 % 0.69 % 1.19 % Nicaragua 5.38 % 2.10 % 2.99 % Uruguay 3.95 % 0.79 % 3.47 %

(1) Source: inflation estimated by the company based on historic publications from the Central Bank of each country.

Average Exchange Rates for each period (2)

Quarterly Exchange Rate

(Local Currency per USD) Year to Date Exchange Rate

(Local Currency per USD) 2Q24 2Q32 Δ % YTD 24 YTD 23 Δ % México 17.21 17.72 -2.9 % 17.10 18.21 -6.1 % Colombia 3,928.59 4,426.37 -11.2 % 3,924.42 4,592.50 -14.5 % Brasil 5.22 4.95 5.4 % 5.09 5.07 0.2 % Argentina 886.47 232.18 281.8 % 860.46 212.30 305.3 % Costa Rica 516.43 544.44 -5.1 % 516.72 555.87 -7.0 % Panama 1.00 1.00 -79.8 % 1.00 1.00 -80.3 % Guatemala 7.77 7.82 -0.6 % 7.79 7.82 -0.4 % Nicaragua 36.62 36.40 0.6 % 36.62 36.35 0.8 % Uruguay 38.75 38.61 0.4 % 38.82 38.89 -0.2 %

End-of-period Exchange Rates

Closing Exchange Rate

(Local Currency per USD) Closing Exchange Rate

(Local Currency per USD) Jun-24 Jun-23 Δ % Mar-24 Mar-23 Δ % México 18.38 17.07 7.6 % 16.68 18.11 -7.9 % Colombia 4,148.04 4,191.28 -1.0 % 3,842.30 4,627.27 -17.0 % Brasil 5.56 4.82 15.3 % 5.00 5.08 -1.7 % Argentina 912.00 256.70 255.3 % 858.00 209.01 310.5 % Costa Rica 528.80 549.48 -3.8 % 506.60 545.95 -7.2 % Panama 1.00 1.00 0.0 % 1.00 1.00 0.0 % Guatemala 7.77 7.85 -1.0 % 7.79 7.80 -0.1 % Nicaragua 36.62 36.44 0.5 % 36.62 36.35 0.8 % Uruguay 39.99 37.41 6.9 % 37.55 38.65 -2.8 %

(2) Average exchange rate for each period computed with the average exchange rate of each month.